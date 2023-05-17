Republicans in the Assembly voted Wednesday evening to approve an updated version of a massive proposal put forth earlier this month that would shake up Wisconsin's approach to funding local governments, a measure that policymakers on both sides say is critical to improving public safety and local services.
The updated version of the legislation, which passed the Assembly on a 56-36 vote, was introduced by Republican lawmakers on Wednesday afternoon. It would increase shared revenue for all Wisconsin municipalities — except the city of Milwaukee — by at least 15%. Increasing shared revenue, the number of state dollars sent to local governments, has become a priority for both Democrats and Republicans in recent months.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the updated proposal is his caucus’ final offer on the package. He added that he hopes Republicans in the state Senate will also approve the proposal and that Democratic Gov. Evers, whose signature would be needed for it to become law, will support the legislation.
“We are done negotiating,” he said at a news conference before the vote.
A spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not respond to questions about whether the Senate leader will support the updated proposal. A spokesperson for the governor said in an email that he “hasn’t signed off on any amendment, but he looks forward to continuing negotiations with Republican leaders in the weeks ahead.”
Evers on Wednesday morning released a statement expressing optimism that he will reach a deal with Republicans on the proposal.
Democrats in the Assembly opposed the updated proposal. Their leader, Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said on the floor before the vote that lawmakers needed to continue to refine the package, adding that it’s “not ready for primetime.”
“We need to go back to the negotiating table, and we need to get it right,” she said.
Other Democrats also criticized their Republican colleagues, saying the proposal was rushed and written in secret. Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, who authored the proposal, rejected that claim. He said the proposal has been worked on for months, dating back to November, and associations who represent municipalities of different sizes were involved in the discussions. He also noted that he’s been engaged with Democrats in discussions over the last few weeks.
“There’s a point where you’ve got to get it done,” Kurtz said on the floor, adding that the proposal is not perfect.
“But there’s been compromise,” he said.
The proposal would provide a boost in the percentage of state dollars that communities across Wisconsin receive. To pay for the additional aid, the proposal would send 20% of state sales tax collections to local governments.
Madison, for example, would receive 58.4% more state dollars under the proposal than it does through the existing funding system, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
The city of Milwaukee, the state’s cash-strapped largest city, would see a 10% increase in the amount of state aid it receives. The bill would also allow both Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee to hold referendums to attempt to increase the sales taxes in their communities to generate additional revenue.
Jessie Opoien contributed to this story.