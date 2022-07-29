A Racine County man says he stands “ready to be charged” after submitting fraudulent absentee ballot requests — and some members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission are wondering why it’s taking so long.
Harry Wait, president of the Racine-based group H.O.T. (Honest, Open and Transparent) Government, posted a video on the group’s Rumble.com page on Thursday showing himself using the state Election Commission’s “MyVote Wisconsin” website to request absentee ballots for Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Democratic Racine Mayor Cory Mason and have them sent to his address.
In a letter posted to the H.O.T. Rumble page, Wait said he’s ready to be charged for “exposing these voting vulnerabilities.”
“Recognizing the destruction of our republic is imminent with continued voter fraud, the need of an informed public is paramount,” Wait wrote in the letter.
Several recounts, lawsuits and a nonpartisan audit have confirmed that Democratic President Joe Biden won the state in 2020 by about 20,000 votes and that there was no widespread fraud in Wisconsin.
It’s true that anyone with knowledge of another person’s name and date of birth can fill out the MyVote Wisconsin form to request an absentee ballot for that person.
It’s also true that, in doing so, “any person who impersonates a registered elector, poses as another person for the purpose of voting at an election, falsely procures registration or election materials, or otherwise violates the law will be referred for prosecution” under state and federal law (which Wait did in requesting ballots for Vos and Mason). Those charges could result in a felony conviction yielding thousands of dollars in fines and/or several years in prison.
In other words, Wait had to commit a crime in order to prove the crime could be committed.
“People who think it’s cute to commit a crime to undermine elections, that needs to be stopped and it needs to be stopped now,” said Democratic Commissioner Ann Jacobs during an emergency WEC meeting Thursday night.
The commission — already under fire from some Republican candidates and their allies (although it was established by GOP officials in 2015) — met to address Wait’s actions, along with related allegations from Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.
Schmaling — who, last November, recommended criminal charges against five of WEC’s six members because they recommended clerks send absentee ballots directly to nursing homes instead of sending poll workers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — issued a news release Thursday requesting “a full, state-wide, investigation into this voter integrity issue by the Attorney General’s Office and the Wisconsin Election Commission to ensure the voting process is secure and that appropriate safeguards are in place.”
Schmaling called for several functions within the MyVote website related to absentee ballot requests to be disabled. In his news release, he said that in the fraudulent ballot requests presented to him, photo ID was not required, and the requesters were able to classify themselves as indefinitely confined.
“I am disheartened by the apparent vulnerabilities in My Vote Wisconsin that are ripe for fraud, and everyone — no matter their political leanings — should join in requesting a thorough, state-wide, investigation into this significant election integrity issue,” Schmaling said in a statement.
Meagan Wolfe, WEC’s nonpartisan administrator, addressed those complaints in a news release and again during Thursday night’s meeting.
Wolfe noted that, in order to receive an absentee ballot, a voter must either present an acceptable copy of a photo ID under state law, or already have one on file from a previous absentee ballot request.
State law also allows a person who attests to being indefinitely confined to receive an absentee ballot for every election, without providing photo identification. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill in April that would have required most indefinitely confined voters to submit a photo ID and established more specific criteria for voters to qualify for the status.
“Claiming that by committing a crime by submitting false information to obtain an absentee ballot somehow reveals a vulnerability of our system is inaccurate and irresponsible,” Wolfe said in a statement. “Intentionally using someone else’s identity to subvert the system does not demonstrate a flaw with MyVote, but rather a flaw with that person’s conduct. A nefarious person who chooses to impersonate someone else in order to gain official documents of any kind — whether for election use or any other purpose — is clearly violating state and federal law and could face consequences.”
Since learning of the fraudulent attempts to obtain absentee ballots, Wolfe said, WEC has sent out reminders to local election officials, who are trained to catch those issues. Additionally, Wolfe said, WEC continues to monitor unusual requests, and has added additional language to the MyVote website citing the statutes that bar fraudulent behavior.
Voters can also visit MyVote Wisconsin to check the status of their voter registration and ballots and report any issues, Wolfe said.
“There have been crimes that have been committed, and I think it’s appropriate to make the referrals (for prosecution),” said WEC chair Don Millis, a Republican, during Thursday’s meeting. “I want to make sure that whatever we do, we do it with a little bit of rationality and not knee-jerk.”
The commission voted to notify about 4,000 voters who have, since April, requested an absentee ballot with a separate mailing address that they could have been subjected to fraud. Commissioners also voted to send additional reminders to local clerks to be on guard for potential fraud and to respond appropriately.