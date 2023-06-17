Less than two hours after the Dane County Board voted overwhelmingly to make the county a sanctuary for transgender and nonbinary people, the state’s Republican-led Joint Finance Committee approved a bill banning Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care.
The bill, which passed 11-4 along party lines, will now move on to be considered by the rest of the state Legislature. If approved by both the Assembly and Senate, it would almost certainly face a veto by Gov. Tony Evers, an advocate of LGBTQ+ rights.
At face value, the spending package passed through the committee Friday morning allocates an additional $3.1 billion in state and federal funding for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services over the next two years. However, outside of the spending mechanisms, the bill also bars Wisconsinites who are transgender from using Medicaid to pay for gender-affirming medical health care, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgical procedures.
The inclusion of the ban on Medicaid spending in the bill sparked pushback from Democratic members who ultimately did not have the voting power to block the bill's passage through the committee.
"Why do you want to hurt them so badly? Why are they political punching bags for you?" state Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, asked during the committee hearing, referring to the transgender state residents who will go without care if the ban makes it through the Legislature.
It remains unclear whether the county’s new sanctuary status would have an effect if the Republicans’ bill were to become state law.
The County Board approved the sanctuary resolution early Friday morning after hours of vitriolic public comment. The local legislation is intended to protect people who are transgender and nonbinary from any future laws that remove their rights.
The board voted 25-1 to approve the resolution, which declares that if Wisconsin were to pass a law that “imposes criminal or civil punishments, fines or professional sanctions on any person or organization that seeks, provides, receives or helps someone to receive gender-affirming care,” the board would ask the Dane County Sheriff’s Office to make enforcement its lowest priority.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said it will address the legislative proposal and how it relates to the sanctuary resolution if it passes at the state level.
State Rep. Alex Joers, D-Middleton, spoke out against the bill in a Twitter post Friday morning. Joers was one of the Dane County supervisors who helped approve the sanctuary ordinance just hours before.
One step back: Literally, within the same hour the Republican-led JFC added a last-minute provision of “policy” in their budget motion to ban Medicaid coverage of gender-affirming care. So petty and harmful.https://t.co/H46Q1p7qSC— Alex Joers (@AlexJoers) June 16, 2023
County Supervisor Rick Rose introduced the resolution at the start of June, coinciding with the beginning of Pride month, citing increasing concern that the state's Republican leaders will block funding for or access to transgender-specific health care.
The Joint Finance Committee’s proposal puts the entire situation into “high gear,” he said Friday.
“There was a lot of discussion last night about tabling the resolution or rethinking it or listening more, and this (proposal from JFC) just proved our point,” Rose told the Cap Times. “For those that were saying, ‘Why are we doing something now when nothing is going to happen,’ just look at what happened last night across the street in the Capitol building. We're all just trying to react to realities on both sides.”
Rose said the language in the resolution was intentionally vague because it is simply a first time in creating more protections — which he intends to do.
“This is just the beginning. We knew this was coming. I didn't know it was going to hit last night in conjunction with (our discussion), but we knew it was coming so we're not we're not caught off guard,” Rose said. “Now that we're saying we're a sanctuary, people are going to expect — and they should expect from us — that we are going to help do what we can to protect those rights from them.”
Madison City Council member Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, District 15, is the first openly transgender local elected official. While she was expecting some retaliation to the county’s proposal, she called the move by Joint Finance leaders “deplorable” and “an incredible overreach.”
“The state is saying that we don't care about your access to health care or freedoms. We will make that decision for you because we make a better decision, and that's just unacceptable,” Martinez-Rutherford said Friday. “It is the epitome of targeting a group of people just because you don't agree with them.”
“My ability to access care should not be prevented by anyone other than my doctor and me,” Martinez-Rutherford said.