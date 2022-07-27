Milwaukee Bucks executive and Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Alex Lasry is suspending his campaign and endorsing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the campaigns confirmed Wednesday.
Lasry’s decision to exit the race comes after he invested millions of dollars of his own money into the bid, and leaves Barnes and Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski as the front-runners still seeking the nomination. Barnes, who has led in most polls since getting into the race, will likely benefit from Lasry — who was his closest rival — exiting the race.
"I am so grateful to Alex for all of the work he’s done to move Wisconsin forward, and I’m proud to have his endorsement," Barnes said in a statement. "I deeply admire Alex’s commitment to creating good union jobs and raising wages throughout his career and throughout this campaign, and the work he’s done to bring pride and opportunity to Milwaukee, a city we both love."
The shakeup comes days after Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson ended his campaign and threw his support to Barnes. It also comes less than two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary, putting a sizable portion of primary voters back in play.
While Nelson had consistently trailed in polls, Lasry was at Barnes’ heels in the most recent rounds of public polling. A Marquette University Law School poll released about a month ago showed Lasry with the support of 21% of Democratic primary voters and Barnes with 25%.
In the same poll, Godlewski had the support of 9% of Democratic voters.
An internal poll released yesterday by the Barnes camp — which was conducted before Nelson suspended his campaign — showed Barnes leading at 39% and Lasry in second with 25% among primary voters.
Lasry’s departure leaves a number of major endorsements up for grabs, including several prominent labor unions such as Operating Engineers Local 139, Wisconsin Pipe Trades and Teamsters Joint Council 39, and elected officials such as Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian.
Barnes has racked up endorsements from U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, dozens of elected officials and several unions including AFSCME Council 32 and SEIU Wisconsin State Council. Godlewski is backed by current and former elected officials including Donna Shalala, Tia Nelson and Steve Kagen, and groups including Emily’s List and Vote Mama.
Lasry, who launched his campaign in February 2021, pledged to spend heavily on the race. While he is poised to exit the race Wednesday, he fulfilled that pledge, loaning $12.3 million to his campaign, according to Federal Election Commission filings. He could continue to influence the race should he choose to continue to spend against Johnson.
Lasry, whose father co-owns the Milwaukee Bucks, has been on leave from his position as a senior vice president for the team. He previously held several positions in the Obama administration, and played a key role in bringing the Democratic National Convention to Milwaukee in 2020.