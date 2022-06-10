The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission on Friday unanimously voted to reject a challenge seeking to bar construction magnate and GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels from appearing on August’s primary ballot.
The 6-0 vote came after extensive arguments from attorneys representing both sides and lengthy discussion among the six commissioners.
Wisconsin Democrats alleged in their complaint that Michels did not turn in enough valid nomination signatures to qualify for the Aug. 9 primary ballot. A successful challenge would have upended the GOP field, as it could have knocked out Republican former president Donald Trump’s chosen candidate.
A Madison voter, backed financially by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, filed the complaint on Saturday with WEC. It alleged that signatures on more than 450 nomination papers submitted by Michels were invalid because those papers did not include his mailing address. The challenge sought to strike more than 3,500 signatures from Michels’ submission, leaving just 345 valid signatures — far short of the 2,000 needed for ballot access.
The complaint cited a state law that says a candidate "shall include his or her mailing address" on nomination papers. While speaking before the committee Friday, Jeff Mandell, an attorney representing the Madison voter, described in great detail what the definition of a mailing address is, repeatedly citing a definition offered by the U.S. Postal Service.
Mandell contended Friday that most of Michels’ nomination papers were invalid because they did not contain “Wisconsin” or “WI” in the mailing address. That logic was rejected by Matthew Fernholz, an attorney for Michels, who maintained throughout the arguments that there is no question of where Michels lives or is running for office.
Ultimately, the commissioners sided with Michels, noting that it should be up to the voters to decide whether or not he is a viable candidate for governor. If they choose to, the Madison area voter can appeal the commission’s rejection in circuit court.
Commissioner Mark Thomsen, a Democrat, said “it’s just wrong” for the commission to boot a candidate from the ballot over “nitpicking” arguments about their nomination papers.
But, Thomsen added, “I do … hope that candidate Michels thinks through” what he says about the commission going forward. Michels, just like other GOP front-runners, has been critical of WEC since joining the campaign.