People in the United States experiencing mental health crises or thoughts of suicide can now call 988, a simplified, easier to remember phone number, to be connected to a trained crisis counselor 24 hours a day, seven days per week.
The new number, 988, will operate alongside the existing, 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255). The lifeline, which is being renamed the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, is free to call, and available in multiple languages, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. People in crisis can also text 988 or use the chat option at 988lifeline.org, but those features are only available in English.
In Wisconsin, people who call 988 will be connected with a crisis counselor based within the state who can provide information about mental health resources near their homes, Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake told reporters Friday.
She also said that while the official launch of the 988 hotline is Saturday, Wisconsinites needing assistance can already call the number and be connected with counselors.
“Wisconsinites who call 988 will be connected … to in-state counselors who will have a great understanding of local resources and local opportunities for help,” Timberlake said. “Most of the time, people are offered that kind of immediate counseling and de-escalation support and service. Sometimes they're offered a follow up call. Sometimes, in a more acute emergency, there may be a need to reach out to other kinds of resources. But the bottom line is the first step is to make that call, and that is what 988 really will offer to people.”
The designation of 988 as the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline resulted from a bill introduced by Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, in 2019. Since being signed into law in 2020, federal health officials have worked with partners at the state level and in the telecommunications industry to implement the number nationwide.
In 2021, roughly 29,000 calls from Wisconsin were answered by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, according to information about the new 988 hotline from Gov. Tony Evers’ office.
“Right now, when people are experiencing a mental health crisis and want or need help, many have to rely on existing 10-digit numbers that they certainly don't have memorized,” Baldwin said during a Friday press conference. “We need to help those in mental health crises. We need to prevent death by suicide by breaking down barriers and improving resources and services that are available and making them very easily accessible.”
Baldwin said rising deaths by suicide across the country and in Wisconsin in recent years inspired her to introduce the bill three years ago.
“988 is going to help us save lives,” she said.