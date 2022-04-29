According to a new report, Wisconsin’s arts and cultural organizations are on the rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, assisted by unprecedented state and federal dollars.
Wisconsin has for years ranked the worst among all 50 states for financial support for the arts (it recently moved one place, to 49th). Yet a new report from Wisconsin Policy Forum found that inside arts and cultural organizations — with hospitality, among the hardest-hit industries by the pandemic — employment and profits are bouncing back.
Pandemic restrictions and safety concerns forced many concert venues, movie theaters and museums to pause or reduce operations and cancel events, creating “an existential threat” to venues, WPF wrote in August 2020.
An influx of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds meant few organizations and venues shuttering permanently. And sales tax revenues from these sectors have largely rebounded since the worst of the pandemic.
“While considerable challenges remain, there are reasons for optimism as the worst phases of the pandemic seem to have passed,” the report says.
The report characterizes arts and culture as covering performing arts, spectator sports, museums, zoos, movie theaters and related industries.
The state and federal governments dedicated almost $440 million in pandemic relief funding to arts and cultural establishments in Wisconsin over the last two years. Nearly all came from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — also called the CARES Act — or the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Without that support, it is possible that many more organizations and businesses throughout Wisconsin would have been lost,” the report states.
The author of the report, WPF senior researcher Joe Peterangelo, found 42 grants totaling $45.8 million went to venue operators in the greater Madison area, including 25 totaling $38 million that went to organizations in the city of Madison specifically.
The single largest source of pandemic relief funding for arts and culture came from the federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, which was designed to support ongoing operations. The program distributed $14.2 billion nationally in 2021, including approximately $221 million to 235 venue operators in Wisconsin.
A smaller source of federal pandemic relief funding came through grants provided by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). where $500,000 went to Madison to be distributed to local arts organizations, and an additional $1.3 million was dispersed to arts organizations across the state.
The state of Wisconsin also created a number of programs to distribute federal pandemic relief funding to arts and cultural organizations and businesses, like:
- Live Event Small Business Assistance Grant Program, which distributed $31 million
- The COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant Program gave $21.2 million to theaters across the state
- $17.3 million came from the COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Venue Grant Program
- COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grant Program dispersed $15 million
- $1 million in funding for Wisconsin historical societies
Pandemic relief funding is set to expire in 2022 or 2023. While employee hiring is up, worker shortages could pose difficulties given low unemployment and rapid inflation. And the state has one of the worst reputations in the country for supporting the arts.
The state annually appropriates money to arts and culture through its support of the Wisconsin Arts Board. The board dedicated $807,100 for the arts in 2022, up 5.5% from $765,100 in 2020.
Minnesota, by comparison, has a similar population total to Wisconsin and appropriated $41.9 million to its state arts agency in 2022, placing it third nationally in per-capita state funding.
Data from the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies shows Wisconsin just barely budging from 50th to 49th place for arts funding in 2022. The change is only due to Arizona’s decision not to dedicate any state funding to the arts this year.
“For Wisconsin to move up to the median among U.S. states, it would need to dedicate roughly $1 per capita to arts and culture, which would require raising its allocations to at least $5 million per year,” WPF writes.
Even so, the state so far has provided greater one-time pandemic relief than most other states, according to the report, a hopeful sign for the future.
There is cause for celebration that so many arts and cultural organizations in Wisconsin — and Madison — have met the overwhelming challenges of the past two years.
However, “the questions that remain about the future give their supporters reasons not to be complacent going forward,” WPF concludes.