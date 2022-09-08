Audit highlights concerns with COVID broadband grants in Wisconsin

A recent report from Wisconsin’s nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau highlighted concerns with the distribution and oversight of millions of dollars of federal broadband expansion grants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state’s Public Service Commission did not establish adequate written policies or consistently adhere to application instructions for the administration of the grants, according to an LAB audit released last week.
The audit reviewed grants distributed from Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The agency issued eight recommendations to the PSC to improve its broadband expansion efforts.
The combination of little direction from the federal government and a rush to distribute the funds meant the commission “basically made it up as we went along,” said commissioner Ellen Nowak, who cast the lone vote against the CARES Act awards, in an interview.
“The rush to get it out the door seemed to be more important than, is it being spent wisely? And that was my biggest concern, particularly with that CARES Act round,” said Nowak, who was appointed to the commission by Republican former Gov. Scott Walker. “To me, it was just all about a press release.”
PSC Chair Rebecca Cameron Valcq, who was appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, disputed the audit’s conclusions and Nowak’s comments.
“All in all, what (the audit) underscores is that we continue to have very robust controls in place, not just for the dollars that were allocated under federal funding sources, but also on the statewide level,” Valcq said in an interview.
“What then got lost in translation is that those factual findings don’t support the conclusions, and it appears as though this (report) was written just to catch headlines, and the headline and the conclusions that were sort of pulled out in the audit report were extremely misleading,” she said.
The commission “should improve its administration of broadband expansion grant programs, including by establishing comprehensive written program policies and improving how it reviews and awards grants, reimburses telecommunication providers, and oversees the programs,” wrote state auditor Joe Chrisman in a Sept. 1 letter to Joint Legislative Audit Committee co-chair Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay.
Funds support distance learning, remote work access
The PSC is an independent regulatory authority that oversees public utilities, with a mission of ensuring “safe, reliable, affordable, and environmentally responsible utility services and equitable access to telecommunications and broadband services.” It is composed of three commissioners, appointed by the governor for staggered six-year terms. Democratic appointees currently hold a majority.
Wisconsin received billions of dollars in CARES and ARPA funds in 2020 and 2021, more than $100 million of which were allocated by the state Department of Administration to the PSC for broadband expansion projects. Those funds were intended to address issues related to distance learning and remote work necessitated by the pandemic, and to build broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved areas of the state.
Through June 2022, the PSC issued $105.3 million in broadband grants supported by those federal funds, and reimbursed telecommunications providers $7.7 million. The PSC issued a total of 95 grants between the two federal funding sources.
The federal grant funds were administered separately from the state’s broadband expansion grant program, which was created in 2013.
According to the Federal Communications Commission’s 2021 Broadband Deployment Report, 6.8% of Wisconsinites — about 394,000 people — don’t have access to at least one “fixed, terrestrial broadband system” with download speeds of at least 25 Mbps and upload speeds of at least 3 Mbps (known as “25/3” service). The national average is 4.4%.
Among those Wisconsinites, 97.7% live in rural areas.
Based on the results of the audit, Cowles said, “it’s still unclear if these dollars are being put to their highest and best use.”
“PSC’s lack of oversight and rewriting of application criteria after applications have been submitted has eroded much of my confidence concerning PSC’s ability to award future broadband expansion grants,” Cowles said in a statement. “As Wisconsin is soon anticipating a lot of federal dollars for broadband expansion, PSC needs to tighten this program up immediately.”
In an Aug. 25 letter responding to the audit, Valcq thanked the LAB for its recommendations but disputed some of its findings, emphasizing the transparency of the commission’s process given its compliance with open meetings laws.
Valcq also noted that PSC grants awarded just in the last three years have offered new or improved internet service to more than 387,000 homes and businesses in Wisconsin.
“I can understand why some people might want to be taking political potshots. I know what season we’re in,” Valcq said in an interview. “But the truth of the matter is we are changing people’s lives by expanding broadband in this state.”
CARES Act
The PSC reimbursed telecommunications providers $4.9 million for projects to provide new or improved broadband service to 20,535 businesses and residences. Eleven providers received funding for 12 projects.
According to the nonpartisan audit, the PSC had no written policies for the administration of those funds and did not document its efforts to verify that providers had actually constructed the infrastructure for which they were reimbursed. The audit also found that most of the documents providers supplied for their reimbursement claims did not indicate how much they had actually spent on construction.
Although an agreement between the PSC and the state Department of Administration required providers to indicate in their applications the minimum and maximum upload and download speeds under their projects if completed, only one of the 12 applications did so. Six listed some, but not all, required speeds, and five didn’t list any.
Providers were also required to submit supporting documents to be reimbursed for project costs as a condition of the grants.
They were required to attest that their requests complied with the terms of their agreement, but they were not required to attest that their reimbursement requests were equal to what they had actually paid to build the projects. As such, according to the audit, “almost all of the 384 supporting documents that PSC reviewed for reimbursement requests did not indicate the amounts telecommunication providers had actually paid to construct the projects.”
Nearly 90% — 337 — of the supporting documents were invoices, but only 10 included information indicating the providers had actually paid the invoiced amount.
Valcq countered that providers are required to attest that the reimbursement they seek accurately reflects the purchase price.
Nowak, who has served on the PSC for more than eight years, said the CARES Act awards were the only broadband grants she has ever voted against.
“In my entire public career, (my approach has been that) you spend taxpayer money like it’s your own dollars,” Nowak said. “If I had this money, would I invest it this way? And the answer was no.”
ARPA
The PSC awarded 83 grants, totaling $99.9 million, to 36 providers that proposed fiber-optic construction projects they said would reach 29,870 businesses and residences.
The LAB found that the commission did not have “comprehensive” written policies for the grant program, and did not consistently follow its application instructions when determining which programs to fund.
The ARPA-funded grant applications were scored on criteria established by the PSC, and awarded on a competitive basis.
The report noted that commissioners gave PSC staff instructions on prioritizing and rejecting applications based on criteria that were not included on the applications. The same was true of the scoring of the applications by a four-member panel.
Although the projects were chosen based on their application scores, the commission told auditors it “did not collect or retain any scores that panel members may have given to the applications, in part, because it considered this information to be the personal notes of panel members.”
Similarly to the CARES Act reimbursements, the review found that with the reimbursement requests received through June 2022, no invoices supplied indicated that the providers had actually paid the amounts listed.
Audit bureau recommendations
The LAB issued eight recommendations to the PSC:
- Establish comprehensive written policies for its broadband expansion grant programs (including how grants are reviewed and distributed, and how project costs are reimbursed).
Consistently follow the application instructions the commission gives to telecommunication providers.
Collect and retain the scores given to grant applications, or specify how applications will be evaluated if they won’t be scored.
If a project not recommended by a review panel is given a grant, specify the reasons why in writing.
Only reimburse providers once they have submitted documents indicating how much they have actually paid to construct their projects.
Only reimburse providers once they have submitted all information required under the grant agreement.
Document efforts to verify that providers actually constructed the infrastructure for which they are reimbursed.
Report to the Joint Legislative Audit Committee by Nov. 15 on its progress toward implementing the LAB recommendations.
Ongoing dispute over broadband grants
The audit comes months after Evers vetoed a Republican-authored bill that would have changed the way the PSC administers the state’s broadband expansion grant program (separate from the federally funded grants).
Current law directs the PSC to provide grants to underserved areas. The bill would have instead directed those grants to unserved areas.
The grant program defines an “underserved” area as one served by fewer than two broadband service providers providing a broadband service with a speed of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) for download transmission and 3 Mbps for upload transmission.
An “unserved” area is defined as one that is not served by an internet service provider offering fixed wireless or wired service with speeds of at least 5 Mbps for download transmission and 600 kilobits (Kbps) for upload transmission.
Evers, in his veto message, said he opposed codifying a speed definition for “unserved” areas because it could limit what the PSC can do in the future as technology evolves.
Bill author state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said the legislation was “another step toward dialing-in state investments in rural broadband expansion to specifically target communities that do not have any service or federal investments in broadband.”
The state’s broadband expansion grant program started on a much smaller scale at a time when there was much more scarcity in coverage, Nowak said, noting that as more federal money has come in and coverage has expanded, it has become more difficult to determine how to distribute funds to areas that are truly in need of assistance.
“If we’re going to continue to do a grant program, there needs to be some more objective criteria in the scoring. We need to take past performance into consideration,” Nowak said. “Are they delivering the service they said they would, and are customers taking it?.”
PSC response
Valcq emphasized at the PSC “every decision we make is done in public and it is done using information that is available to the public, which adds a level of transparency that might not be apparent at other agencies.”
In her response to the audit, she wrote that its results “confirm the (PSC) administers its grant programming to a high standard of integrity.”
The PSC disagrees with the LAB’s analysis of its reimbursement process, Valcq wrote, but will work to “further clarify” language and to document its follow-up process. The commission will also add clarifying language to the documents involved in the grant application and award process, she wrote.
“It is worth noting that upon review of the over 400 supporting documents, the audit did not find any errors, unallowable expenses, or items purchased outside of the performance period,” Valcq wrote in a response to the audit.
“The Commission is committed to continued program improvement and will take the steps outlined … to further enhance grant program administration,” Valcq wrote, adding that the PSC will report to the Joint Legislative Audit Committee by Nov. 15.