Wisconsin legislators and Gov. Tony Evers are set to square off over how best to finance renovations at the Milwaukee Brewers stadium and keep the team in the state long-term, despite concerns about the wisdom of using public money for sporting facilities.
State GOP lawmakers Monday rolled out a plan to use more $600 million in public money to finance renovations at American Family Field, with the state’s share financed using income taxes generated by player and team personnel.
That would come out to nearly $61 million in the next fiscal year, followed by as much as $20 million annually until 2045-46. The Brewers would extend their lease at the facility until 2050.
The $411 million in state money is on top of a combined $7.5 million annually in contributions from the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County.
The entire package would be more than the $392 million cost of building the original facility and likely means more state or local funds would be used for the Brewers’ stadium than in comparable projects to renovate or build new facilities elsewhere.
The Brewers organization, which doesn’t own the property, would contribute at least $100 million to the renovations on top of existing lease payments and facility improvements the team has pledged.
“If you don’t play second base for the Brewers or the Cubs or the Yankees, your income taxes are not going to pay for this deal,” Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, said.
Under the terms of the lease deal signed by the Brewers before the stadium opened in 2001, major improvements are the responsibility of the state-created stadium district that owns the facility.
At a press conference Monday, Republican lawmakers said there was a clear sense of urgency to get a deal done.
Legislators said the money in a fund for the stadium district was less than initially thought, creating a chance of default as soon as next year. That comes after a five-county sales tax bankrolling the fund ended in 2020.
But the larger risk is that the Brewers, unsatisfied with the current state of their stadium, might opt to move out of Wisconsin entirely once their current lease expires in 2030. Such an outcome, lawmakers argue, would hurt all taxpayers.
“Unfortunately, the amount of money that has been generated and spent so far doesn’t allow the team to remain in Wisconsin unless something is done as quickly as possible,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said.
The situation is not unlike the 2015 deal to pay for the Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks’ arena downtown. Roughly half of the $524 million construction cost was financed by taxpayers, including $55 million coming directly from the state.
Brooks even mirrored a line used by former Gov. Scott Walker during that debate, saying “it is cheaper to keep them” than risk losing the tax revenue generated by the Brewers.
$600 million is more than other stadium projects
The public financing imagined under the new plan is more than financing for other new or renovated stadiums across Major League Baseball, although it is not unprecedented.
In 2022, Maryland lawmakers approved $600 million in funding for renovations at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the stadium for the Baltimore Orioles. The team is not being asked to contribute any money beyond the lease payments made to the state-owned stadium authority.
In Cleveland, state and county taxpayers would pay the bulk of the $202.5 million in costs to renovate Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians. In exchange, the team would extend their lease and contribute $10 million per year to the project.
Local governments in Arlington, Texas, and suburban Atlanta, meanwhile, bonded between $390 and $500 million to pay for their share of local stadiums in recent years.
And Milwaukee was not the only city to get stadium news on Monday. In Tampa, a deal was announced to finance a new baseball stadium for the Rays. The team has publicly said it is looking to pay for over half of the $1.2 billion price tag but state and county taxpayers are expected to contribute, as well.
But J.C. Bradbury, a professor of economics at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, said that, no matter the context of other state and local government spending on stadiums, the deal would be a bad one for Wisconsin taxpayers.
Legislators have argued that the use of income taxes generated by players makes it a good deal for taxpayers, who won’t see a tax increase.
But Bradbury said this was little more than an “accounting trick,” pointing to the fact that the state would lose out on the revenue diverted to pay for the stadium.
And any changes to the state’s income tax structure, such as a move to a flat-income tax desired by Republican leaders, could affect what the plan looks like, according to a memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
“Teams try to engage in what is known as fiscal illusion,” Bradbury said. “They try to obfuscate the burden of the funding … as if it looks like free money. And that is not the case.”
New plan rivals Gov. Tony Evers’ idea
The new plan rivals a proposal from Gov. Tony Evers in his budget address to use $290 million from the state’s budget surplus to finance the renovations.
Evers’ spokesperson Britt Cudaback said “it was unfortunate” that Republicans rejected the governor’s plan, arguing it would have saved taxpayers in the long run.
“Gov. Evers looks forward to reviewing Republicans’ proposal and continuing conversations on a plan that provides additional flexibility and minimizes harm for local partners while ensuring we keep this important economic driver and thousands of jobs in our state,” Cudabeck said in a statement.
There is also concern from Democrats, who fear the Republicans’ current proposal asks too much of Milwaukee city and county taxpayers, who are chipping in about $200 million over the life of the plan. Both county and city officials would need to sign off on the deal, in addition to the Legislature.
Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said her caucus is “willing to continue conversations and hopeful that a bipartisan agreement can be reached.”
“However, the Republican proposal released today falls short of recognizing the regional benefit of American Family Field and places too great of a financial burden on the city and county of Milwaukee,” she said in a statement.
In 2020, a study commissioned by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce claimed the Brewers spur $2.5 billion in economic output for the state, create over 1,800 jobs and generate over $20 million annually in new tax revenues for the state, city and county.
A chunk of the funding, roughly $200 million, is set to be used to winterize the stadium to allow it to be used for concerts and other events year-round, with an eye toward increasing the revenue generated.
In a statement, Rick Schlesinger, president of business operations for the Brewers, said that competing proposals from Republican lawmakers and Evers showed “true consensus across party lines for a solution to extend the life of American Family Field.”
“With a $2.5 billion statewide economic impact that supports thousands of jobs, maintaining a first-rate ballpark is crucial for the Brewers to compete and Major League Baseball to remain viable in Wisconsin,” Schlesinger said. “It is important that we build on this momentum and focus on a plan that keeps America’s favorite pastime here in Wisconsin.”
But Bradbury has found that the bulk of studies from economists shows the economic return from new stadiums is much poorer. His research on a new stadium for the Atlanta Braves showed Cobb County taxpayers were losing as much as $15 million a year on the team’s 2018 stadium.
The economic impact figures used as a counter weight were nothing more than “made up, concocted numbers that have no grounding in reality,” he said.
“It is a no-brainer — it is a terrible deal for taxpayers,” he said. “There is no economic justification for it.”