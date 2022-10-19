A ‘Midwest goodbye’: The town of Madison merges with Madison and Fitchburg

The town of Madison often flies under the radar and is just fragments of what it used to be. Many people traveling through it don’t know it is separate from the city of Madison at all.
That is, until Oct. 31.
Created in 1846, the town originally covered 36 square miles of land total, mostly in the south of Madison, with smaller plots of land on the north side of the city and on the west side near Whitney Way.
Over the years, spanning back to the 1860s, pieces of the original area of the town have been chipped away, annexed or incorporated into other cities and villages.
Those driving on town of Madison streets likely don’t know they’re traversing between city of Madison and town jurisdictions, complicating local services, such as police and fire department assistance. But those who’ve grown up in the town know it as home; a small urban community with just over 6,000 people who are as close knit as it gets.
“Although often overlooked, the town has served its residents, businesses and visitors with professionalism and the desire to help daily,” said Scott Gregory, the town’s police chief since 2002. “The town is not a building or the land — it’s the people.”
But at the end of the month, the town of Madison will cease to exist, incorporating into the cities of Madison and Fitchburg, and residents are preparing to say farewell.
What the town looks like now
Sandwiched between the cities of Madison and Fitchburg, the town of Madison is now only around one square mile.
The town is broken up into a patchwork of fragments next to the city of Madison along the Beltline, comprising several neighborhoods situated between the south side of the city of Madison and the north side of the city of Fitchburg.
It is spread out over nine discontinuous areas, six of which contain the core territory of the town and are located on the city of Madison’s south side.
There is another separate piece of the town, a 25-acre area just north of the city of Madison’s downtown and adjacent to the village of Maple Bluff. In addition, two small town islands are located on the city of Madison's west side off of Schroeder Road.
Growing attached
Gregory has seen the town through most of the debate and negotiations over the incorporation process. The town of Madison, which is technically unincorporated territory, has a history of boundary disputes with Fitchburg and Madison.
To put an end to the disagreements, in 2003 the town of Madison signed a border agreement with Madison and Fitchburg to incorporate the town into the two neighboring cities, with an eventual dissolution of the town on Oct. 31, 2022.
With that date around the corner, town residents are grappling with the dissolution of their home, decades in the making, as a reality.
“It’s like a Midwest goodbye,” Gregory said. “It’s been a long goodbye here, it’s taken 20 years. Now it's like, ‘Holy crap, it's really happening.’”
While annexation is the statutory process for transferring lands from towns to contiguous cities and villages, that is not the case for the town of Madison, which instead is being “attached” to the cities of Madison and Fitchburg.
The difference is there has always been an agreement as to how it would occur, said assistant city of Madison attorney Doran Viste.
An attachment has the same end result as an annexation, but the road to get there is different. Rather than go through statutory processes, attachment is instead determined by the governments involved through a cooperative plan.
Viste, who’s been working on the attachment since 2009, has been around longer than almost anyone else in the city involved in the project. Three Madison mayors have worked on the attachment in the years leading up to 2022.
Town Police Chief Gregory told the Cap Times in 2016 that former Mayor Paul Soglin created an “adversarial relationship” instead of a collaborative one between the city and town, trying to accelerate the timeline.
“We have always been (Soglin’s) failure,” Gregory said at the time. “He doesn’t realize that bigger government isn’t always better.”
Sue Bauman, mayor of Madison from 1997 to 2003, recalled the early stages of the attachment process, with maps spread across the conference table in the mayor's office. All parties involved would debate where lines could possibly be drawn, often with pushback from the town, she said. Even before then, when she was elected to the Madison City Council in the late 1980s, she said Soglin “wanted the town gone forever.”
“He wanted for the city to just annex the town, which you just can't do because it's its own municipality. You can't just gobble it up,” Bauman said.
In 2022, Gregory still feels the city of Madison was quick to the draw to take over the town in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But it also served as a reality check, he said.
“The town of Madison realized that we're going to start losing annexation battles and that we're going to lose our tax base,” Gregory said in a recent interview with the Cap Times, referencing the total amount of assets or income that can be taxed within a local government. “(We are) tired of fighting off the annexation attempts from the city.”
Jim Campbell, the town’s chairman since 1998, is one of the few officials involved in the initial agreement still serving in local government, and perhaps more familiar with the entire process than anyone.
Ultimately, according to Campbell, the town didn’t have a choice in the matter due to annexation laws, which specify a city (or village) can enact an ordinance annexing territory completely surrounded by the territory of the city, with some stipulations.
Soglin told the Cap Times via email that the attachment was a “battle between fairness and equity on one side and selfishness, white men and their toys on the other,” with the town’s volunteer fire department being the most powerful force trying to stop the consolidation.
“The longer the annexation was delayed, the more difficult the transition,” Soglin said. “Some of the greatest disparities in the metropolitan area are centered in the town of Madison and they were poorly addressed, by the town and by Dane County.”
He contended that over the last four decades the city of Madison supplied many of the services needed by low-income town residents, such as social services, as well as police and fire, which were only supposed to be used as a backup.
Despite that, Gregory and Campbell believe that without the border agreement signed in 2003, the town itself would no longer exist today.
“We would have lost… the annexation battles and eventually had to go out on somebody else's terms. The border agreement kept us around a little bit longer,” Gregory said. “We didn't have that threat of being out of a job in a week or two, and that’s good.”
It gave the town the time and opportunity to plan the attachment in a “cohesive and logical manner,” Campbell said.
While Campbell expects some bumps in the road after the attachment that can’t be predicted right now, his only complaint is a straightforward one: “Time went awfully fast.”
More services, higher taxes
The city of Madison’s 2023 operating budget includes nearly $200,000 to provide and extend services to the former town of Madison areas of the city. The 2022 operating budget also put $1.4 million toward the same task. And in 2020, the city of Madison agreed to take over the fire, emergency medical and building inspection services from the town, starting Nov. 1, 2020.
Part of these changes were four new streets division positions for snow plowing, street sweeping and collecting garbage in the attached area of the town. The budget also funded eight new police officers to cover the new territory, 10 new firefighters, three new community connectors in the county’s Department of Civil Rights and two new positions for the assessor's office. There was also extra funding in the Parks Division budget to remove diseased trees in the town.
Once the town is attached to either the city of Madison or Fitchburg, more services mean higher taxes, which also means greater expenses for town property owners.
Services are not part of the town of Madison's annual budget. The increased property taxes will mainly go toward city planning services, park equipment upgrades and general police and fire operating upgrades. There will also be tighter rules for building inspections.
All town employees are getting severance payments based on their years of experience with the town and their salary. The city of Madison offered employment to some town employees but they did not accept those and took payments instead, according to Viste. When emergency services were transitioned in 2020, a couple of firefighters and one police officer took on roles with the city.
Special assessment taxes for specific local projects, like the construction or maintenance of roads and sewer lines, will help cover the cost of new infrastructure — but it could also create new burdens.
The tax increases coincide with the rising fear of displacement from gentrification on the south side of the city. Developers are investing heavily in new projects in that area, where local leaders have big plans to return the neighborhood to the epicenter of Black and brown culture in the city.
The service changes look similar on Fitchburg’s side, according to Deanna Schmidt, the city planner. Most of the town that Fitchburg is absorbing is almost entirely built up, she said, with only a handful of vacant parcels in the Southdale area. There will be some redevelopment work, but mostly maintaining the portion of the town it’s incorporating with recycling, street, water, sewage and snow removal services.
Removing a ‘patchwork of jurisdictions’
Even with 20 years to prepare, there is still work to be done.
The four roles in the streets division and three in the Department of Civil Rights have not been hired yet, according to Viste. The city still needs to wind down all the town's business and split up assets and liabilities.
“Most of the heavy lifting has been done so far,” he said. “We’re in the home stretch.”
The town of Madison is more urban than most other towns in the state, so a lot of service transitions shouldn’t feel too drastic; in fact, they should feel more cohesive than before.
“One thing (the attachment) will fix is a lot of people don't even know they're in the town. They drive on city streets, they drive into the town neighborhood and it all looks very similar,” Viste said. “It's going to certainly help with emergency response services so there's not this patchwork of jurisdictions in the south side of Madison area.”
Before the border agreement was even drawn up, there was a stretch of the Beltline going west where drivers would go back and forth between jurisdictions from the town of Madison to the city of Madison to Fitchburg almost 10 times, which created “all sorts of weird issues,” Viste said.
It’s no surprise that complicated police response and emergency services.
“Those issues are done,” Viste said. “Those will be a thing of the past.”
Cullen Trobec, 24, moved to the town of Madison in May fully under the impression he was living in the city — a common misconception.
“There was certainly a moment of confusion when I started getting letters saying that the town would soon cease to exist,” Trobec said.
Trobec’s girlfriend moved in with him in July from Fitchburg after enduring a few years of her Madison friends “razzing” her about living so far away, he said.
“When I told her the town was going to be split between Fitchburg and (Madison), her immediate response was, ‘No, I can’t escape it!’” Trobec recalled. “Thankfully, we’ll end up in the Madison portion of the split.”
Campbell has heard mixed feelings from residents about the changes. He said most people in the town like the access small government provides.
“They could call me directly if they wanted to, and I think that they're going to miss that,” Campbell said. “People have told me that they will miss the small government feeling.”
The town is home to many diverse residential neighborhoods, with rental housing accounting for 76% of the total occupied units in the town, said Angela Puerta, an urban planner for the city of Madison.
Additionally, many of the households and families living in the town are classified as low to moderate income compared to Fitchburg and Madison, according to census data.
“The town is way more diverse than the city,” Puerta said. “Around 35% of the population are non-English speakers.”
Puerta has been charged with outreach to the town’s residents, especially Spanish speakers, which she said has gone smoothly.
“We've done everything possible to make the transition easier and more effective,” she said.
Lingering questions and logistics
The “final attachment,” albeit an ominous name, is not a movie title — it’s what Oct. 31 is called, when the town of Madison will cease to exist.
The city of Madison will absorb 90% of the remaining town of Madison land and 79% of the population; the rest of the town will be attached to the city of Fitchburg.
The math is simple enough, but “there's nothing typical about this situation,” Viste said.
As far as he’s been able to find, this is the first time in the state that a town is being split and absorbed by two cities.
“That just seems to be without precedent,” he said. “It's been a challenge because the state laws weren't written with this in mind.”
The largest undertaking of the absorption is the millions of dollars in public improvements and services needed to bring the town up to city standards. The town will eventually require new curbs, gutters, sewers and parks, funded through the city of Madison’s budget, as well as Fitchburg's budget, respectively, for its portion of the town.
The town of Madison’s town hall was originally assigned to be absorbed by Fitchburg but in the last stage of negotiations ended up in Madison’s borders. The city has designed an interactive map that identifies where any address in the town will go after Oct. 31.
With the general election scheduled for just one week after the attachment, both city clerks’ offices have informed residents of their new polling locations. There is no need for town residents to re-register to vote, as voter registration will be transferred from the town to the city as soon as ballots are printed for the November election, according to the city of Madison.
Town of Madison residents will automatically become city of Madison residents within the attachment process. Town areas will be added to and represented by adjacent alder districts in each city. The city of Madison determined new zoning district designations on Sept. 6.
The final attachment and dissolution of the town have no effect on school districts or school assignments.
Viste added that town residents will be provided more services by the two cities “just because cities provide more services than towns,” generally.
A sign of the times
Campbell called this moment, in the weeks and days leading up to the final farewell, “bittersweet.” He said it’s still surprising to him that the town got what it wanted from those debates in 2002 — a full 20 years to make the transition.
“We built an agreement, and I don't think anybody expected that we would succeed in doing that,” Campbell said. “I’d like to continue the town but, on the other hand, I understand it’s a sign of the times and we just have to accept that.”
In the coming weeks and months, many town residents, businesses and employees might feel a sense of loss with the town dissolving, Gregory said, including himself.
“I personally want to say thank you to the town of Madison,” he said. “Over 20 years of my career have been spent here. Three other police department employees also have over 20 years here and one with 40 years.”
“We would not have stayed if it wasn’t for you, (the residents),” he added.