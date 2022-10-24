Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul last week escalated attacks on his Republican challenger, Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney, over the local prosecutor’s pledge to enforce Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban.
Speaking to reporters outside the Capitol in Madison, Kaul drew particular attention to Toney's recent suggestion that district attorneys in adjoining counties step in to prosecute crimes under the state’s abortion ban if a local district attorney declines to do so.
In an interview with PBS Wisconsin that aired earlier this month, Toney said: “We need to give our attorney general the authority to prosecute (abortion cases). They already would have the technical authority to investigate it. And I think another approach would be allowing for adjoining counties to be able to investigate and enforce that abortion ban in Wisconsin.”
Toney’s answer came in response to a question about whether one could make a comparison between district attorneys declining to charge certain marijuana crimes and declining to prosecute abortion-related crimes.
“I think it is egregious to try and compare marijuana possession to abortion — we're talking about life,” Toney told PBS, according to a recording of the interview his campaign shared with the Cap Times. “And I understand some of my DA colleagues have taken that approach on marijuana. We have a different approach here in Fond du Lac County where we will prosecute people for marijuana possession.”
Toney continued: “What I'd like to see is if we have DAs, maybe law enforcement, that just say, ‘We're not going to be investigating or enforcing (abortion cases),’ we need to give our attorney general the authority to prosecute (abortion cases). They already would have the technical authority to investigate it. And I think another approach would be allowing for adjoining counties to be able to investigate and enforce that abortion ban in Wisconsin to make sure that we have a level playing field across the state of Wisconsin.”
Toney also noted that in some instances — such as when the Wisconsin Elections Commission makes a referral to a district attorney about a potential violation of election law — crimes can be referred to district attorneys in adjoining counties for prosecution if the district attorney in the county where the violation occurred declines to bring a case.
District attorneys, who are elected, are generally not allowed to prosecute crimes outside of their own counties, except in some rare cases — such as WEC referrals or if another district attorney requests their assistance. Authorizing them to enforce the state’s abortion ban across county lines would require a change to state law.
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm have said they would not enforce the ban, while Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski has said he would. Those were the only three counties where abortions were provided before the ban took effect following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning the constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
“You all have seen Eric Toney’s extremism when it comes to reproductive freedom throughout his campaign,” Kaul said last week. “But he has really gone a significant step further with his recent comments that he wants to empower district attorneys to prosecute abortion cases in neighboring counties.”
“This speaks to where Eric Toney’s priorities lie,” Kaul said of Toney’s quote in the PBS Wisconsin interview. “There is no other type of case that Eric Toney has suggested this change for. There's no crime where he has said a DA should be able to go to another county and bring a prosecution. But for abortion prosecutions, he wants that to happen. That is not where our attorney general's priorities should be. Our attorney general should be focused on the most serious crimes.”
Kaul pointed to homicides, sexual assaults and drug trafficking as crimes the state Department of Justice should focus on prosecuting. Kaul has previously said that, if reelected, he will not use department resources to enforce the state’s abortion ban.
Toney takes a different stance, saying the attorney general needs the authority to enforce the ban. The Fond du Lac district attorney has pledged to enforce it as attorney general.
“One of the things we've heard from Eric Toney throughout this campaign is that he just wants to enforce the law,” Kaul said. “Well, his suggestion now is that we should change the law. So the story he's been telling about his commitment to enforcing this abortion ban, he himself has just contradicted it now by acknowledging that he’s seeking to change the law and have it go even further when it comes to enforcing it.”
Toney told the Cap Times that he has never called for the Legislature to change the law so district attorneys from adjoining counties can prosecute abortion cases. Instead, he said he would enforce the law as attorney general, regardless of what the law is.
Kaul said Toney’s support of the ban is “deeply anti-family.”
The attorney general said that women who already have children could experience complicated pregnancies and, under the state’s current ban, a doctor might not provide life-saving care because of concerns they could be prosecuted.
“If you think about parents who have kids at home, potentially having an unexpected complication that could leave their kids without a parent, that’s a really scary thought,” Kaul said. “Our AG should be fighting against that. Not trying to make that situation worse.”
Toney fired back against Kaul’s “anti-family” accusation. In a statement to the Cap Times, he said if “Josh Kaul truly cared about families, he wouldn’t have allowed a backlog of … child sex predator cases — endangering Wisconsin’s children.” The district attorney has criticized Kaul for what he says is a massive backlog of child sex crime cases, a claim the Department of Justice disputes.
“The job of the attorney general is to enforce the rule of law,” Toney said. “Josh Kaul picks and chooses which laws to enforce based on his personal political beliefs.”
The sole exception to the state’s 1849 ban is for abortions that are deemed medically necessary to save the mother's life; however, the statute does not make clear how a doctor is to determine the procedure is necessary in such a case.
Kaul and other Wisconsin Democrats have sought to make next month’s election a referendum on abortion access in the state. In addition to declaring he will not enforce the 1849 ban, Kaul filed a lawsuit in June seeking to block its enforcement.
Kaul and Toney will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
Capitol Bureau Chief Jessie Opoien contributed to this report.