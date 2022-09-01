The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Thursday charged a Racine County man with election fraud after he submitted fraudulent absentee ballot requests for two elected officials ahead of last month’s primary election.
Harry Wait, president of the Racine-based group H.O.T. (Honest, Open and Transparent) Government, said in July that he was “ready to be charged” after submitting the fraudulent requests on behalf of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Racine Mayor Cory Mason, a Democrat.
Wait said in July he requested absentee ballots on behalf of the lawmakers to expose vulnerabilities in the state’s absentee voting system.
“Recognizing the destruction of our republic is imminent with continued voter fraud, the need of an informed public is paramount,” Wait wrote in a letter.
Several recounts, lawsuits and a nonpartisan audit have confirmed that Democratic President Joe Biden won the state in 2020 by about 20,000 votes and that there was no widespread fraud in Wisconsin.
Wait, a 68-year-old from Union Grove, was charged with two counts of election fraud and two counts of unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information. Those charges could result in a felony conviction yielding thousands of dollars in fines and/or several years in prison.
In a statement, Attorney General Josh Kaul said DOJ “is committed to ensuring that the integrity of our elections is protected from alleged intentional violations of the law.”
DOJ did not immediately respond to questions Thursday afternoon about whether Wait had been arrested. But posts in H.O.T. Government’s Telegram channel suggested Wait had not been arrested. Instead, one user wrote, two DOJ agents met Wait in Kenosha to serve him with the criminal complaint. Those claims could not immediately be verified by the Cap Times.
In a separate video posted on the channel, Wait, who is filmed speaking on the phone, said he had been served with the complaint. “I’d do it again in a heartbeat,” Wait said of requesting the ballots on behalf of Vos and Mason.
It’s true that anyone with knowledge of another person’s name and date of birth can fill out the MyVote Wisconsin form to request an absentee ballot for that person. But it’s also true that, in doing so, “any person who impersonates a registered elector, poses as another person for the purpose of voting at an election, falsely procures registration or election materials, or otherwise violates the law will be referred for prosecution” — which Wait did in requesting ballots for Vos and Mason.
An initial appearance for Wait is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m. before Racine County Circuit Judge Robert Repischak.