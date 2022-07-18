Wisconsin’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan are among those leading a congressional effort to enshrine marriage equality rights in the wake of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ signaled interest in revisiting the court’s 2015 landmark ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges.
The “Respect for Marriage Act” is expected to pass the House this week, following its Monday introduction. Pocan is one of more than a dozen House Democrats backing the legislation. In the Senate, Baldwin is joined by Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California and Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.
“Marriage equality is a constitutional right that has been well established by the Supreme Court as precedent, and this freedom should be protected,” Baldwin said in a statement. “The bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act will enshrine and protect marriage equality and make sure legal, same-sex and interracial marriages are recognized. I take great pride in being a part of this bipartisan effort to protect the progress we have made on marriage equality, because we cannot allow this freedom and right to be denied.”
The bill would repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage under federal law as a union between a man and a woman and allowed states to refuse to recognize same-sex marriages. The Clinton-era law was rendered unenforceable under the Supreme Court’s decisions in United States. v. Windsor in 2013 and Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015.
The future of those rulings has been called into question by the court’s June ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned its previous decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, nullifying a previously established constitutional right to abortion in most cases.
Throughout the court’s majority opinion in Dobbs, Justice Samuel Alito stressed that the decision was only intended to apply to abortion, and not other cases such as rulings establishing the right for married people to obtain contraceptives (Griswold v. Connecticut), the right to engage in private, consensual sexual acts (Lawrence v. Texas) and the right to same-sex marriage (Obergefell v. Hodges).
In a concurring opinion, Thomas agreed the Dobbs ruling does not affect any of those cases. However, he argued, “in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
The doctrine of “substantive due process” (which effectively allows courts to protect certain rights from government interference, regardless of whether they are explicitly enumerated by the Constitution) — on which Roe, Casey, Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell relied heavily — “has harmed our country in many ways” and should be eliminated from the country’s jurisprudence “at the earliest opportunity,” Thomas wrote.
Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, of Texas, on Saturday released a video saying the court was “clearly wrong” in its Obergefell decision.
A spokesperson or Baldwin’s Republican counterpart from Wisconsin, Sen. Ron Johnson, did not immediately respond to a question about the legislation.
In addition to overturning DOMA, the Respect for Marriage Act would require the federal government to recognize marriages as long as they are valid in the state in which they were performed (a measure intended to protect same-sex and interracial marriages), and would provide additional legal protections against discrimination against marriages based on the “sex, race, ethnicity or national origin of the individuals in the marriage.”
Collins, the lead Republican on the bill, praised it as “another step to promote equality, prevent discrimination and protect the rights of all Americans.”
The House could take up the proposal as soon as Tuesday. Its path in the Senate is not yet clear.