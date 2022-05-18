Baldwin joins Democrats asking tech firms to stop collecting abortion location data

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin is one of 14 U.S. Senate Democrats who sent letters on Wednesday calling on two data firms to permanently end the practice of collecting and selling location data of people who visit abortion clinics.
The senators, led by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, are also requesting answers to a series of questions about that data collection by the end of the month.
The letters come in response to a Vice report that data brokers like SafeGraph and Placer.ai have been selling information collected via cell phone on people who have visited abortion clinics — including where they came from, how long they stayed and where they went afterward.
Vice reported that it purchased a week’s worth of location data for more than 600 Planned Parenthood locations throughout the country (not all of which provide abortions) from SafeGraph for about $160.
"Especially in the wake of the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, your company’s sale of such data — to virtually anyone with a credit card — poses serious dangers for all women seeking access to abortion services," the senators wrote in a letter to SafeGraph.
A similarly worded letter to Placer.ai noted that, in some cases, users with free accounts were also able to access the information.
If the court's draft opinion — leaked earlier this month — holds and Roe is overturned, abortion would become difficult to access in many states, and illegal in some, including Wisconsin.
It would be up to local district attorneys to enforce Wisconsin's 173-year-old ban, but a newer Texas law banning most abortions effectively deputizes ordinary citizens — with financial incentives — to sue people who violate it.
The senators noted that such data tracking has previously been used to send anti-abortion ads to women at abortion clinics.
Although the data is anonymized, according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, "location data traces are trivially easy to link to real-world identities."
"These and other practices targeting women seeking necessary health care services are almost certain to escalate if Roe v. Wade is gutted and abortion is criminalized instantly in states across the nation," the senators wrote. "Under these circumstances, SafeGraph’s decision to sell data that allowed any buying customer to determine the locations of people seeking abortion services was simply unconscionable, risking the safety and security of women everywhere."
SafeGraph said earlier this month that it will no longer sell information related to abortion clinic visits. Vice reported that Pacer.ai removed the ability to search for Planned Parenthood-related data after the initial Vice report was published.
The senators argue the companies haven't done enough, noting that neither company has shared how many people may have had their information sold, who accessed their data or whether the removal of their data will be permanent.
Their questions for the companies include:
What steps has SafeGraph taken to ensure that all its data suppliers — such as mobile applications — obtain informed consent from consumers before collecting and selling their data to SafeGraph?
Is the location data of people who visited “Family Planning Centers” or other locations where people may have sought or obtained abortions available from your company outside of SafeGraph’s self-serve store?
Precisely what data is encompassed by SafeGraph’s new commitment to no longer sell the data of individuals who visited “Family Planning Centers”?
Is there any other data involving locations where people may have sought or obtained abortions that will still be available through Placer.ai? If so, what data will be offered or sold?
Will Placer.ai commit to a permanent ban on the sale of the location data of people who visited abortion clinics and any other sensitive locations?
The senators have requested responses by May 31.