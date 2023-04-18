The Wisconsin Assembly on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve a bill that would establish a timeline for processing sexual assault evidence kits, building on an ongoing bipartisan effort to prevent the state from experiencing another backlog.
The proposal would require the State Crime Lab to start processing kits within five business days of receipt, and to complete processing within 60 days of when it begins.
The law applies in cases when the identity of the assailant is unknown, as well as in cases involving a suspicious death.
“Victims deserve to be prioritized in our criminal justice system and Assembly Bill 36 guarantees that kits are swiftly processed, allowing victims to pursue the justice they deserve,” said Rep. David Steffen, R-Howard, a co-author of the bill, in a statement.
Steffen and state Sen. Jesse James, R-Altoona, said they worked with the State Crime Lab and the state Department of Justice to craft the legislation.
The bill’s Assembly passage comes months after another law aimed at preventing a processing backlog took effect, and after years of bipartisan work on the issue.
That law established procedures for the collection and processing of sexual assault evidence kits — also referred to as rape kits — and requires law enforcement agencies to provide the DOJ with more data on them than previously required. Prior to that law, no such standards existed at the state level.
Both of those laws work with another that requires the DOJ to create a database known as the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Tracking System to allow victims to access information about the status of any kits they have provided. It allows health care workers, law enforcement professionals and forensic laboratories to update and track a kit's location.
The system, known as Track-Kit, launched in June.
“We must continue partnering with stakeholders across our state on this issue. As a cop, I know how mentally and emotionally exhausting this crime can be on victims. Having these extra efforts in place to speed up the processing time for victims, families and beyond is a win-win for Wisconsin,” James said in a statement.
The bill awaits approval by the state Senate.