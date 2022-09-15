Madison Alder Gary Halverson announced he is resigning from City Council Wednesday, effective immediately, after facing backlash for his previous membership with the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group.
Halverson, who represents District 17 just east of the Dane County Regional Airport, was one of 609 Oath Keepers who signed up in Wisconsin, according to leaked membership rolls reported by the Anti-Defamation League Center for Extremism. Halverson paid to join the group in June 2020, as Madison and communities across the country protested the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
The Oath Keepers, founded in 2009, is a conspiracy theory-fueled group that claims to defend against tyranny, recruiting current and former members of the military, then encouraging members to disobey orders they believe would violate the Constitution. Members vow to defend the Constitution "against all enemies, foreign and domestic." The group is alleged to have played a significant role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.
Since his membership went public earlier this month, Halverson said in a statement that his family has received threats and his home was vandalized. He attributed his resignation to safety concerns for his family.
“The safety of my family will always come first. My wife has PTSD from past trauma and the last week has been extremely triggering,” Halverson said in a statement Wednesday. “Violence against women is a very real issue and having unknown individuals come onto our property and vandalize it is traumatic ... (and) absolutely terrifying.”
He continued that he is “unwilling” to put his family through that fear any longer.
“I am deeply saddened that our current state of politics is filled with fear and intimidation tactics,” Haverson said. “The ends do not justify any means.”
Halverson joined the Oath Keepers "without vetting the organization," he said in a statement on Sep. 8.
"I thought I joined an organization that welcomed veterans who cared about our democracy. I was misled and I terminated the membership two months later in Aug. 2020," he continued.
In an updated response on Sep. 12 on his city webpage, Halverson said he made a mistake joining a group “that deceived me and other veterans” and quickly corrected that mistake.
“I apologize for the embarrassment, distraction, and pain this has caused,” he said. “Statements and comments from other elected officials referring to me as a white supremacist or associating me with it are abhorrent, extremely offensive, and possibly defamatory.”
Following the leaked membership rolls publication, Madison City Council President Keith Furman and Vice President Jael Currie publicly condemned Halverson’s past paid membership in a joint statement, saying they were "disgusted" and questioned the motivation behind Halverson’s council votes.
"Its extremist positions have been well known since its founding over a decade ago," the two said in the statement. "Mere seconds of online research reveals the Oath Keepers as a far-right antigovernment group, not a group for veterans or the preservation of democracy."
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway took to Twitter, linking instructions for how city residents can run for Madison City Council in the next election cycle.
"It is deeply concerning that a member of the City Council decided to join — even briefly — an anti-government, extremist group," Rhodes-Conway said in a statement to the Cap Times last week. "This is not OK and not what Madison represents."
Halverson asked Furman to denounce the physical attacks and vandalism directed at his home and family in an email exchange on Wednesday.
"Your statement was misleading and cruel and has led to threats against me including vandalism at my home," Halverson writes in the emails, obtained by the Cap Times. "Given that your statement was inciteful, I asked you please denounce the physical attacks and vandalism directed at my home and family. Your words, like Donald Trump's leading up to January 6th 2021, have moved others to violence."
In response, Furman denounced any violence or threats as "completely unacceptable," but contended his statement was not the root of the problem.
"Our statement wasn’t the cause of your troubles — it’s your past actions. Your desire to deflect is disappointing," Furman responded via email. "Our statement ... just acknowledged when you joined and who the Oath Keepers were when you joined."
"You were entitled to join that group and I’m certainly entitled to be disgusted by it," he added.