Before money ruled politics, how William Proxmire sold himself to Wisconsin

Every election cycle, the money grows.
Political candidates post eye-popping cash hauls every two years, while the billionaires who spend on their behalf pump tens of millions of dollars into outside groups. In 2022, no one is surprised.
With just weeks to go until Election Day, candidates and third-party groups in Wisconsin have earmarked mountains of money for television ads to spread their message. Between the state’s two major statewide races — for governor and U.S. Senate — spending is on track to reach close to $200 million.
This is the new normal for politics in Wisconsin. But it wasn't always this way.
Wisconsin was once home to a U.S. senator who prided himself on his lack of campaign fundraising — an unthinkable practice by 2022 standards.
William Proxmire, a Democrat who represented Wisconsin for decades in the U.S. Senate, spent less than $1,000 (adjusted for inflation) on a successful run for reelection in 1976. He relied upon retail politics — selling himself to Wisconsinites by shaking hands and listening to their stories — to fuel his reelection bid.
“If you are going to be against spending, I think you should hold down on campaign spending,” the senator said in the early days of the 1976 race.
Proxmire, who passed away in 2005, would have detested changes made to Wisconsin law and a series of federal court rulings that allow candidates to raise heaps of money and gave the ultrawealthy a path to spend unlimited amounts on certain third-party groups.
As campaign spending heads toward the stratosphere again in 2022, Proxmire’s methods merit another look. After all, in modern elections, fundraising is as important — maybe even more important — to a successful political campaign as having good policy ideas.
'I don't want you to faint'
It was early in the summer of 1976 when Sen. William Proxmire walked into the Milwaukee law office of John D. Finerty. Proxmire, 60, was sporting his usual outfit for public appearances: a black suit, white shirt and a thinly striped black tie. He was tall, had jet-black hair — freshly restored after a 1972 hair transplant — and was in outstanding physical condition for his age.
The senator was in Milwaukee visiting with constituents and decided to pay Finerty, his campaign secretary-treasurer, a visit to discuss his 1976 reelection campaign.
“I’m going to tell you something and I don’t want you to faint,” Finerty recalled Proxmire telling him in a 2011 oral history interview. “I’m not going to raise any more money.” (In 1970, the senator spent about $350,000 to retain his seat — nearly five times that of his opponent.)
“How are you going to get elected?” said Finerty, who had been working with Proxmire for nearly a decade.
“I’m going to come back here every weekend and I’m going to meet as many people as I can,” Proxmire siad. “I will make sure that every time come back, I’ll hit one of the TV stations here and do an interview, one or two of the radio stations, and on Saturday or Sunday, you know, we’ll jaunt out to Madison or Green Bay and then I’ll come back on Sunday night, I’ll catch the last flight out.”
Proxmire was already a 19-year veteran of the Senate in 1976, having first won his seat in a 1957 special election following the death of the infamous Sen. Joseph McCarthy.
Proxmire used voters’ resentment of powerful Republicans — President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Gov. Walter J. Kohler of Wisconsin — to fuel his campaign. In 1976, the senator would use the age-old tactic of retail politics to try and win yet another term.
At the time, Proxmire was best known for two things: His daily speech on the Senate floor demanding his colleagues ratify the Genocide Convention — a United Nations resolution that made genocide a crime under international law — and his frugality, both personally and professionally.
Proxmire lived a simple life. He wore the same suit to work every day, ate one of three options for lunch — cottage cheese, sardines and milk or liver and onions — and ran the five miles to his office in a building adjacent to the U.S. Capitol each morning. He then took the bus home. He lived this way, in part, for the exercise (Proxmire was an avid runner), but also because it meant he didn’t have to pay for gas.
In 30 years in office, Proxmire took only one trip — less those back and forth from Washington to Wisconsin — funded by taxpayer money. It also took him until his final term in office to allow a staffer to travel using taxpayer dollars, and he only signed off on the expense report after personally checking to see if the staffer had booked the cheapest flight possible.
Proxmire often worked seven days a week, and believed that closing offices for federal holidays was a waste of time and money. He had a much smaller staff than other members of Congress and took pride in reimbursing the Senate each year for unused staff money. As a former legislative aide to Proxmire put it, he was a tightwad with the U.S. dollar.
Proxmire made it a point to be home by 7 p.m. every night to eat dinner with his wife, Ellen, and their blended family. Unlike many of his colleagues, he would never go out to cocktail parties or other social events.
Instead, Proxmire preferred to watch police dramas with his son, Douglas. When Douglas would go away to camp each summer, Proxmire would write him a letter every day he was gone. The letters were never longer than a page or two, and covered a wide range of topics.
Sometimes Proxmire would write about a recent Chicago Cubs game. Sometimes he’d write about his trips back to Wisconsin. The subject didn’t matter; Proxmire just wanted his son to know he was thinking of him.
'Your hair looks great today'
In Milwaukee, on July 6, 1976 — several days after his meeting with Finerty — Proxmire officially announced his candidacy for a fourth term in the Senate.
“I haven’t accepted any contributions,” he told a group of reporters. “If you are going to be against spending, I think you should hold down on campaign spending.”
As an advocate for campaign finance reform legislation that was repeatedly overruled throughout the 1970s, Proxmire was unquestionably against spending.
From Milwaukee, the senator went on to make appearances in Madison, Green Bay, La Crosse, Eau Claire and Superior, all within 36 hours of his official announcement. This two-day journey through the state was just the beginning of an appearance-packed July for Proxmire.
In the final 24 days of the month, his schedule included public appearances at more than 100 events around Wisconsin. He attended the Women’s State Amateur Golf Championship in Janesville and stopped by the second annual Salmon-a-Rama fishing contest in Racine.
He visited Kenosha’s Art Fair at Library Park, and journeyed up to Mattoon for their Bicentennial Carnival. The senator’s practice of retail politics was uncommon given the fact he was running for statewide office, but he was determined to be independent of donors’ influence.
In August of 1976, Proxmire appeared at the Wisconsin State Fair wearing his trademark black suit, white shirt and black tie. But he had made an addition to his outfit for this occasion: A red and white baseball cap with “SENATOR BILL PROXMIRE” emblazoned across the front. When Proxmire arrived at the fairground gates, workers immediately recognized him.
“Park your car here. We’ll watch it for you,” Finerty recalled the workers telling Proxmire. The senator got out of the car, shook their hands and proceeded to his preferred campaigning spot outside the flower exhibition.
The flower exhibition was housed in the large, salmon-colored horticulture building that had two sets of doors — one set for people to exit through, the other with a line spilling out of it. Proxmire stood outside shaking hands with people all day as they entered the exhibit:
“Senator Bill Proxmire, great to meet you.”
“Senator Bill Proxmire, what a wonderful family you have.”
“Hey, your hair looks great today!” he told one young man with long hair. (Proxmire hated when men had long hair.)
By the end of the day, the senator’s hands were wrapped in bandages. Proxmire had shaken so many hands that he had gotten blisters on his fingers.
After a short break to properly wrap the sores, he was back at it, shaking hands with as many Wisconsinites as he could.
'Proxmirism'
Proxmire’s toughest challenger in the race was Stanley York, an outspoken, charismatic 45-year-old Republican who received his party’s endorsement in June. He had a bright smile, sideburns, slicked-back black hair, and was often photographed wearing sunglasses reminiscent of those worn by President John F. Kennedy the decade before.
During the 1976 campaign, York was working as a lobbyist on behalf of a senior advocacy group. It was the latest stop in a varied professional career.
From 1957 to 1970, York served as a pastor. He entered politics in 1966 when he was elected to the Wisconsin state Assembly to represent the River Falls area, and held that role for four years.
York was appointed commissioner of the State Department of Industry, Labor and Human Relations in 1970 by Gov. Warren Knowles and became the executive secretary of the Wisconsin Republican Party the same year. Just before his U.S. Senate campaign in 1976, York served as Wisconsin’s first energy chief.
On more than one occasion, York accused Proxmire of lying about his campaign funding, claiming the senator was using taxpayer money to fund his campaign. York also stated that Proxmire lacked principles, and coined the term “Proxmirism” to describe the undesirable qualities he saw in the senator.
“He’s the man that everybody knows but nobody knows,” York said of Proxmire, in an interview with the Cap Times a few weeks before the 1976 election. “Nobody really knows where he is, what he stands for, what he’s doing as a legislator. He has an image in a variety of areas, but that image is pretty thin.”
The Republican remained adamant throughout the campaign that Proxmire was ineffective, hammering the idea that the senator’s constant visits to Wisconsin did not actually allow Proxmire to build a relationship with Wisconsin voters.
“I just think that what we have started calling ‘Proxmirism’ is dangerous for the state of Wisconsin,” he said. “Whether (the voters) would prefer me or not is not really the question. The question is: Do you want government by press releases, by image building?”
As the race entered September, York kept up his attacks, this time declaring that Proxmire was spending money on his campaign that he hadn’t disclosed. In response, Proxmire did disclose some numbers with the Capital Times. The newspaper reported on Sept. 6, 1976, that the senator had returned $3,933 of unsolicited donations to their senders — costing him $1.99 in postage. Two weeks after that, Proxmire declared he had donated the last of his 1970 reelection campaign fund — which he had not touched — to charity.
“The balance of the campaign fund is zero, and we hope it will stay that way,” Finerty told the Associated Press on Sept. 24, 1976.
The senator also revealed that he had paid $939 in travel costs out of his own pocket since beginning his reelection campaign in July, which he was entitled to be reimbursed for because it was official travel between Washington and Wisconsin. Beyond travel costs, Proxmire’s only other expenses were $60 for the printing of nomination petitions, $20.88 for stationary and $39 in postage — spending that amounts to less than $1,000 in 2022 dollars.
'One impression in Wisconsin'
On the evening of Oct. 20, 1976 — just 13 days before the election — Proxmire, wearing his usual outfit, arrived at Madison General Hospital's Bolz Auditorium for a candidate forum that would feature all six people appearing on the ballot. The event was a test for Proxmire who, despite his incumbency, was challenged on his views before he even stepped inside the building.
Picketers from several women’s groups had gathered to protest the senator’s stance against legalized abortion. Just three years earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court had issued its ruling in Roe v. Wade.
They carried signs with phrases like “Pox on Prox,” “A Woman’s Uterus is Not a Political Football” and “Prox Wants More Babies for the Army” stamped across the front of them.
One 6-year-old girl who, like the other protestors, was wearing a sandwich board that read “PROXMIRE DOESN’T LISTEN TO WOMEN,” distributed leaflets that described Proxmire as a sexist representative to the Vatican. On his way past the women, the senator shook their hands, thanked them for coming and accepted their handouts.
Once inside, Proxmire dropped the abortion leaflets on a table alongside materials from the Socialist Workers Party and began shaking hands with other constituents.
The auditorium had cream-colored walls, gray carpet and bright orange seats, with the first few rows occupied by TV cameras. Proxmire was positioned at the center of the candidates, all of whom were seated on one side of a table facing the audience. The senator’s five opponents were York, Michael MacLaurin of the U.S. Labor Party, Robert Schwarz of the Socialist Workers Party, William O. Hart, a socialist, and Robert Norlander of the Socialist Labor Party.
“The main issue in this campaign is the manner in which the incumbent has been conducting himself,” York said to begin the forum. He reiterated that Proxmire was best known for shaking hands and that the senator’s choice to govern through press releases was bad for Wisconsinites.
“He gives one impression in Wisconsin and is voting the other way in Washington,” York charged.
“Stanley, I can’t understand what you have against people,” Proxmire responded, reminding York that he had shaken at least 2.5 million hands since taking office in 1957. “This is the way you find out how people feel, how they think. You might try it.”
Other candidates were quick to attack Proxmire as well. MacLaurin referred to the senator as “Rocky’s Proxy,” and alleged that he used his position on the Senate Banking Committee to bail out the Rockefeller banks. Norlander charged that the United States’ capitalist economic system was failing Americans and dismissed Proxmire for supporting it. Schwarz echoed this sentiment, attacking Proxmire for being a representative of a political party that had never given the country full employment (when all able-bodied adults are in the workforce).
Proxmire swatted these attacks away. “It’s necessary for someone to stand up and say that our system is the best that mankind has developed,” he said, reminding the audience that two-thirds of the panel represented only 1% of voters.
From there the panel focused on the topic of abortion.
“My position is emphatic, clear and absolute. I feel very strongly that life begins with conception. It is wrong and criminal to take a life,” the senator said.
Proxmire was the only member of the panel to oppose legalized abortion, and the audience booed. The other five candidates were quick to vocalize their support.
“I’m concerned with the medical treatment in these instances,” York said. “It should be the highest that is available.”
Later that night, Proxmire was booed again during an appearance in front of 230 UW-Madison students after reiterating his stance on abortion. Headlines the next day read, “Foes Gang Up, Attack Proxmire” and “Pickets Condemn Proxmire’s Position Against Abortion.”
Election Day 1976
On Election Day on Nov. 2, 1976, Wisconsinites flooded polling stations across the state. In Madison alone, nearly 77% of eligible voters took to the polls. More than 10,000 people showed up with the intention to register on the day of the election.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported that many of the city’s 66 voting locations ran out of registration forms due to the high demand, leaving officials scrambling to obtain more. One election aide reported that just two downtown locations took in about 1,000 new registered voters.
Madison’s City Clerk told the State Journal that lines of people waiting to register to vote often exceeded the actual voting lines. Some polling places remained open far beyond the 8 p.m. deadline, with lines stretching through their doors.
On the morning following the election, with just over 57% of precincts reporting, the race was called for Proxmire. At the time, the Senate veteran had received over 550,000 more votes than York. Barring some unlikely turnaround in favor of the Republican challenger from Dane and Milwaukee counties, Proxmire would cruise to victory. (Democrat Jimmy Carter of Georgia’s win over incumbent President Gerald Ford was a much tighter one.)
In fact, when the final vote counts were in, Proxmire had received more votes than any other candidate, for any other position, in the history of Wisconsin elections. He had won a fourth term in the U.S. Senate, and spent just $177 — besides travel — on his campaign ($921 in 2022).
Empowered by his 1976 triumph, Proxmire refused campaign contributions again during his 1982 reelection campaign. The results were almost identical. The senator earned almost 64% of the vote that year, another landslide victory and a fifth term.
Many of his closest advisors expected that Proxmire would deploy a similar strategy in 1988, but he shocked them by announcing his retirement. Proxmire claimed that he wanted more time to write and teach, but he would later confide in those he trusted most that he wanted to leave the Senate while at his physical and mental peaks, worried of becoming a Senate old-timer who was past his prime.
So on Jan. 2, 1989, the senator stood in his empty office with his staff. They toasted with Champagne to him, and he, of course, shook their hands. And then for the last time as a U.S. senator, Proxmire walked out of the Dirksen Senate Office Building, said goodbye to the Capitol across the street, and made his way home.
Proxmire’s retirement marked the end of an era in Wisconsin politics. After more than a decade of refusing campaign contributions, cash began to flow again on both sides of the state’s U.S. Senate races, with Proxmire’s replacement, Herb Kohl, spending $2 million to win a crowded primary.
Fast forward to 2022. Some expect spending in this November’s U.S. Senate race to top $100 million. Even still, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes have seemingly prioritized smaller, more intimate events with a few dozen voters at a time.
That poses a fascinating question: In an era of endless spending, can shaking hands win a political campaign? Proxmire, with his blistered hands and thrifty spirit, would say yes.