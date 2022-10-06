Tens of millions of additional federal dollars are headed to Wisconsin to provide thousands of additional homes and businesses access to reliable, high-speed internet, the White House announced Thursday.
Speaking to reporters during a press call, Jacob Leibenluft, who leads a branch of the U.S. Treasury Department tasked with overseeing projects created by the American Rescue Plan, told reporters that $40 million for broadband infrastructure will be sent to Wisconsin — enough funds to connect an estimated 8,000 homes and businesses to high-speed internet.
That $40 million is just a portion of $189 million earmarked for Wisconsin through the Capital Projects Fund. The Capital Projects Fund is a $10 billion project created by the American Rescue Plan aimed at ensuring “that all communities have access to … high-quality modern infrastructure, including broadband,” according to the Treasury Department.
Joseph Wender, another Treasury Department official and director of the fund, said the remaining $149 million will be awarded at a later date after the department approves plans for how the money is going to be spent.
Public Service Commission of Wisconsin Chair Rebecca Cameron Valcq said the state plans to use at least portions of the remaining funds on “digital connectivity” and “multipurpose community facility” projects. She said those projects — which she did not offer more details about Thursday — are under review by the Treasury Department.
Expanding broadband access in Wisconsin has been a priority for Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat facing a tough reelection test. Since taking office in 2019, Wisconsin has expanded access to new or improved broadband to more than 380,000 homes and businesses, Valcq said.
“This is life-changing progress,” she said. “But the digital divide remains and we will not stop in the state of Wisconsin until we get all of our residents connected to affordable and quality high speed internet.”