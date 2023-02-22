The stage is set for April’s high-profile Wisconsin Supreme Court race, and voters can expect abortion to play a prominent role in the contest that will determine ideological control of the court.
Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz, a liberal, and former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, a conservative, emerged from Tuesday’s four-way primary. Protasiewicz led the way with about 46% of the vote, followed by Kelly who earned about 24% of the vote. Conservative Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow trailed Kelly by about 2 points, and Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell, a liberal, finished a distant fourth.
The April 4 general election could result in the state’s high court flipping from a conservative majority to a liberal majority for the first time since 2008. And while that would open the doors to legal challenges on any number of decisions — from union rights to redistricting — Wisconsin’s 174-year-old abortion ban remains at the forefront of the campaign much as it did in the November election. A challenge to the ban before a Dane County Circuit Court judge is expected to make its way to the state Supreme Court.
“I'm not sure that there's going to be much oxygen in the room for anything beyond that, frankly. It just seems to be where the left has made its home in this race, as it did in the midterms,” said University of Wisconsin-Madison political science professor Ryan Owens.
Owens, an attorney who also teaches at the UW Law School and briefly ran for attorney general, said he expects the candidates will each try to paint their opponent as too radical — much like the November gubernatorial and U.S. Senate elections.
That sentiment was echoed by his colleague, UW-Madison professor Barry Burden, who said abortion access “has a kind of bite that most other issues don’t.” He added it’s an issue “that's likely to draw a lot of voters into the spring election (who) normally wouldn’t participate.”
But abortion policy isn’t just motivating to voters because it’s entrenched in America’s culture wars, said UW-La Crosse political science professor Anthony Chergosky.
“The current abortion law is so deeply unpopular that it will inevitably be front and center in this campaign,” he said.
Wisconsin’s abortion ban — which was unenforceable under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade — offers no exceptions (such as those for cases of rape or incest) except to save the life of the mother.
In November — the last time the Marquette University Law School polled on the question — 33% of Wisconsin voters said they supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe, while 55% opposed it. Also in November, 84% of voters said abortion should be legal in the case of rape or incest, while 10% said it should not. In an August Marquette poll, 65% of voters said abortion should be legal in “all or most cases,” while 30% said it should be illegal in all or most cases.
To have an issue like abortion policy weigh so heavily on a judicial race is somewhat unusual, Owens said, noting that “voters and states now have the opportunity to address this issue in ways they never really have since the early ‘70s.”
Redistricting could be revisited
Another issue looming over the race is the state’s legislative maps. Wisconsin’s current, Republican-drawn legislative maps were put into place with a 4-3, ideologically split vote by the Wisconsin Supreme Court last spring.
“Gerrymandering is unlikely to generate the attention and passion that the issue of abortion will, but we think about gerrymandering as being at the root of many, many issues in Wisconsin,” Chergosky said.
Under the current voting maps, just a few of the state’s 132 legislative districts feature close elections.
Burden said those maps could motivate Democrats, who “feel as though the system is rigged against them.”
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ characterization of himself as a “goalie” deflecting legislation passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature helped him secure a second term last fall, Burden said, adding that Democrats recognize “Republicans have locked in their control of the Legislature.”
“Now, the governor's mansion and the (state) Supreme Court are their only opportunities to kind of prevent Republicans from having more influence over government,” he said.
Robert Yablon, a UW-Madison law professor and co-director of the school’s State Democracy Research Initiative, agreed that Protasiewicz is likely to extend her focus from abortion rights to redistricting. At the same time, he said, Kelly will likely work to turn the conversation to issues of crime and public safety.
In other words, the race will likely be driven by the same issues that fueled the November statewide election.
Will high court revisit old decisions?
What’s less clear is whether, if the balance of the court flips, other landmark Republican policies — for example, Act 10, voter ID and a series of limits on the powers of the executive branch — will be revisited.
“The court does have the power to revisit its prior decisions, but courts don't overturn precedent lightly. And often, they have ways of getting to the result they want without having to directly overturn a precedent,” Yablon said.
A liberal-majority court could revisit and potentially overturn previous rulings, Yablon said, but it’s more likely that it would make more narrow, limited adjustments.
Owens agreed: “I think some of these things might be up for grabs, but they're likely to be incremental changes, at least at first. And then of course, we're going to have another election not long after this one, so (if the court flips), the window of opportunity for the left or the window of danger for the right … I don't know how long that window is going to be open.”
There’s also a “real possibility,” Burden said, that the court will be involved in settling the outcome of the 2024 presidential election in this swing state.
“We know that the Wisconsin Supreme Court frequently gets involved on issues of election administration and interpreting voting laws,” Chergosky said. “Every election cycle seems to be a roller coaster ride in Wisconsin, as the state Supreme Court makes various rulings that affect how the election is run. So there can be no doubt that the 2024 election and the potential fate of the presidential election could be influenced by the state Supreme Court election.”
‘Values’ on display
Protasiewicz has been outspoken in her support for abortion access and her opposition to the state’s current legislative maps, which she said are “rigged” during a candidate forum last month.
“I can’t tell you how I’ll rule in any case, but throughout this race, I’ve been clear about what my values are. That’s because you deserve to know what any candidate seeking this office believes,” she said in a statement following her primary victory.
Kelly accused Protasiewicz of planning to “place her thumb on the scales of justice to ensure the results satisfy her personal interests.”
“If we do not resist this assault on our Constitution and our liberties, we will lose the Rule of Law, and will find ourselves saddled with the Rule of Janet,” Kelly said in a statement. “We must not allow this to come to pass.”
Both Owens and Yablon agreed that the level of partisanship exhibited in the campaigns thus far tracks with the way Supreme Court races have trended over the last decade or so.
“There's no doubt about it: this is a very, very important race for Wisconsin, but I think also for the broader movements on the left and the right. So I'm not surprised that this is something that's in everybody's sights,” Owens said.
Record-setting spending anticipated
Both Burden and Chergosky expect the race to be the most expensivejudicial contest in American history. As of Tuesday morning, $9.2 million had already been spent on the race — split nearly evenly between efforts supporting liberal candidates and efforts supporting conservative candidates — according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact.
“Wisconsin isn't just going to just break the existing record for the most expensive judicial election ever in American history,” Chergosky said in reference to a 2004 Illinois race that featured $15 million in spending. “Wisconsin is going to shatter that record.”
Yablon noted that Pennsylvania is the only other state with a Supreme Court election scheduled this year, and in that case, the ideological balance of the court won’t be on the line.
“This is an instance in which the volume is just being turned up higher than it's ever been turned up in the past,” Yablon said. “This race has become a focal point by virtue of the fact that there aren't many other big races happening right now, and I think that people around the country understand that significance.”
Burden added that third-party groups will contribute the bulk of the money spent on the race.
“The groups are going to take over the campaigns,” Burden said. “They will outspend the candidates.”
He noted that third-party groups don’t worry about potential backlash to the ads they air. Instead, he said, “they can go after their opponents or back their (preferred candidate) and do almost whatever they want.”
“So those ads tend to be harder-hitting and a little looser with the facts and just more sensational. And they will be outspending the candidates,” he said, adding that “in some ways, the campaign gets out of the control of the candidates themselves.”
Protasiewicz and Kelly will face off on April 4.