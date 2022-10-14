Former President Barack Obama will campaign in Wisconsin for Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and other Democratic candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
Obama is scheduled to visit Milwaukee on Oct. 29, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin announced Friday evening. Additional details were not immediately provided.
Evers, a former educator and statewide Superintendent of Public Instruction, is locked in a neck-and-neck race with Republican construction executive Tim Michels. Recent public polls show Barnes trailing Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in his challenge for the seat.
The former president will also campaign in support of Attorney General Josh Kaul, who is fielding a challenge from Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney, and state Rep. Sara Rodriguez, who is running for lieutenant governor against state Sen. Roger Roth.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore and other Democrats are also slated to appear at the event.
Obama won the state by about 415,000 votes in 2008, and won again by about 213,000 votes in 2012.
A Marquette University Law School poll released on Wednesday showed Johnson with the support of 52% of likely voters, while Barnes was backed by 46%. In the same poll, 47% of likely voters supported Evers, while 46% supported Michels, who is backed by former President Donald Trump.
Trump, who won Wisconsin by about 23,000 votes in the 2016 presidential election, and lost it by about 21,000 votes in 2020, held a Waukesha rally boosting Michels a few days before the Aug. 9 GOP gubernatorial primary.