In July, 4,000 beagles were rescued from a Virginia breeding facility that had violated dozens of federal regulations while authorities scrambled to find them new homes — and seven have ended up in Dane County.
Thanks to Dane4Dogs, a grassroots organization with a mission to end the breeding, sale and use of dogs and cats for inhumane experimentation, several local families have taken in the displaced beagles to give them their forever homes.
“We took in seven dogs from the recent Envigo shutdown, and all have found wonderful loving homes,” Rebekah Klemm, founder of Dane4Dogs, told the Cap Times.
Klemm said the 100% volunteer organization’s work is varied depending on what’s happening at the moment.
“We respond to requests from legislators who want to pass a ban on research puppy mills, we coordinate volunteers to help educate the public, we arrange educational events,” Klemm said. “Occasionally, we help foster and adopt out dogs that have been rescued from research puppy mills.
Kim Krueger, 37, lives in Verona with her husband and two daughters. The family loves beagles — between the one Krueger had growing up, the beagle they currently have and her work as hospital manager at a veterinary clinic, dogs are a big part of their lives.
So, when Krueger heard the news about the Envigo dogs, she knew she wanted to help be a part of the solution.
“When we heard about Envigo shutting down we decided that we needed to get another one,” Krueger said. “I knew they were going to have special needs. They weren't just going to be a normal run of the mill dogs, and we have a lot of experience with dogs and the ability to care for them.”
The Envigo dogs were headed for testing labs when they were rescued. The dogs didn’t even have names and had never played outdoors before. The rescue mission came after U.S. authorities filed a complaint in a federal court in May, after officials found the beagles hungry, sick, mistreated and, in some cases, dead.
Volunteers across the country have taken in the pups and introduced them to grassy yards, playtime and cuddles for the first time.
The trickiest part for Krueger was figuring out where to find one of the dogs rescued from Envigo. She started looking and couldn’t find any in the area.
Then she was referred to Dane4Dogs, who had a page up at the time for anyone looking to adopt one of the seven rescued dogs they had. Charlotte was transferred to Dane4Dogs on June 16, along with six other dogs from the same facility. The other six dogs have all found “wonderful” adopters and their adoptions are complete, according to Klemm.
“That’s how I found my girl,” Krueger said. “Her name was Ethel at the time, and I saw her and I immediately knew this is the one. She loves to play, and she loves dogs and cats and kids, and she has just the sweetest little face.”
Many of Dane4Dogs rescued Envigo dogs have needed veterinary care including treatment for injured paws from living on wire flooring, extensive dental care, bloodwork, exams and microchips.
Klemm said foster families and new adopters have built up the dogs’ confidence to navigate their new worlds, blossoming from scared and timid into sweet, curious and brave dogs.
Charlotte has struggled settling into her new home a little bit, according to Krueger, who says the puppy has intense separation anxiety and nerves.
“It was pretty intense early on. I was worried about her, but it's gotten a lot better,” Krueger said. “I don't know if it's new experiences or if it is a little bit of PTSD from what she dealt with.
“I feel like she's pretty well acclimated given how poorly she'd been treated, but I'm sure she's still dealing with some of the things that she had to go through,” she added.
Despite a few minor setbacks, Krueger said the overall experience from start to finish has been absolutely worth it, and Dane4Dogs was “wonderful to work with.”
“They really care about these dogs and getting them into loving homes. They’re going to treat them well, unlike how they've been treated previously,” she said. “I just hope that all of this brings awareness to the public and we can work on improving the care for these guys in the future.”
As for Charlotte, she has more playmates, snuggles and treats than she’s ever had before. Even better, she loves her new family, and is loved just as much in return.
“She's a perfect little girl,” Krueger said. “She's been a wonderful part of our family.”