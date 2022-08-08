Wisconsin voters on Tuesday will determine which candidates will compete in the Nov. 8 general election in races up and down the ballot — from county sheriff to governor, from state representative to U.S. senator.
Here are a few things to know.
When can I vote?
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you can vote.
Can I register to vote on Election Day?
Yes, you can. Just make sure to provide proof of residence.
Do I need a photo ID to vote?
Yes, but it does not need to show your current address. Click here to learn about acceptable forms of ID.
If you don't have an acceptable ID, you can cast a provisional ballot and submit your ID within three days of the election.
I filled out an absentee ballot but haven't returned it yet. What do I do?
Most voters can return their absentee ballot at their polling place on Election Day, but contact your local clerk to make sure. In some cases, you may be required to return your absentee ballot to your clerk's office.
If you haven't returned your absentee ballot, you can vote in person.
How can I find out where to vote and what's on my ballot?
Visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission's MyVote website to find the location of your polling place, check your registration status and find out what's on your ballot.
What do I do if I have a question about voting?
Contact your local clerk. You can find that information here.