RACINE — Mandela Barnes had barely made it through the double doors of Littleport Brewing Company on Monday when supporters rushed to take photos with him. The lieutenant governor smiled for the smartphone cameras as he moved around the taproom to greet voters.
Barnes, Wisconsin’s Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, stopped in the southeastern Wisconsin city for an event focused on abortion policy, and drew a formidable crowd to the cozy brewery tucked just off of the city’s historic Main Street for the middle of the afternoon on a work day.
“I'm an only child but I wasn't my mother's only pregnancy,” Barnes told the crowd. “Before I was born, she had a complicated pregnancy, and she had an abortion.”
“And it was her story to tell,” he continued. “She put out a commercial where she … shared the story so others knew that they weren't alone. And she ended by saying, ‘It was her decision, not some politician’s’ — that's what Ron Johnson doesn't understand.”
The story from Barnes was met with thunderous applause from the few dozen people who had gathered to hear him speak, as were his comments about voters having “an opportunity to expand the majority in the U.S. Senate and codify the right to choose and protect abortion access … once and for all.”
For weeks, the lieutenant governor has faced waves of television ads from Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his allies attacking him for his record on public safety. And as a flurry of recent public polls have shown Barnes trailing Johnson after leading him by a comfortable margin in the days following the Aug. 9 primary, Barnes seems to be working to shift the focus of the race to an issue where public opinion appears to be on his side.
With inflation and crime remaining top of mind for voters, defending abortion access could be a winning issue for Democrats, who have been considered by many to be playing defense just over a month from Election Day.
A Marquette University Law School poll released in September, for example, showed that 77% of registered Wisconsin voters were somewhat or very concerned about abortion policy. A separate Marquette poll released in August found that 65% of Wisconsinites support abortion being legal in all or most cases.
Barnes, though, rejected the notion that he is trying to change the focus of the race while speaking to reporters after his stump speech — one that featured plenty of talk about rebuilding the middle class and reminded voters of his own middle-class roots.
When asked if the “Ron Against Roe” tour was meant to move the focus of the race away from crime, Barnes declined to answer directly, saying that “Ron Johnson has stood against women’s health,” citing previously proposed abortion bans the senator has opposed at the federal level.
Barnes also continued to hit back at Johnson on crime, calling him “absolutely hypocritical” and saying Johnson was lying about his record on public safety “to distract from his record.”
“Ron Johnson supported a violent insurrection that left 140 officers injured,” Barnes said of the senator’s involvement in a plan to pass false electors to former Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021.
Barnes also noted that Johnson voted in favor of “justice reform” when he voted for a 2018 bill that ultimately released more than 3,000 federal inmates incarcerated for certain drug-related crimes.
Barnes also said the ads from Johnson challenging the lieutenant governor's record on crime show the senator has nothing on which to base his run for reelection.
“If you look at the ads on TV, they're not pro-Ron Johnson because he doesn't have a record to run on,” Barnes said. “And we still have an opportunity to talk about things we have done, talk about the things we plan to do to improve quality of life for people. And as Ron Johnson has continued to turn his back on folks, the only thing he can do is try to tear me down.”
Alec Zimmerman, a campaign spokesperson for Johnson, said Barnes' recent campaign moves show he “is frantically trying to change the narrative after more and more Wisconsin voters see who he really is: a dangerous Democrat who wants to defund the police and abolish ICE.”
Johnson and Barnes will face off on Nov. 8, with many voters having already received their absentee ballots.