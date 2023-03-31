Fifteen percent of Madison has already voted via absentee ballot ahead of Tuesday’s highly-anticipated spring election where the outcomes of a series of local and statewide races could have major implications.
In Madison, that includes electing a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, the city’s next mayor, a slate of City Council members and a pair of Madison School Board members.
The state Supreme Court election pits liberal Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz against conservative former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly. A Protasiewicz win would give liberal justices a majority on the court for the first time since 2008 and would open the doors to legal challenges on any number of decisions — from union rights to redistricting to the future of abortion access in the state.
The Mayoral race has heated up over the past month with incumbent Satya Rhodes-Conway facing challenger Gloria Reyes, a former deputy mayor and school board president. The two have faced off in a series of debates in the weeks leading up to April 4, highlighting their stark differences.
With high stakes and major spending to get the word out about the election — the state supreme court race is on track to more than double the previous record for the most expensive judicial race in American history, with spending totaling $30 million and counting — Madison has already seen major voter turnout.
As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, 28,649 had returned absentee ballots, including 12,140 voters who cast their ballots early in person, the City Clerk’s Office reported. With 191,340 registered voters in the city, that already puts Madison at 15% voter turnout.
That puts the city ahead of the total absentee ballot counts in 2022 and 2021, where the overall numbers hit 12,733 and 25,432.
Absentee stats for the @CityofMadison as of 3/31/23 at 8:30am:— Madison WI Clerk (@MadisonWIClerk) March 31, 2023
▶️Absentee ballots issued: 37,779
▶️Absentee ballots returned: 28,649
▶️In-person absentee (early) voters: 12,140
▶️Total registered voters: 191,340#MadisonVotes #BeAVoter pic.twitter.com/bYqYbg67rO
Dane County as a whole is also seeing high numbers, with 56,446 absentee ballots returned as of Friday, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. That is already higher than the total absentee ballot county in both the 2021 and 2022 spring elections.
Scott McDonell, the Dane County Clerk, said the county doubled the highest turnout on record for a primary in February and that trend is continuing into the spring election.
“We're seeing very high turnout for an election with just the Supreme Court at the top of the ticket,” McDonell said. “The unprecedented amount of money being spent and the fact that (the election) would change the makeup of the court seems to really be driving turnout.”
No doubt boosted by the high-stakes primary for Wisconsin Supreme Court, the Feb. 21 primary saw a record-high turnout at 36%, 16 points higher than 2019’s primary and 23 points higher than 2015. Many polling places ran out of paper ballots and either requested more or pivoted to electronic voting.
While all precincts are equipped with electronic voting equipment as a backup, McDonell said the county has ordered “a lot of ballots” for this election and doesn’t anticipate any issues.
Jim Verbick, deputy clerk for the city of Madison, said the city also was surprised by the major turnout in February and will be “ready for 100% turnout across the city” Tuesday.
It’s uncommon to expect a percentage that high in a spring election, Verbick said.
“We don't usually get into like the 80s or 90s (percentile) unless we're talking about a presidential election,” he said.
Friday is the last day to register to vote before election day. Voters can still register at their polling place on Tuesday. In-person early voting will be available until April 2, without the option of registration.
Voters who haven’t returned absentee ballots by mail can drop them off at any in-person early voting site — there are 28 in the city, including the Central Library downtown and Olbrich Gardens on the east side. A full list of early voting locations can be found on the City Clerk’s website.
Voters can also find out what’s on their ballot or find their polling place by visiting myvote.wi.gov. Check out the Cap Times spring voting guide to learn more about the stakes of the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, the Madison mayoral contest, the Madison City Council races, the Madison School Board elections and statewide and Madison referendums.