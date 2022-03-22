Tuesday marks the first day of in-person absentee voting throughout Madison for the spring election on Tuesday, April 5, to elect judicial, educational and municipal officers, as well as nonpartisan county officers.
Voters will need to bring a photo ID and valid voter registration to participate. Anyone who has moved since the last time they voted or is looking to register to vote will need to bring a proof of residence document, too.
Voters who have requested an absentee ballot by mail can return their completed absentee ballot to an in-person absentee voting location during the location’s voting hours. You can use MyVoteWI to request an absentee ballot and find your closest in-person absentee voting site.
Madison and Dane County residents will see a few races on the ballot. Voters will pick a court of appeals judge for the county, District 4, along with five at-large seats for the Dane County Circuit Court. All Dane County Supervisor seats are on the ballot because of redistricting and Madison Metropolitan School District has three at-large seats up for election, but only one contested race, between Laura Simkin and Shepherd Joyner.
Other area school districts will also have races on April 5. Voters can find a sample ballot for their address at www.MyVote.WI.gov.
With attacks on — and efforts to limit — absentee voting in the past two years across the state and locally, Madison’s city clerk office clarified that, with the dozens of ballot styles citywide, the city will use the ExpressVote accessible ballot-marking device for in-person absentee voting.
At the end of the voting shift for the day, absentee ballots will be brought to the clerk's office in a courier bag with a tamper-evident seal. The unique serial number on the seal is documented on a chain-of-custody form, as is the number of absentee envelopes sealed in the courier bag.
In February, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway denounced the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision that absentee ballot drop boxes be barred for spring elections on April 5 as voter suppression.
Voting will take place at the locations listed below, according to the city clerk’s office. As required by state law, there will be no voter registration on Saturday, April 2.
- City Clerk's Office, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Room 103
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 22 to April 1
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26 and April 2
- Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 22 to April 1
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26 and April 2
- Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N. High Point Road
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 22 to April 1
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26 and April 2
- Goodman South Madison Library, 2222 S. Park St.
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 22 to April 1
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26 and April 2
- Hawthorne Library, 2707 E. Washington Ave.
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 22 to April 1
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26 and April 2
- Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Road
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 22 to April 1
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26 and April 2
- Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Road
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 22 to April 1
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26 and April 2
- East Madison Community Center, 8 Straubel Ct.
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, March 22 through March 25
- Madison College - Truax Campus, 1701 Wright St.
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 28 to April 1
- Madison College - Goodman South Campus, 2429 Perry St.
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 28 to April 1
- Edgewood College, 1000 Edgewood College Drive
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 28 to April 1
- UW-Madison Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 22 to April 1
- UW-Madison Union South, 1308 W. Dayton St.
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 22 to April 1