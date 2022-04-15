U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Friday celebrated a multimillion dollar grant that will pay for upgrades to the city’s outdated bus maintenance facility.
Speaking from Madison Metro Transit’s “bus barn” on East Washington Avenue, the pair of Democrats said the investment will make “the public transportation system in Madison more efficient, safer and better equipped for the future.”
The $6.4 million came from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced last month — and Madison was the only city in Wisconsin awarded the funds.
The grant is part of nearly $410 million given to 39 states with the passing of Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill and used to provide reliable transportation for its citizens.
Baldwin said Friday that when she heard the city applied for the grant through the Federal Transit Administration, “I was the first on board, pun intended, to support federal funding.”
“This is an investment in people,” Baldwin said. “When the community has affordable, reliable and safe public transportation, more people join the workforce, attend school, receive essential services and participate in our economy.”
Expanding access to public transportation was one of several ways Wisconsin officials on Thursday said the state could grow its economy.
Rhodes-Conway said the investment will help bolster the city’s transit system, which will in turn be better for the environment, help grow the city’s economy and provide more people access to job training and education.
She also attempted to dispel concerns that the city is investing heavily in its transit system while ridership amid the COVID-19 pandemic remains low.
“One of the fundamental principles of transit ridership is that the easier it is to be a rider, the more riders you get,” Rhodes-Conway told reporters. “So as we remove barriers to ridership with the (Bus Rapid Transit) system and with a more efficient transit network, I believe that we're going to see an increase in ridership.”
She also said ridership has returned to about 70% of what it was pre-pandemic.
“Madison has traditionally had really strong ridership in our system, and I expect that to continue,” the mayor said.