Andrew Yang, a former candidate for both president and New York City mayor, on Tuesday endorsed Steven Olikara in his bid for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.
Yang, who ran for president during the 2020 cycle and gained notoriety for his belief in the need for a national universal basic income program — in which the U.S. government would provide all Americans $1,000 per month — is one of Olikara’s highest-profile backers.
“Wisconsin voters are feeling the effects of a broken system in their daily lives and they have a candidate ready to take these issues head-on,” Yang said of Olikara in a statement. “With 21st century solutions and pragmatic policies like term limits, nonpartisan primaries and ranked choice voting, Steven will bring a real voice to all Wisconsinites."
Yang, who ran for president as a Democrat, launched a political action committee last year dedicated to starting a third political party.
Yang and Olikara got to know one another through a mutual friend and connected over their mutual commitment to “democracy reform,” Olikara said.
Olikara argued the endorsement could prove key to getting himself on the stage for next month’s primary debate alongside Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.
To qualify for the debate, candidates needed to qualify for the Aug. 9 primary ballot and earn at least 5% in Marquette University Law School’s most recent statewide poll or have at least 5,000 individual contributors to their campaign.
With a June 30 deadline looming to meet the criteria, Olikara told the Cap Times his campaign is poised to meet the 5,000 donor threshold, potentially as soon as Tuesday afternoon when Olikara hosts a virtual event with Yang. Olikara declined to reveal how many donors his campaign had as of Tuesday morning.
“We will be on that debate stage,” Olikara said. “This Yang endorsement as well as our event (Tuesday) afternoon … is going to probably take us over the top.”
Olikara, who has struggled to gain support in recent statewide polls, said the debate will be key to getting his message out to the 36% of Democratic primary voters who hadn’t made up their mind about a candidate in Marquette Law School’s most recent poll. Olikara had the support of less than 0.5% of Democratic primary voters in that poll.
Olikara, who founded the Millennial Action Project, expressed frustration Tuesday that July 17’s debate in Milwaukee will be among the first candidate forums that welcome press. He said it’s “borderline criminal” there have not been more multi-candidate events open to the media.
“It's bullshit for … the Democratic primary electorate who just want to know who their options are in this race,” Olikara said, arguing that if he is given the opportunity to get his message out to voters he will win the Aug. 9 primary.
He said without millions of dollars of his own money to pour into the race, he needs candidate debates to get his message out to voters.
“We believe that our competitive advantage is anytime someone gives us a microphone or a platform,” Olikara said.
The winner of August’s crowded Democratic primary will face U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, in November’s general election.