The Madison City Council adopted a new ethical code for elected and appointed officials Tuesday night, outlining the expectation to treat colleagues, city employees and members of the public in a respectful and equitable manner.
The code of conduct has been deliberated for months as council meetings over the past two years have, at times, become personal and combative. The code passed Tuesday evolved from an anti-harassment policy, introduced in March, as part of a broader effort to foster an inclusive and welcoming environment on the council and on city boards, commissions and committees.
The initial resolution was revised by a subgroup of the Common Council Executive Committee to establish the “Council Code of Conduct.”
Ald. Nasra Wehelie, District 7, a sponsor and author of the code, said at Tuesday’s meeting that the code will uphold and promote the highest ethics from the city’s elected officials.
“It's important as elected officials (that) we share a commitment to ethical values and service to the city of Madison,” Wehelie said. “After so many hours and so many efforts… my hope is by adopting this code of conduct, it is my expectation for the Madison Common Council, individually and as a whole party, to aim for these highest standards.”
While the city’s administrative guidelines prohibit city employees from harassment and discrimination, the City Council wanted to apply similar standards to the actions of alders, the mayor and members of other subgroups. The code also provides an explicit statement of expected conduct, expressly prohibiting:
- Bullying — repeated, unwanted, aggressive physical or verbal behavior which hurts another individual, physically, mentally or emotionally
- Harassment — repeated or egregious unwelcome, intimidating, hostile or offensive actions, words, jokes or comments based on any protected class status or statuses
- Discrimination — unfair treatment of an individual or members of a group based on their protected class status
The council also must develop or identify vendors to provide training on anti-harassment and discrimination, inclusive communication, trauma-informed communication and racial justice and equity training that all alders must complete.
“The passing of this code demonstrates our commitment to accountability and the continued learning and unlearning we all need to do as we advance the work of becoming a more inviting, equitable and inclusive community,” Jael Currie, council vice president and chair of the subcommittee to establish the code of conduct, said in a statement. “I’m pleased with the work we accomplished to come up with a standard that is simple yet strong, and also provides support, training and resources.”
The code details that the city should also offer training and other support to promote an inclusive and welcoming environment and provide officials with resources to assist them in resolving any issues that may arise.
“The Council Office shall also identify vendors to provide as-needed conflict resolution services to members of the Council,” the code states.