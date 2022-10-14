The barbs flew frequently and caught sharply during the second debate for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat Thursday evening.
Where the candidates offered a rote recitation of their talking points in last Friday’s debate, they left nothing on the table in their final televised matchup before the Nov. 8 election.
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is seeking a third term. He faces a challenge from Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
A Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday showed Johnson leading Barnes 52%-46% among likely voters. The race is tighter among voters who said they are “absolutely certain or very likely to vote,” with 49% supporting Johnson and 47% supporting Barnes, and is tied 47-47 among registered voters.
Here’s some of the ground they covered:
Opening arguments
The election “offers a very clear choice,” Johnson said, noting his private-sector experience along with his life as a husband and father. He also touted the “right to try” legislation he co-sponsored — which was signed into law in 2018 and allows terminally ill patients to bypass the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's lengthy approval process in order to access experimental treatments outside of clinical trials, and his work launching The Joseph Project — a faith-based initiative that seeks to train people, often with criminal backgrounds, and find them jobs with Wisconsin businesses.
Barnes made the case that his story “is a Wisconsin story, only possible here, being raised in a union household.” He noted — as he has done in many of his campaign ads — that his mother was a public school teacher and his father was a third-shift autoworker. Those jobs “were the ticket to the middle class, but unfortunately, those tickets are in short supply,” Barnes said, arguing Johnson has left working people behind. “I believe that better is possible,” the lieutenant governor said.
Crime reduction
Barnes pushed back on the barrage of crime-related ads against him, arguing it’s “absurd” to say he’s soft on crime.
“This is something that has impacted me personally more times than I care to count,” Barnes said. “(I’m a) proud product of the city of Milwaukee, and I’ve taken the good with the bad — and I have unfortunately lost more friends than I care to count to gun violence.”
Law enforcement and communities need to have strong relationships, Barnes said.
“Falsehoods just seem to roll off (Barnes’) tongue, so I suggest anybody watching this debate or the campaign take anything Mr. Barnes says with a huge grain of salt,” Johnson said.
Barnes pointed to $100 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has directed toward public safety.
“The biggest achievement in business was Ron Johnson saying, ‘I do,’” Barnes quipped. “He married into his business. He didn’t start that from the ground up.”
Johnson, who helped launch the Oshkosh-based plastics company Pacur with his brother-in-law in 1979, said he’s proud of his accomplishments, and argued all Barnes had to offer were lies and distortions.
Inflation and wages
According to the Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday, inflation remains at the top of the list of registered voters’ concerns, with 68% very concerned about it. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in September and 8.2% over the last year.
“What we need to do is lower costs for working families,” Barnes said, also advocating to make an expansion of the federal child tax credit permanent.
The cause of decades-high inflation rates is “out of control deficit spending,” Johnson said.
“The solution is (to) stop the deficit spending, stop growing our debt,” the senator continued. “You have to grow our economy, but stop the deficit spending and become energy independent, (and) stop the war on fossil fuel.”
Asked whether the government should be involved in setting a minimum wage, Johnson said, “I think government screws up more things, causes more problems or exacerbates more than they actually solve,” adding again that government spending must be curbed to address inflation.
Barnes said working people “are being denied the fair shot that they deserve,” adding that he has supported raising the minimum wage — which is $7.25 an hour — to $15 an hour since 2014.
“Working people shouldn't work 40 hours a week and still have to struggle to pay the bills,” Barnes said.
Gun violence
Asked what they would say to the parent of a child killed by gun violence, Barnes said, “The sad reality is these are not unique stories … the even sadder reality is we have politicians who say that there’s nothing that can be done, and it’s because they choose to do nothing.”
Barnes said expanding background checks for gun purchases is “the easiest thing we can do” to prevent gun violence.
Johnson said the overall solution is “renewed faith, stronger families and more supportive communities,” arguing law enforcement needs more support.
Abortion and family planning
Wednesday's Marquette poll found that abortion policy was the number one issue of concern for Democratic voters. The poll also found that 60% of Wisconsin voters opposed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“I support us going back to Roe v. Wade; that was the law of the land for 50 years,” Barnes said. “And Roe also allowed for some restrictions, but the reality is it had strong protections for the health and the life of the mother, and that’s what we should be moving toward.”
Johnson said the issue should be addressed with a “one-time, single-issue referendum to decide at what point does society have the responsibility to protect life, balancing the rights of the mother with the right of an unborn child.”
There is currently no mechanism to hold such a referendum under Wisconsin law, and Republican legislators recently rejected an effort by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to create such a process.
Asked what it would take for him to support a proposal to offer six to 12 weeks of paid leave to new parents, Johnson said, “I realize that benefits are really popular and spending money we don’t have and mortgaging our kids’ future is pretty popular, but the fact is, we don’t have the money for this, and if you force it on the private sector, you will start reducing jobs.”
Companies that can afford to do so will offer paid family leave, Johnson said, arguing the policy should be determined by the marketplace, not government mandate.
Barnes said paid leave policies should “absolutely” be strengthened by the government.
“This is actually a good business decision to implement a paid leave policy in this country,” Barnes said.
Immigration
“I support comprehensive immigration reform. It’s quite simple,” Barnes said. “I support a path to citizenship for Dreamers and their families, a system that treats people with respect and dignity, and doesn't subject our children to the horrors of family separation.”
A path to citizenship isn’t just humane, Barnes said, it’s good for the economy.
Johnson pointed to issues with human trafficking and drugs entering the country, which he said are “largely overlooked.”
“You can’t offer amnesty and still have a wide-open border or you’ll have a flood of millions more people coming into this country, being abused by human traffickers,” Johnson said.
Closing remarks
To close the debate, the candidates were asked to share something they admire about their opponent.
“I do think the senator has proven to be a family man, and that’s admirable,” Barnes said. “That’s absolutely to be respected. He speaks about his family, he’s done a lot to provide for them, and I absolutely respect that.”
Johnson said he appreciates “the fact that Lt. Gov. Barnes had loving parents.”
“A schoolteacher, a father who worked third shift. So he had a good upbringing. I guess what puzzles me about that is with that upbringing, why has he turned against America?” Johnson said.
Barnes and Johnson will face each other on the ballot on Nov. 8.