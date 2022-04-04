A comprehensive guide to the Dane County Board races on Tuesday’s ballot

As Dane County approaches its spring election this Tuesday with every county supervisor seat on the ballot, just 10 of those 37 seats will be fought out in contested races. County supervisors serve two years.
With 10 incumbents facing 10 newcomers, the Cap Times asked all 20 candidates to share why they want to hold the position, what differentiates them from their opponents and what they see as the most pressing issues in their respective districts. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.
The April 5 ballot will elect judicial, educational and municipal officers, as well as nonpartisan county officers. Voters will need to bring a photo ID and valid voter registration. Anyone who has moved since the last time they voted, or is registering to vote for the first time, will also need to bring a proof of residence document.
It is now too late to return absentee ballots by mail, but absentee ballots can still be hand-delivered to an election official at a voter’s polling place on Election Day. Voters can use MyVoteWI to check their voter registration status and find their polling place. Polling places can also be found at cityofmadison.com/WhereDoIVote.
Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher is endorsing all incumbents except for Supervisor Jeff Weigand, District 20. For that seat, she has endorsed newcomer Scott Michalak.
“All of the (incumbents) are working hard and I have not heard much of anything from any of their opponents,” Eicher said. “That is concerning. Particularly if you're putting your name on the ballot against an incumbent — what different things are you offering as a candidate? I think voters deserve to know what folks' platforms are.”
The Cap Times reached 18 out of 20 candidates on the ballot Tuesday and interviewed 17. Supervisor Jeff Weigand, who represents District 20, and Carlos Umpierre, running in District 25, did not respond to multiple email and phone requests for an interview. Andrew McKinney, running in District 36, said he would not answer questions from the media.
[Meet the new Dane County supervisors running unopposed April 5]
District 14: Incumbent Anthony Gray faces newcomer Amanda Noles
Incumbent Anthony Gray, 51, is an attorney, an alumnus of the University of Wisconsin Law School and is married with two children who are 9 and 11 years old. He’s active in the County Grove Neighborhood Association, the Chavez Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization and Downtown Madison Rotary.
What differentiates you from your opponent?
My opponent is one of a group of conservatives recruited to run against the mask mandate. I am a lifelong champion of progressive values and proudly endorsed by the Democratic Party of Dane County.
If you were to be elected supervisor, what would you like to accomplish?
I sit on the Environmental, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, so I’d like to continue my work removing PFAS from Dane County’s water and air. I’d also like to continue the fight to reform our criminal justice system.
What are the most pressing issues for your district?
My district is concerned about a broad spectrum of economic, racial and environmental justice issues. This universal concern about equity is one of the things I’m most proud of about my neighborhood.
Amanda Noles, 39, is a lifelong Madison-area resident. She works as a branch manager at a local credit union but previously was a small business owner operating an in-home daycare center for over 10 years. She’s volunteered with various organizations such as The River Food Pantry, the Department of Corrections, Meals on Wheels, Junior Achievement and her local church.
Why do you want to be supervisor for your district?
I put my name on the ballot for District 14 because when my kids come to me with a problem, I also expect them to come up with some ideas for a solution. Instead of complaining about the inadequacies I have seen in how Dane County has been run, I want to be part of the solution to the problems.
What differentiates you from your opponent?
I don't have several degrees like Supervisor Gray, but I do have a lot of life experience. I have been a single mother and know firsthand the difficulties facing families that spend more than half of their income on housing. I know how to buckle down, work hard and overcome difficulties. This is my first time running for office but what I lack in experience, I make up for by having lots of common sense and being able to approach problems with out-of-the-box solutions.
If you were to be elected supervisor, what would you like to accomplish?
I want to build the economy in Dane County by supporting small businesses and supporting our communities at the same time. I would like to see the jail built, within budget, and want to put a stop to the endless loop of arrest and release experienced by our juvenile offenders and give them a future to hope for. I also want to make sure we support the generation that has supported us by caring for our elders.
What are the most pressing issues for your district?
I have interacted with over 1,200 voters in my district and the number one concern they have shared with me is crime and public safety. My neighbors don't feel safe in their own homes and cutting funding for the sheriff and police is not the answer to this. I will vote to support our police and sheriff departments every time.
District 20: Incumbent Jeff Weigand and Scott Michalak will battle to represent this east Madison district
After many attempts to reach Weigand via email and phone, the current supervisor did not respond to the Cap Times’ interview requests.
Scott Michalak, 55, is an “everyday working stiff,” he said, who assembles small engines for Generac Power Systems in Jefferson. He is married, with five children and seven grandchildren. He currently serves as a Marshall village trustee, a position he’s held for five years.
Why do you want to be supervisor for your district?
I am running because I want to continue problem-solving on a bigger political stage and I want to replace the terribly irresponsible policies and incompetency of Jeff Weigand.
What differentiates you from your opponent?
While my opponent has been a mouthpiece for the Wisconsin GOP and a former Scott Walker (Department of Administration) appointee, as well as a campaign manager for Glenn Grothman, I have worked in a nonpartisan effort on things like a farmers market, bolstering new home growth and replacing a village hall and police department that have been nickeling and diming our village residents.
If you were to be elected supervisor, what would you like to accomplish?
I would like to expand three things: rural broadband access, Madison Metro and other bus lines, and apprenticeship programs. Our graduating high school seniors are up against it. They either go to college and are saddled with huge student loan debt, or they don't go to school and are hit with car loan debt. It's time to change that.
What are the most pressing issues for your district?
Giving our kids a future, rural broadband, fixing the Maunesha River by use of the Dane County executive's "Suck the Muck" program, improving our roads and infrastructure, fully funding our library and parks systems, and job creation in our rural towns and villages.
District 24: Supervisor Sarah Smith and Madisonian Clint Keaveny face off for District 24
Incumbent Sarah Smith, 29, has served on the Dane County Board since 2020. She works as the director of public affairs for the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and grew up on a farm in western Wisconsin. The daughter of a small business owner — who currently serves as a Democratic state senator — and public school teacher, she attended UW-Madison and graduated with both a bachelor's degree in history and a master's degree in educational policy studies.
Why do you want to be supervisor for your district?
I have been successful delivering for my community in the face of unprecedented times. In my first budget, I authored a successful $2 million budget amendment to support the city of Monona’s purchase of San Damiano, which has helped prevent the harmful runoff and increased flooding risk. Providing county funding for San Damiano is one example of my ability to work quickly, collaboratively and boldly to support projects that benefit the people of this district.
What differentiates you from your opponent?
I have a proven record of success delivering for this district and a long history of progressive values that voters can count on. I have been consistent in my support for women's rights, union rights, clean water, environmental sustainability and more. I understand the role of county government as well as the complexities of federal, state, county and municipal government interactions.
If you were to be elected supervisor, what would you like to accomplish?
I will continue to defend clean water, expand access to resources for people experiencing homelessness, support public health officials as we recover from this pandemic, and fight for reproductive health care and abortion access. My vision is of a Dane County that is a green leader for the rest of our state, a Dane County that is more fair and equitable for every one of our neighbors — a community that is built on inclusion and collaboration.
What are the most pressing issues for your district?
The top issues my neighbors raise are clean water, housing insecurity and our county’s pandemic recovery. Constituents have also raised concerns about abortion access. I have a proven record on all of these issues and I've taken action to address them in my first term. I will continue to build on that work in my second term.
Clint Keaveny, 25, grew up in Monona and on the east side of Madison, and received his bachelor’s degree in political science from Boston College. After working in Washington, D.C. on health care policy and communication, he moved back to Monona at the beginning of the pandemic. He serves as a content strategist for the state Department of Health Services and has worked on multiple local and state elections, and led the grassroots “No Bad Cops in Monona” campaign.
Why do you want to be supervisor for your district?
I am running to reform the law enforcement recruitment and hiring process to make sure municipalities across Dane County are screening out bad applicants and have the resources they need to establish a deeper, more diverse candidate pool. I am also passionate about combating the toxic algae blooms on our lakes, and I am excited to bring new ideas to the table. Climate change and reduced state funding have reversed much of the progress of our existing programs, and new perspectives are needed.
What differentiates you from your opponent?
New ideas on critical issues like public safety and combating toxic algae blooms are what set me apart. One thing I’m particularly excited about is establishing a “Sustainably Sourced in Dane County” food label to create an economic incentive for farmers to protect our waterways. I’m confident people will pay a small premium to ensure they’re buying products sourced from land that follows best practices to protect our lakes.
If you were to be elected supervisor, what would you like to accomplish?
I want to make sure we install “clean beach treatment” systems at both Schluter Beach and Olbrich Park to ensure families have clean, clear bodies of water at the edge of the lake to swim in all summer long. Improving the recruitment and hiring process for law enforcement is another top priority, and something I’m excited to work on.
What are the most pressing issues for your district?
Water quality, public safety and housing affordability are the most important issues in the district. To address these issues, I believe it’s essential we get more people involved. County Board elections generally have low turnout, and I believe the Board will address these topics more effectively by fostering a culture of deep community engagement.
District 25: Incumbent Supervisor Tim Kiefer is up against Carlos Umpierre, who did not respond to multiple interview requests.
Tim Kiefer, 50, has been a lawyer at Kiefer Law Office since 2011; his practice focuses on criminal defense and family law. He’s served on the county board since 2012. He previously worked as a Dane County assistant district attorney, and has been a homeowner in the village of Waunakee since 2009.
Why do you want to be supervisor for your district?
I’m running for reelection for County Board because I want to continue working for the people of Waunakee. I have worked on issues such as preventing Waunakee's Main Street from being widened to four lanes, improving highway maintenance on local county highways and upgrading Schumacher Farm County Park.
If you were to be elected supervisor, what would you like to accomplish?
I adamantly oppose the recent proposals to eliminate the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer from the County Board agenda. I support our flag and the pledge. In the next County Board term, I want to finish the jail consolidation project and support law enforcement. We need to stop endlessly debating the jail issue, and start construction on the jail consolidation project.
What are the most pressing issues for your district?
Two pressing issues for Waunakee are transportation and recovering from the pandemic. The Waunakee and Westport area continues to grow, and our transportation network needs to grow with it. I support the reconstruction of Highway M, as well as longer-term projects such as a North Mendota Parkway to divert east-west truck traffic away from Waunakee’s Main Street. I want to do what we can to mitigate the effects of the COVID pandemic. I also want to do everything we can at the county level to ensure that Waunakee schools remain open for in-person learning, even if we have another COVID surge.
District 28: Incumbent Michele Doolan will face Bill Brosius to represent District 28
Supervisor Michele Doolan, 48, is married to Tom Doolan, a veteran, and is a mother of three. She spent 27 years as a licensed cosmetologist and has served as an officer on Park Elementary’s Parent Teacher Organization. Born in Neenah, she graduated from Middleton High School. She has multiple sclerosis.
What differentiates you from your opponent?
I’ve needed Dane County services while living in Madison, and while living in Cross Plains. I understand the practical aspects of how that works and what doesn’t. I understand what it is to navigate life with a disability. I’m vulnerable, and movement-impaired. I’ve owned a small business. I’ve been an advocate for vulnerable people in Dane County for at least a decade. I have the endorsements of the current and former Dane County sheriffs, as well as the Deputy Sheriffs Association.
If you were to be elected supervisor, what would you like to accomplish?
I want to protect Black Earth Creek. I want to continue my work on expanding rural broadband. I want to continue to support criminal justice reform while we support Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s goals of reducing recidivism. I want to create affordable housing. I want to continue to work on flooding mitigation strategies.
What are the most pressing issues for your district?
Affordable housing, infrastructure, protecting natural resources, taking care of farmers and small businesses, expanding access to county services and transportation.
Bill Brosius, 63, is a manager at Deliver Health Solutions and was a Village of Cross Plains trustee for seven years. He’s married with two children and two grandchildren.
What differentiates you from your opponent?
I come from a wealth of experience. I've got a degree in education, science and geography. I also have a master's in business that I got through Cardinal Stritch College in Milwaukee. I was on the village board in Cross Plains for seven years. I understand budgeting, understand zoning, understand parks and community tourism development. I come with a lot more experience in business backgrounds than my opponent does.
If you were to be elected supervisor, what would you like to accomplish?
When I decided I was going to go ahead and run for supervisor, I started talking to people. They shared their concerns and their comments about what's going on with the county, and those are different concerns than the people in Madison or the people in Sun Prairie or Marshall or DeForest. So my intent as a county supervisor is to be the listening board and voice for the people here in northwest Dane County.
What are the most pressing issues for your district?
One of a couple things that are really pressing is how much land the county has taken away in parks and the cost to do that. It really is a hardship on farmers that are trying to expand their farms. We're trying to work on flood mitigation and trying to keep that from happening again. Another issue is the declining EMS force, and also not having enough police presence. Black Earth and Mazomanie don't have their own police force. We want to make sure we have enough staff to be able to take care of our region.
District 30: Incumbent Patrick Downing will face Jerry O’Brien
Supervisor Patrick Downing, 72, has served on the County Board for the past 16 years. He was the Town of Perry chair from 1989 to 2013. He works as a piano tuner technician and luthier.
Why do you want to be supervisor for your district?
From getting our local roads repaired and restoring our lakes, to meeting the needs of our seniors, and helping my constituents get their concerns addressed by county departments, I would like to continue being an effective leader on the County Board.
If you were to be elected supervisor, what would you like to accomplish?
I’m now working on bringing improved internet service to the area.
What are the most pressing issues for your district?
The most important duty we have on the County Board is to provide for the health, safety and general wellbeing of our constituents. We can best do this by expanding our efforts to provide senior case management services, health care education, affordable housing, mental health resources, crisis response training and a humane jail facility.
Jerry O’Brien, 57, is a lifelong resident of Dane County and the town of Montrose. He’s been married to his wife Mary for 33 years and has raised three kids. For the last 30 years, he’s owned Road Rescue Towing in Madison and Belleville.
Why do you want to be supervisor for your district?
We need balance on that County Board, and the way I'm looking at things right now, it seems to be tilted — pretty much one-sided. The people in the southwest of the county may not be represented as well as they should be.
What differentiates you from your opponent?
I'm not a career politician. I'm just a common, small business owner that has concerns about the present direction the county is going. I'd like to see a lot more transparency in county government. I have questions that don't get answered. As a county supervisor, I would get the answers and be very transparent with all my constituents.
If you were to be elected supervisor, what would you like to accomplish?
We need to stop spending money we don't have. I'd like to see a balanced budget. Different things that we spend money on and different things we ignore are a concern of mine. I want to be able to talk to any constituent in this county and say, "Yes, I looked at both sides of this. Yes, this is a good thing for us."
What are the most pressing issues for your district?
The biggest thing I see is the crime, the stolen vehicles, the drug overdoses and the lack of prosecution of repeat offenders. One big issue — and this is probably the biggest issue: we need a new jail. We need a new jail that is up to date. Each year these County Board supervisors kick the can down the road, the price of that new jail goes up. It's time for the County Board to come together, make a decision and say, yes, we have to do this.
District 31: Supervisor Jerry Bollig and Todd Kluever will battle for District 31
Incumbent Jerry Bollig, 72, has been a retired Dane County accountant for 36 years and a member of the Dane County Board for the past 10 years, serving as chairman of the Zoning and Land Regulation Committee. He has also been an Oregon Village Board trustee for 20 years.
What differentiates you from your opponent?
I had a 36-year career as an accountant for Dane County. That experience familiarized me with the staff, accounting procedures and budgeting procedures of county government.
If you were to be elected supervisor, what would you like to accomplish?
I would like to see the construction of the new jail completed now that the funding for the jail and the related programs have been approved by the current board. I would also like to continue to contribute to crafting responsible budgets that spend within available revenues while providing for existing services, protecting natural resources and ensuring public safety.
What are the most pressing issues for your district?
The challenge of crafting affordable budgets that provide for services within existing revenues in order to maintain a stable tax levy. There must continue to be an emphasis on protecting our waterways, ensuring public safety and additional affordable housing.
Todd Kluever, 59, is a retired county worker and farmer. He was born and raised in the town of Oregon in District 31.
What differentiates you from your opponent?
The main difference between myself and my opponent is I am not a career politician. I am a hands-on, let's get it fixed, type of person that will show up for all the meetings to get the job done. I have the knowledge to get results for the people in my district.
If you were to be elected supervisor, what would you like to accomplish?
If elected one of the first things would be to get the jail built. We need to quit the bickering and move on this. With the economy tightening up, I believe it is time to look into the departments to be sure they are spending efficiently.
What are the most pressing issues for your district?
I believe the most pressing issues in my district are dealing with the flooding issues in the village, along with the county roads that run through Oregon. They need to be dealt with so we don't need to shut down the village for another year.
District 34: Supervisor Patrick Miles and Herb Taylor will compete to represent McFarland district
Incumbent Patrick Miles grew up in Portage — the youngest of five — where his single mother, an emigrant from Japan, raised him and his siblings on a waitress’ pay. He currently works as a development services specialist for the state Department of Administration.
Why do you want to be supervisor for your district?
I am proud to have served the district for 16 years advancing farmland preservation, protecting our lakes and expanding our trails for all to enjoy. I am driven to face many challenges and opportunities to improve Dane County’s quality of life by addressing disparities in our justice system, reducing homelessness and improving healthy lifestyle choices.
What differentiates you from your opponent?
In my years on the county board, I have demonstrated my ability to respectfully listen to opposing viewpoints, study the issues and make tough, independent decisions. By contrast, my opponent has no record of community volunteer service, let alone public service. Until recently, he has made no effort to inform people who he is or what he stands for. In the last couple of weeks, he has descended to hyperbole and lies about my record. You cannot work toward solutions when you're not being honest.
If you were to be elected supervisor, what would you like to accomplish?
In the coming term, I will build on success like the Lower Yahara River Trail with expanded trail connections and park improvements. In the next year, I hope to see a trail connection from Lake Farm Park to Waucheeta Trail. Additionally, I am working to implement a clean beach treatment system at McDaniel Park and ensure constituents’ concerns over the expansion of the landfill are addressed.
What are the most pressing issues for your district?
For the northern part of the district, ensuring a transparent decision-making process and mitigating the impacts on property owners as the county considers expanding the landfill on the Yahara Hills property. Also mitigating and adapting to the impacts of climate change, especially in the management of our lakes where a lot of property in this district is vulnerable to flooding.
Herb Taylor is a self-employed father of three. He’s lived in McFarland for the past 12 years.
Why do you want to be supervisor for your district?
We need to return to a servant model of public service, one where our elected representatives answer to the people, regardless of political ideology or questions. The vast majority of people I have talked to have no idea who their current supervisor is and are surprised to find out he has been doing this since 2006.
What differentiates you from your opponent?
I come from a small business background. I also care deeply about this district and its residents. As a supervisor, I will be available to all and respond to all who contact me.
If you were to be elected supervisor, what would you like to accomplish?
First, I want to lower property taxes, especially on retirees by passing a property tax exemption. Second, I oppose the new landfill site. There must be a better solution than moving it across the road. Last, data will be at the forefront of all the policy positions I take and support — not intentions.
What are the most pressing issues for your district?
The most pressing issues in District 34 are inflation, lack of commonsense solutions on the County Board level, the increase in crime throughout our county and property taxes.
District 36: Incumbent Melissa Ratcliff is running against Andrew McKinney to represent Cottage Grove
Incumbent Melissa Ratcliff, 45, is facing off against Andrew McKinney, who told the Cap Times he is not answering questions from the media.
Ratcliff has been married for 20 years and is a mother of two teenagers. She’s worked as a paralegal for 22 years and was first elected to the Cottage Grove Village Board in 2018. She’s represented District 36 on the Dane County Board since September 2018.
Why do you want to be supervisor for your district?
I ran my first campaign in 2018 on the premise of wanting to help improve my community and the lives of the people in it. That continues to be my goal and I will continue to advocate for my communities in order to ensure we have the resources and amenities that address the needs of our district.
What differentiates you from your opponent?
My experience will help me to continue to put forward, support and advocate for initiatives for our youth and seniors; increase access to our parks, bike paths and libraries; support people of color and the LGBTQIA+ communities; support environmental initiatives; and work on expanding access to broadband.
What are the most pressing issues for your district?
Our district is quite diverse and therefore there are a lot of issues we must address. The village population is one of the youngest in the county, while the population of our two towns is majority seniors. That is why I will continue to work on issues that affect our youth, families and older population and why a diverse housing stock that includes affordable housing is so vital.
District 37: Incumbent Kate McGinnity will face off against Steven Schulz for rural Dane County south of Stoughton
Supervisor Kate McGinnity, 63, has lived in Dane County for over 45 years and in District 37 for close to 30 years. She is a mother, former special education teacher and small business owner. She works as an autism specialist who is an advocate for disability rights.
Why do you want to be supervisor for your district?
Here in Cambridge is where I married my husband, where I raised my family, and where I started my small business. I am running for reelection to finish what I started in my first term: addressing accessible, reliable affordable broadband, expanding and defending senior services and protecting our many beautiful natural spaces in District 37.
What differentiates you from your opponent?
I bring the experience of having served two years in this seat, with accomplishments and a record my voters can see. I understand and can address the unique needs of our rural communities. In this divisive time, we need elected officials working toward commonsense solutions.
If you were to be elected supervisor, what would you like to accomplish?
My top priority will be continuing to work to expand broadband access, working with the newly-formed Dane County Broadband Task Force that I co-founded. We have work ahead to expand rural senior services, such as transportation options. I’ll also continue to find creative solutions to decrease the tax burden on Dane County residents, while also working to defend and expand our public lands and waterways.
Steven Schulz, has 10 years of experience as town chairman and spent 15 years on the Dane County Board of Adjustment.
Why do you want to be supervisor for your district?
The key thing wouldn't be to ask me but to ask the constituents that I'd be representing what they would want done because that would be my duty — I just wish to do as my constituents would want done.
What differentiates you from your opponent?
I'm hearing straight from citizens so that's the key thing for me: listening to those that I represent. I may or may not agree, but that's how they wish to be represented. I'll stand strong and my knowledge of dealing with the local municipal issues is key. District 37 just happens to be one of the most rural ones and I have chickens in the background and I'm watching one of my peacocks flock past me. That should tell you a lot about me.
What are the most pressing issues for your district?
One of the key things for almost every constituent would be tax dollars. We need to be fiscally responsible with our own personal dealings and our bills. I'm a very strong believer in the United States of America, our Bill of Rights and our Constitution.