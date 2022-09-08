Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes emerged from Wisconsin’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary with momentum on his side.
Few punches had been thrown within the crowded field, directed instead at Republican Sen. Ron Johnson — and in the days leading up to the election, Barnes’ closest Democratic challengers ended their campaigns and united behind him. An Aug. 17 Marquette University Law School poll showed him with a 7-point lead over the incumbent.
Barnes’ efforts to maintain that momentum, however, have given his opponent openings to accuse him of obfuscating his progressive ideals and hiding from scrutiny.
"He wants to run basically a Joe Biden campaign. If he could get away with it he'd hide in his basement," Johnson said at a conservative grassroots event late last month, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
At the same event, Johnson accused Barnes of “hiding from the press” and “hiding from Wisconsin.”
Despite the Biden comparison, Barnes opted not to join the president — whose approval rating sits at about 43% nationally and 40% in Wisconsin — when he attended Milwaukee’s Laborfest on Monday. Barnes cited a “packed schedule” in a Tuesday interview with WISN-TV (after declining questions from another WISN reporter earlier in the day). That came after he and his staff repeatedly declined to answer whether he would appear with Biden in the days leading up to the event.
"The fact is we’re getting all across Wisconsin," Barnes told WISN-TV’s Matt Smith. "We're showing up everywhere for these next several weeks. We’re taking our message about rebuilding the middle class and bringing opportunity back to Wisconsin, talking about the fact that Ron Johnson refuses to answer questions about slashing Social Security, putting Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block."
Barnes marched in the Laborfest parade before Biden arrived. He told reporters in Ashwaubenon on Tuesday that he then went to Racine, about 30 miles away, to deliver groceries to UAW workers who have been on strike for the last three months.
The decision set him apart from Gov. Tony Evers, who is up for reelection this year, and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman — who is also running for Senate, and joined Biden for an event later that day.
Limited media access
Perhaps more noteworthy than his decision to avoid the president, though, was his campaign’s refusal to answer direct questions about it ahead of time. It came after a series of reports throughout the state, from Superior to Milwaukee, of Barnes declining to take questions from reporters at campaign events.
In response to a question about media access, Barnes spokesperson Maddy McDaniel pointed to several interviews the lieutenant governor has given since the Aug. 9 primary.
McDaniel also provided several examples of Johnson avoiding reporters or not responding to requests for comment, particularly in May and June following the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and at a Jan. 6 committee hearing that included discussion of text messages from a Johnson aide related to “alternate elector” slates.
At the time, Johnson appeared to fake a phone call in order to dodge questions about his staffer.
Progressive positions
A little less than a year ago, Barnes told NBC News he had “more progressive credibility than any person running.”
He no longer actively markets himself as a progressive, but it hasn’t stopped Johnson and his allies from attempting to link him to the platforms of liberal groups that have endorsed him — even when Barnes himself says he doesn’t support those policies.
At the forefront are calls to “defund the police” and “abolish ICE.”
“Lt. Gov. Barnes is a socialist liberal who wants to fundamentally transform America,” said Johnson spokesperson Alec Zimmerman in a statement. “Releasing violent criminals without bail, defunding the police and abolishing ICE — he would make Wisconsin families less safe, and our communities more dangerous.”
Johnson’s camp points to Barnes’ endorsements from groups that support the “defund the police” movement, like the Center for Popular Democracy and the Working Families Party, along with groups that support eliminating Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), like People’s Action (Barnes does not list the endorsement from People’s Action on his website). Barnes’ campaign has countered by noting that those groups have endorsed other candidates that don’t support those movements — including, in some cases, Biden.
Republicans also note Barnes was photographed in 2018 holding up an “Abolish ICE” t-shirt made by the Democratic Socialists of America. "Don't know how I missed this reply, but I need that," Barnes tweeted about the shirt.
Barnes has since said that while he supports comprehensive immigration reform, he is not part of the “abolish ICE” movement.
“Look, we knew the other side would make up lies about me to scare you. Now they’re claiming I want to defund police and abolish ICE. That’s a lie. I’ll make sure our police have the resources and training they need to keep our communities safe,” Barnes says in an ad released last week.
While it’s common for candidates to moderate their policies in election years — especially in a statewide race in a battleground like Wisconsin — Barnes’ move from progressive champion to moderate middle-class advocate is noteworthy.
Even still, the shift in tone seems to be working, with Barnes drawing large crowds at events across Wisconsin. A new Marquette Law School poll released next week will provide valuable insight into the state of the race, especially now that the electorate has had time to become more familiar with the candidates. (In last month’s poll, 30% of respondents said they hadn’t heard enough about the lieutenant governor to form a favorable or unfavorable opinion of him.)
While Barnes may not be taking questions from reporters as often as media members and Johnson may like, his campaign has shown no signs that it plans to move away from its direct-to-the-voter, moderate message two months out from Election Day.
But will a more moderate Barnes be able to unseat a candidate with a history of defying expectations at the polls? That’s for the voters to decide on Nov. 8.
Cap Times reporter Jack Kelly contributed to this story.