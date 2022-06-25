Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the state Capitol building on Friday to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which removed constitutional protections for abortion rights and made abortion virtually illegal in Wisconsin.
With temperatures pushing 90 degrees, dozens of speakers delivered their impassioned messages to the packed crowd gathered around the Capitol building’s State Street entrance.
Civil rights attorney Hayley Archer addressed the crowd first as chants of “Not the courts, not the state, only we decide our fate!” rang out into the golden evening sky. Archer is also an organizer for Madison Socialist Feminist Collective, which organized Friday’s protest.
“I’m devastated,” Archer said. “I’ve been reproductive justice organizing for more than a decade, and it’s been death by a thousand cuts for millions of people in this country. We were already living in a post-Roe world, and still, this last nail in the coffin seems to really hurt more.”
Young and old alike
Families with children, young college activists, seniors and flag-waving LGBTQ+ advocates were speckled throughout the crowd. Many, including Jesse Bell Bern, were mothers who openly spoke about previous abortion experiences with their children at their sides.
Bell Bern said it took her a “long time” to overcome stigma around her abortion, but now she’s thankful for the life she was able to build.
“I was a high schooler who had sex with her boyfriend and got pregnant. I was not ready to become a parent. Thankfully, because of (an abortion), I was able to go to college… and now I’m happily a parent at a time I chose to be,” Bell Bern said while holding her one-year-old son Bruce.
Ricki S., Kathy M., and Nancy L. also joined the crowd and held up signs calling the Supreme Court a “stacked, sticky mess.” The three women are part of the Madison-area “Raging Grannies” group, a social justice grassroots advocacy organization run by women of a ‘certain age.’
All three were left “heartsick, angry, (and) afraid” after Friday’s Supreme Court decision. Kathy is especially worried about her two-year-old granddaughter.
“She’s going to come of age in this kind of atmosphere, with her rights to her own body being denied,” Kathy said.
Sisters Paizley and Bailee both spoke to the crowd about their experience organizing walkouts at their Monona schools. Each successfully carried out their protest despite facing stiff resistance from school officials, who they say tore down their posters.
“All my teachers told me to shut up and even threatened to tell my parents,” Paizley said. “I still talked. I didn’t shut up until my voice was heard.”
Clashing ideals
After about an hour of speeches, the crowd began marching around Capitol Square. Their line stretched almost fully around the square.
A group of roughly 25 anti-abortion activists celebrating the court ruling near the King Street entrance to the Capitol building came into view as protestors marched around the square. Demonstrators there held up signs praising the Dobbs decision, which they saw as a culmination of their decades-long advocacy for unborn children.
“It’s a day of great joy,” Pro-Life Wisconsin state director Dan Miller said. “It means no more babies will die and no more mothers will cry.”
A few opposing activists broke out into heated debates about abortion rights but all interactions were non-violent.
In a shift from last month’s abortion rights protests after a draft Dobbs majority opinion was leaked, Friday’s speakers lambasted political and social establishment groups beyond the Supreme Court.
“We have voted, we have fundraised, we followed everything they told us to do, and we lost,” Archer shouted to the crowd. “The Democrats are not gonna save us. We are entering what it looks like may be decades of terrifying, regressive (and) shameful history.”
Though tensions ran high and some protest safety vehicles blocking off the Capitol Square were ticketed for obstruction, demonstrators remained peaceful and the Capitol Police remained stationed on the outskirts of the crowd.
An inclusive movement
Friday’s speakers placed a strong emphasis on inclusivity and acceptance for all abortion rights supporters, especially people of color who face greater hurdles to abortion access.
“Restrictions on abortion, especially when we’re talking about incarceration, are going to harm Black and brown people disproportionately,” Archer said. “Even before the fall of Roe, it was people who are Black and brown and Indigenous who faced greater battles seeking access to medical care.”
Archer also led multiple chants of “abortion is a human right, not just for the cis and white,” to remind the crowd that queer and trans people also seek abortions.
“Women aren’t the only people who get abortions,” she remarked. “Transgender men often have uteruses and need abortions – non-binary people as well. And so we wanna make sure that this movement is bringing in everyone who is affected.”
Demonstrators were also anxious about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion, which called for the reversal of Supreme Court cases protecting constitutional rights to contraceptives, same-sex intimacy, and marriage equality.
“The court and the growing, vile right-wing is coming for us. They’re attacking all of us,” Archer shouted. “This jackass is taking aim at the right to not be criminalized for having gay sex.”
Speakers of color also discussed how intersectionality harmed them. Larissa Joanna, an organizer for immigrant rights advocacy group Voces de la Frontera, shared how her family’s experience as undocumented immigrants related to the fight for abortion rights.
I come from an undocumented family and they attempted to separate my family using ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement),” Joanna told the crowd. “F*** ICE, f*** the police. They’re gonna keep coming for the rest of y’all because they have been coming for us this whole time already.”
Dedicated to the cause
Speakers throughout the evening spoke of their resentment, anger and disbelief at the loss of abortion rights. However, most followed up their seething rebukes of power structures with a message of resolve and dedication to a fight that may last years or decades. “We wanna make clear that this is gonna be a very long movement.”
“Just four years ago, protests won the constitutional right to abortion in Ireland. Just two years ago in Argentina, protests won the constitutional right to abortion,” Archer informed the crowd. “These countries are different than ours but their struggles were not easier than ours.”
Raging Grannies member Nancy L., who remembers when Roe v. Wade was decided 49 years ago, offered up advice for young people feeling hopeless about abortion rights.
“Don’t give up,” she said. “Eventually, I think it will come to the right decision. We may be gone by then, we may not be here, but you keep fighting the fight.”
Others, including Joanna from Voces de la Frontera, stressed the importance of direct advocacy and civic engagement, especially on behalf of people of color.
“Run for office if you can do that. Pay attention to your local government. Get your voice in those buildings. Make your voice heard. You have power with your voice and your vote. All of that matters,” Joanna said. “But if we don’t do anything, they’re gonna keep getting away with s--- like what they just got away with today.”
“Together, united, we cannot be divided,” she added.