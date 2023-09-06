Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has proposed $266 million in spending on capital projects in 2024, prioritizing investments in affordable housing, reconstruction of John Nolen Drive, South Madison developments and Amtrak planning.
The capital budget funds large-scale projects and programs, while the operating budget — coming in October — pays for ongoing city services, staff and programs. Madison’s capital improvement plan (CIP), which outlines financial plans over the next five years, would invest $1.5 billion in 180 projects and programs between 2024 and 2029.
“One of local government’s most fundamental responsibilities is to provide the infrastructure that meets our basic needs, supports our economy and allows us to go about our daily lives,” Rhodes-Conway said at a press conference Tuesday in the new, not-yet-open Black Business Hub in South Madison. “My capital budget invests in the basic infrastructure needed to maintain our strong neighborhoods while looking to the future with investments in affordable housing and climate action.”
Madison affordable housing initiatives
The 2024 capital budget includes $24 million in investments in South Madison, both for new housing and for an expanded Public Health Madison & Dane County clinic.
With the city’s population rapidly growing and not enough housing to keep up, the mayor said affordable housing investment is critical. The capital improvement plan increases the city’s investment in affordable housing to $94.5 million over the next six years, a 60% boost from last year. The 2024 CIP also includes $19 million to help residents buy and rehabilitate homes, provide property tax relief to seniors and assist with homeownership down payments.
The Community Development Authority will take on two new housing projects on the southside at West Badger Road and South Park Street and in the Triangle neighborhood as a result of budget funding, redeveloping surplus property and recent acquisitions. The South Madison redevelopment gained $2 million in tax incremental financing, which means the government will reimburse the developer as incremental property taxes are generated, as well as $7 million in borrowing.
With a total estimated investment of nearly $500 million from federal and state tax credits and city funding, around 1,400 new mixed-income housing units will be developed to help preserve and expand affordable housing in the area.
The proposed capital budget also dedicates $11 million for phase one of the Triangle neighborhood redevelopment, replacing 360 current units with roughly 1,200 units of mixed-income housing in the area surrounded by South Park Street, Regent Street and West Washington Avenue.
“What feels significant to me are the large projects around housing, the work at the Triangle and the work at Park (Street) and Badger (Road),” Rhodes-Conway told the Cap Times. “This presents a new perspective from the city. Housing is so important and we need to significantly invest, but also be involved ourselves in project development.”
The mayor said this is the city’s contribution for the time being, but it’s still not enough to address the growing need.
“We know that we need to continue to produce probably around 2,000 units per year — most of that will come from the private sector. What's represented in the capital budget is our contribution to ensuring that some of that housing production is affordable,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We are leveraging every tool at our disposal.”
To keep up with community needs, the budget also would invest in facilities, such as:
Creating a new public health clinic in South Madison, costing $15 million total to be shared by the city and Dane County. The 2024 budget includes $6.5 million in borrowing for the city's portion.
Adding $2 million to fully fund the construction of Madison Public Library’s Imagination Center.
Creating affordable and equitable business access with a $3 million Small Business and Equitable Recovery program.
Amtrak planning, John Nolen Drive improvements
Rhodes-Conway said that basic infrastructure, including clean water, accessible streets, bike paths and bridges, are the backbone of every city — and that this budget continues to support those elements of Madison.
The 2024 budget would add $16.5 million of local funding onto an existing $15.1 million of federal money to replace six bridges along John Nolen Drive, a piece of the entire Lake Monona waterfront redesign.
Additionally, the city will begin planning for the North-South bus rapid transit line, which will be funded by federal grants, state highway reconstruction money, local borrowing and tax increment district funding. The $144 million project will also rebuild elements of Park Street to make it more people-centered and transit-oriented.
The proposed budget adds $62.4 million in federal money to the capital improvement plan and $10 million in state funding for a potential partnership with the state Department of Transportation to rebuild Park Street. The proposal also increases local funding by $6.8 million compared with the 2023 adopted Capital Improvement Plan. There’s also a $1.8 million bump in general borrowing and $5 million in additional tax-increment borrowing.
“I'm excited about the prospect of adding the North-South BRT line and what that would mean for Park Street,” Rhodes-Conway said in an interview Tuesday. “We think we'll be able to wrap the Park Street reconstruction into that project … and will allow us to create a more beautiful and functional corridor.”
Rhodes-Conway also expressed her excitement over the possibility of Amtrak train travel coming to the state’s capital city, with the budget adding $400,000 for planning.
There are currently historic levels of funding available for a new intercity passenger rail service in Madison — with $66 billion allocated for rail improvement projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — and Amtrak has identified the city as a connection on a future Hiawatha Service extension, the rail line connecting Chicago and Minneapolis.
While city leaders narrow their search for the ideal location for a station, Rhodes-Conway said they’re waiting to hear if Madison was accepted into the federal Railroad Administration Identification and Development Program, which would help provide federal money to implement the expansion.
“The first phase doesn't require local match. Subsequent phases do and so that’s something we’ll be looking at in the future. We just want to make sure that we get into corridor development so we can start actually looking at where the station is going to be,” the mayor said. “It’s years away, but we are pushing hard.”
She said there is concern for future capital budgets regarding funding for the next phases of bringing Amtrak to Madison, especially if state legislators remain adamant about not wanting to fund the project.
“Madison has already invested funds and will continue to do so,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We certainly hope that the state would invest in something that would be a tremendous economic driver for the region — but we will cross that bridge when we come to it.”
The budget also included:
$5.1 million for mitigating PFAS pollution in Well 15, with the possibility of additional federal support for the project through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Continued investments of $22.3 million for flood prevention and mitigation efforts to help protect neighborhoods from a rapidly changing climate.
$13 million in federal tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act to help finance sustainability improvements to city and community facilities and electrify the city’s fleet of vehicles.
‘Insignificant’ increase in shared revenue
The mayor slammed the Republican-controlled state Legislature for what she called an “insignificant” boost in shared revenue, the amount of unrestricted state money shared with local governments. Shared revenue has stagnated in recent years, with the most recent increase amounting to less than 1% of the city’s current budget. As a result, local governments across the state have struggled to fund basic services, including public safety programs and local health departments.
“The city is held back by a Republican Legislature that does not believe in returning to Madison a fair portion of what the city’s residents provide to the state in sales and income taxes,” Rhodes-Conway said Tuesday.
The mayor credited the continued investment by the federal government with helping the city meet its growing capital needs, but said it “cannot fill the hole left by the lack of shared revenue.”
The capital budget will go before the Madison City Council Finance Committee beginning the week of Sept. 11 and then to the full council starting Nov. 14.