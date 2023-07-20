Three rules dictating absentee voting procedures in Wisconsin violate the state Constitution, the nation’s leading Democratic election law firm alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court.
The lawsuit, filed by Elias Law Group on behalf of two Democratic-aligned groups and a Waunakee man, is the latest legal challenge to voting laws in the battleground state — which is likely to be pivotal in determining the outcome of next year’s presidential election. The legal action could also lead to further changes to absentee voting rules in the months before Wisconsin voters weigh in on who should reside in the White House and represent the state in the U.S. Senate.
The complaint alleges three key rules related to voting via an absentee ballot violate the Wisconsin Constitution. First, the lawsuit argues that the state’s requirement that voters must have a witness signature on their absentee ballot envelope in order for their ballot to be counted violates voters’ right to a “secret ballot.”
“As a practical matter, it may be difficult for many voters to mark their ballot in such a manner that a witness can certify that the voter has marked their ballot but cannot determine how the voter has marked their ballot,” the lawsuit argues, adding that the witness signature requirement “severely burdens (voters’) fundamental right to vote.”
The lawsuit also challenges a July 2022 Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal. The ruling, which stemmed from a lawsuit filed in Waukesha County, found that voters can only return their absentee ballots by mailing them to their local clerk or delivering them to a “polling palace or central count location.”
“By restricting Wisconsin voters’ options for returning their absentee ballots and having those ballots properly counted, the Drop Box Prohibition severely burdens the right to vote,” the lawsuit argues. “Without the opportunity to drop off their absentee ballots at drop boxes, voters must instead rely on the U.S. Postal Service—and its unsecured mailboxes—to deliver their absentee ballot and simply hope that the ballot arrives by election day.”
The complaint further argues that restricting the means by which voters can return their ballots could lead to disenfranchisement, which would violate their right to vote.
The third rule challenged in the lawsuit relates to the deadline for when errors on absentee ballot envelopes can be corrected. Under current law, absentee ballot envelopes must be “cured” by 8 p.m. on Election Day or the ballot they contain won’t be counted. That deadline puts voters in a bind, the lawsuit alleges, because in “many cases, the inability to return an absentee ballot in time to permit a cure before 8 p.m. on election day may be due to no fault of the voter.”
The lawsuit also notes that the deadline for completing information on other types of ballots is much later. With provisional ballots, for example, voters have until 4 p.m. on the Friday after Election Day to provide their local clerk with the necessary information to have their vote count.
The 8 p.m. deadline on Election Day “serves only to erect an unnecessary and unjustifiable barrier to the exercise of the franchise,” the complaint argues.
Finally, the lawsuit also challenges Wisconsin law’s portrayal of absentee voting as a “privilege” rather than a right. The lawsuit argues existing law “seeks to establish absentee votes as being less valuable and worthy of protection than in-person ballots cast on election day.”
“Absentee voting is a method of exercising the right to vote — as is voting in person on election day,” the complaint reads. “Nothing in the text of the Wisconsin Constitution permits the legislature to treat absentee voting as deserving of less protection than any other method of voting.”
The timing of the lawsuit is also notable. Starting Aug. 1, the Wisconsin Supreme Court will be controlled by a liberal majority for the first time since 2008. If this case were to work its way to the high court, a new liberal majority is more likely to be sympathetic to its arguments than the current conservative majority.
The state Supreme Court could see a series of high-profile voting-related cases between now and November 2024, chief among them a likely challenge to Wisconsin’s gerrymandered voting districts.