As Wisconsin approaches a full year without access to legal abortions, the state Department of Justice continues its effort to repeal the state’s 174-year-old abortion ban. That effort moved forward on Thursday with the first set of oral arguments in a lawsuit seeking to overturn the 1849 law, which only allows abortion if it is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life.
The near-total ban, which had been unenforceable for a half-century under the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, was reactivated when the high court issued its ruling last summer in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, effectively overturning the constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
“The state of Wisconsin and women in the state of Wisconsin are not currently able to receive critical health care that they have had a constitutional right to receive for nearly half a century because of the very lack of clarity in the law that is at issue and that we’re seeking to resolve,” said Assistant Attorney General Hannah Jurss during the Thursday hearing before Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper.
Arguments focused on Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which was filed by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in June 2022.
Urmanski, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm are the district attorneys in the three counties where abortions were provided before the state’s ban took effect after the Dobbs ruling. Ozanne and Chisholm have said they would not enforce the ban, while Urmanski has said he would.
The lawsuit — filed jointly with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers — makes several arguments, the bulk of which center on the notion that laws governing abortion passed over the last several decades supersede the state’s archaic ban. Those include a post-Roe law passed in 1985 that banned abortion after a fetus was viable outside the womb, with exceptions when needed to preserve the health or life of the mother — as well as a series of restrictions on abortion access passed by Republicans over the last several decades.
Those restrictions include a law requiring a woman to undergo an ultrasound prior to an abortion, a law dictating how abortion pills can be dispensed and a ban on abortion 20 weeks after “probable fertilization.”
On Thursday, Schlipper heard from attorneys representing the state Department of Justice, the district attorneys and a group of doctors who joined the suit last fall.
“It cannot be that Wisconsin law tells the public the same factual acts are both lawful and illegal at the same time,” Jurss argued. “None of (the statutes related to abortion) have meaning if the only circumstance in which an abortion can be provided in the state of Wisconsin is when it’s necessary to save the life of the pregnant woman.”
Matthew Thome, an attorney representing Urmanski, argued Kaul lacked standing to bring the lawsuit because the ban doesn’t affect his ability to do his job — an argument countered by Jurss, who said Kaul’s role “as the state’s chief criminal law enforcement officer and litigator” requires him to know what is and isn’t legal under Wisconsin’s abortion laws.
Thome argued the laws plaintiffs characterized as being in conflict instead worked in harmony, noting that “you can have partially overlapping criminal prohibitions.”
He noted that lawmakers had opportunities as they passed legislation related to abortion — particularly when they passed the 1985 law — to repeal the 1849 ban.
“Ultimately, the plaintiffs and the intervenors are asking the judiciary to do something that our policymaking branches not only haven’t done, but they’ve expressly decided not to do,” Thome said, adding that it would be “a grave thing” for a court to eliminate the ban when the Legislature has not.
Kaul, speaking with reporters after the hearing, said he is confident in the DOJ’s arguments, adding that it’s important “not only to restore access to safe and legal abortion, but also to ensure that there's clarity for doctors and for patients around the state as people try to access needed medical care.”
Schlipper did not indicate when she plans to rule on the dismissal effort.