Fourth of July festivities will be in full swing this weekend. The Cap Times assembled a list of where to go for music, parades, food and fireworks to celebrate the holiday.
Saturday, July 1
Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Breese Stevens Field
917 E Mifflin St.
Festival Foods Lights The Isthmus returns for the third year to Breese Stevens Field from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The Independence Day celebration features local bands, food, beverages and a 20-minute fireworks show, launched from inside the stadium, behind the music stage.
General admission tickets for Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus are $12, while children under the age of 12 are free with a paying adult. There’s a $55 rooftop package available for anyone who wants a stadium view, three complimentary beers and all-you-can-eat tailgate snacks. Make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for the fireworks show at dusk.
Sunday, July 2
11 a.m. to midnight
Winnequah Park
5301 Healy Lane
One of the largest and longest-running July 4 celebrations in southern Wisconsin, the Monona Community Festival in Winnequah Park is a three-day event filled with live music, food carts, fireworks, carnival rides and the Wisconsin Wife Carry Championship. Admission is free and hours vary depending on the day. Monday's hours are 12 p.m. to midnight and Tuesday goes from 9 a.m. to midnight. Stick around for fireworks at dusk on Tuesday.
Sun Prairie Fireworks Celebration
6 p.m.
Angell Park Speedway
315 Park St.
Celebrate the holiday at Sun Prairie’s dirt racetrack. The Sun Prairie Fireworks Celebration with Badger Midgets and Wisconsin wingLESS Sprints will take place on Sunday, with pit gates opening at 1:30 p.m., front gates opening at 4 p.m. and opening ceremonies starting at 6 p.m.
Shorewood Hills Independence Day Dance
7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
1008 Shorewood Blvd.
Shorewood Hills kicks off the holiday weekend with their traditional Independence Day Dance at the old Fire Station on 1008 Shorewood Blvd. Dance the night away with the Village’s own “DJ EJ” and “Big Jake.” Admission is free to all, and refreshments will be available at nominal cost.
The Madison Mallards Fireworks and Drone Show
9:30 p.m.
2920 N. Sherman Ave.
The Mallards will host a four-day Independence Day Celebration at the Duck Pond this year, highlighted by Madison’s first ever drone show with fireworks on July 2. The Mallards will play four straight home games from Friday, June 30 to Monday, July 3, and each will feature a themed-event.
Monday, July 3
Festival Fireworks at the Madison Mallards
9:30 p.m.
2920 N. Sherman Ave.
After the smaller fireworks display Sunday, come back to the Duck Pond Monday and watch the Festival Foods’ second fireworks at 9:30 p.m. after the Mallards game. All Mallards baseball game attendees are invited to move down from the grandstand and watch the show from the outfield at Warner Park following the 5:05pm game. Tickets are available for purchase, and the show will be visible for free outside the stadium around Warner Park.
9:30 p.m.
2911 N. Sherman Ave.
Watch one of Madison’s biggest fireworks display off of Warner Park from the Bierock patio or inside the restaurant with a cold beer. Fireworks will follow the Madison Mallards baseball game at 9:30 p.m. Bierock’s kitchen will be closed, but customers are welcome to bring their own food or takeout. Drinks will be available.
Tuesday, July 4
2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Ripp Park
213 Dorn Dr.
The Village of Waunakee will host its annual “WaunaBoom!” at Ripp Park from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The event is packed with live music, a bags tournament, a Black Hawk fly-in at 2 p.m. by the 147th Aviation Regiment and an F-35 flyover by the 115th Fighter Wing at 6:15 p.m. Watch free movies in the park from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. — they’ll be showing “The DC League of Super-Pets” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Don't forget the fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. Admission is free.
7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Beach Park
409 Lakewood Blvd.
The Village of Maple Bluff will hold its annual Independence Day celebration, Fest on the 4th, Tuesday. Start the day of with a 5K race, watch the parade at 10 a.m. or join for fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Blackhawk Country Club Annual Fireworks Display
Dusk
3606 Blackhawk Dr.
Shorewood Hills is hosting a full day of festivities across the village Tuesday, from a morning triathlon, children’s parade at 12:30 p.m. the 27th annual Adult Waterfight Tournament. Cap off your Independence day with fireworks at Blackhawk Country Club, hosted by the Shorewood Hills EMS & Fire Association. Fireworks start at dusk and admission is free, but donations for next year’s show are encouraged.