After weeks of television ad attacks from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson charging he is “dangerously liberal on crime,” Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, on Monday called into question the GOP senator’s own record on crime.
Speaking to reporters after an event with senior voters in Madison, Barnes contended “Ron Johnson has done nothing to keep our communities safe.”
“When he had a chance to promote and support public safety, he voted against the American Rescue Plan,” Barnes said, adding that funds received from that multitrillion dollar COVID-19 relief bill — passed by Democrats last year — allowed Gov. Tony Evers to invest over $100 million into community safety and violence prevention programs as well as to support law enforcement agencies.
The lieutenant governor wasn’t finished, saying Johnson “could not care less about public safety.”
“If he did, he wouldn't have supported an insurrection that left 140 officers injured,” Barnes said, noting Johnson’s involvement to try and deliver a slate of false electors to Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021.
Finally, Barnes said, “people's lives are literally at risk, and Ron Johnson is only going to play politics and do the work to serve himself and his wealthy donors — $215 million in tax breaks to two donors while he voted against funding that will make our community safer. That's who he is.”
Alec Zimmerman, a campaign spokesperson for Johnson, rejected Barnes’ claims about the senator. He pointed to previous comments from the lieutenant governor suggesting funds could be moved from police budgets to other neighborhood services as proof Barnes doesn’t support funding law enforcement agencies.
During an interview with PBS Wisconsin in June 2020, Barnes was asked: “Do you agree that police budgets should be maybe completely done away with, or defunded?”
“Not completely done away with,” Barnes answered. “We need to invest more in neighborhood services and programming for our residents, for our communities on the front end. Where will that money come from? Well, it can come from over-bloated budgets and police departments.”
Later in the interview, Barnes said, “it’s also unrealistic to expect police officers to play the role of social worker, to play the role of mental health professional. In so many instances, they are called into those situations where their expertise does not offer them the opportunity to reasonably resolve that situation. And we see things end up becoming much worse. So if we put more money into mental health services for people, for social services for people — to be able to respond to those instances — we will all be much better off and more safe.”
In a statement, Zimmerman said Barnes has “pushed dangerous bail policies and for releasing half the prison population — now we know his administration has let hundreds of the state’s worst criminals free. He’s trying to rewrite history to act like a champion of public safety, but nobody has done more to try and make Wisconsin less safe.”
Those are some of the Johnson campaign’s usual barbs against the lieutenant governor, hitting him for having introduced a bill that would have ended cash bail in Wisconsin and his support for reducing prison populations.
In Wisconsin, if someone is arrested for a crime and charges have been filed against them, they appear in front of a court commissioner for an initial appearance. At that hearing, the court commissioner considers the conditions, if any, that someone can be released while their criminal case is pending. Posting bail — some amount of money — can be a condition of release. If a person fails to return for their next court appearance, they forfeit that money.
Abolishing cash bail in Wisconsin would narrow the conditions a judge or court commissioner can set to compel someone to appear at their next hearing. Critics of cash bail and legal experts say cash bail results in poor people being incarcerated at disproportionate rates because they can’t afford to post bail and leave county jail before their trial.
Monday’s sparring came after weeks of Johnson and his allies blanketing the airwaves with ads attacking Barnes’ record on crime — and they appear to be working.
Barnes, who faced relatively few attacks during the Democratic primary, led Johnson by a comfortable margin in polls in August. But recent polls have shown Barnes and Johnson running neck-and-neck, with a Marquette University Law School poll released earlier this month showing that crime continues to be a top issue for Republican and independent voters in Wisconsin.
Johnson and Barnes will face off in Nov. 8’s general election.