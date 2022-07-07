“Unthinkable” amounts of money have or will be spent on Wisconsin’s statewide races come November, with non-candidate groups having already pledged tens of millions of dollars in spending, according to a Wisconsin Democracy Campaign analysis released Tuesday.
As of the end of June, outside electioneering groups had spent or pledged to spend almost $28 million on seven races, the analysis found.
The battle for the governor’s mansion, which will pit Democratic Gov. Tony Evers against a Republican challenger, is the race that has seen the most outside spending. So far, five GOP-affiliated groups have spent or pledged $12.41 million while two Democratic-aligned groups have spent or plan to spend $12.39 million.
“The number that really stands out to me at this early point … of the campaigns is the amount of outside money that's already flowing in here in the governor's race,” said WDC executive director Matthew Rothschild. “Already outside groups have spent, by our count, $24.8 million on the governor's race and we haven't even had the primary yet.”
“In 2018, the outside groups spent $40.6 million,” he added. “We're already 62% of the way toward a record, and the primary hasn't even finished yet. It seems pretty clear to me that the outside money is going to shatter the old record that was set in 2018.”
Rothschild said the governor’s race is the most important race in November in terms of effects on everyday Wisconsinites, which is the reason “unthinkable amounts” of money are being poured into the contest.
Alliance for Common Sense, a group run by the Democratic Governors Association, has reserved $11.31 million in TV ad buys between Aug. 9 and Nov. 8, the WDC analysis found. The Wisconsin Initiative, another Democratic-aligned group, spent $1.08 million from mid-February to mid-May on ads praising Evers.
Right Direction Wisconsin PAC, a group run by the Republican Governors Association, reserved $7.36 million in TV ad buys from July 27 through Election Day, to support the eventual GOP nominee. Fighting for Wisconsin, another GOP group, reserved $2.68 million in ad buys between mid-March and the primary in early August. Fighting for Wisconsin is a super PAC that was formed to support GOP gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson, who suspended his campaign Tuesday.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce rounds out the GOP-aligned spending in the gubernatorial race, placing $2.21 million in TV ad buys from late February through July, the WDC analysis found.
In Wisconsin’s attorney general race, three outside groups have spent or reserved $2.85 million in TV ad buys for the fall.
The analysis found that the Republican Attorneys General Association has reserved $1.38 million in TV ad buys to support the GOP nominee, while the Democratic Attorneys General Association has pledged about the same amount for TV ads supporting Attorney General Josh Kaul’s reelection bid.
Americans for Prosperity, another GOP-aligned group, has spent $89,200 to support Republican attorney general candidate Adam Jarchow, a former state representative.
Spending on Wisconsin statewide races has exploded over the last 20 years. In the 2002 governor’s race, for example, about $25 million was spent on the race by candidates and special interest groups, WDC found. In 2018, that number reached $93 million, with Rothschild saying the state is on track to see record-setting spending once again this cycle.
Rothschild attributes the swelled spending to a handful of U.S. Supreme Court and Wisconsin Supreme Court decisions that changed campaign finance laws.
“The super rich people who are interested in politics from either the right or the left are just able to get out the checkbook and (give) huge amounts of money to political parties and outside groups,” he said. “The political industrial complex is doing fine. But the rest of us are just getting inundated by mostly negative ads.”