As COVID cases rise in Wisconsin, DHS seeks to avoid 'danger zone'

As COVID-19 cases rise in Wisconsin, people should feel "empowered" by the tools available to lessen its severity, one of the state's top health officials said Monday.
"What’s different about the COVID pandemic now is we have tools that can save people’s lives that we didn’t have in 2020, and those are vaccines and boosters and therapeutics," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the state Department of Health Services, on a call with reporters.
The spread of COVID has been on the rise in Wisconsin since March, and continues to grow in the first few weeks of May.
As of Monday, the state had a weekly average of 2,193 new confirmed COVID cases — the highest since early February.
Seven counties currently have high community COVID levels; 38 have medium levels and 27 are low. The Centers for Disease Control measures community levels by assessing COVID cases, population and hospital capacity.
In counties with high levels — Barron, Rusk, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, Racine and Kenosha — DHS advises wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
"The point we're at now is, things are going in the wrong direction. But … it is mild to moderate," Westergaard said. "(Cases are) going up, and so that's why we want people to pay attention and to take some action to try to cut down transmission so it doesn't get back into a danger zone."
Westergaard encouraged people to remember the lessons learned throughout the pandemic: Outdoor gatherings are safer than indoor gatherings, get tested and stay home if you're experiencing symptoms, and wear a mask at indoor gatherings when community levels are high.
People who become ill with COVID should also consult with their doctors about taking therapeutic drugs that can reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death, Westergaard said. DHS maintains a database of where COVID therapeutics are available throughout the state.
DHS also continues to encourage vaccination. More than 64% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to DHS. The agency recommends a booster five months after completing the initial series, and consulting with a doctor about a second booster.
"People should be aware that the risk of being exposed to the virus is much higher than it was a couple of months ago. They should be concerned about getting exposed to the virus," Westergaard said. "We should be less concerned about severe disease because we have these resources. We should no longer feel potentially as frightened as we did in the past; we should feel empowered that, if and when we get exposed to the virus, there are things we can do to keep ourselves safe."