With four months to go until voters settle a crowded U.S. Senate Democratic primary, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is hitting the road.
The 35-year-old Democratic front-runner announced Thursday that he’ll be embarking on a two-week tour of rural Wisconsin to help inform his policy proposals on agriculture and rural parts of the state.
The tour, which his campaign is billing as “Barnes for Barns,” will commence in Wausau on Monday. Over the next two weeks, he’ll make stops in Brown, Chippewa, Dane, Eau Claire, Green, La Crosse, Marathon and Racine counties, his campaign told the Cap Times.
Along the way he’ll meet with farm families, meat processors and other agriculture-related businesses “to discuss their experiences and challenges,” according to his campaign.
“Our farmers feed the country and are a pillar of our state’s economy,” Barnes said in a statement. “But corporate consolidation, bad trade deals, and climate change have put our farmers on the backfoot.”
In February, Barnes released a policy paper that included provisions he said would bolster family farms. He pledged to fight for “a robust and fair Farm Bill,” which would be among the first major pieces of legislation he would work on in 2023 if elected.
In the paper, the lieutenant governor also said he would continue to push for funding to expand broadband in rural areas. He also said he would work with Sen. Tammy Baldwin to reintroduce her “Go Pack Go” Act, which would ensure western Wisconsinites can watch Green Bay Packers games without purchasing an NFL cable package.
“Wisconsin deserves a senator who is looking out for family farmers in Washington, not big corporations and special interests,” Barnes said Thursday. “I look forward to hearing directly from farmers who want Washington to start working for them.”