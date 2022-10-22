The Goodman Community Center had a record number of people signing up to receive Thanksgiving meal baskets this week, with 2,911 families and individuals signing up within the first 24 hours of registration being open.
The Goodman Center has a goal of providing 4,000 Thanksgiving baskets this year. Registration ends on Oct. 28, although it appears Goodman may reach 4,000 registrations well before then.
Inflation, along with the end of many COVID-19 relief funds, have families feeling tapped out.
“The need is great this year,” said Amie Hoag, a spokesperson for the Goodman Center. “What we’re seeing in our food pantry is that inflation is really impacting families. We’re hearing from families that have jobs and are working full time that they need to pay bills, and they are using the pantry to fill their groceries.”
The 2,911 registrations is the highest number of opening registrations Goodman has ever received.
“The first day is always the biggest day and we’re open for two weeks for registration,” Hoag said, adding that every 10 minutes or so she refreshed the software tracking the registrations, and each time there were at least 10 more sign-ups.
According to Hoag, 2020 saw the biggest spike Goodman had ever received. The food pantry had 2,200 registrations in 2020 and, prior to that, had never had over 2,000 on the opening day.
Last year, the first-day number was 2,400.
How it works
Families and individuals who sign up to receive a basket will receive a confirmation email in early November from the Goodman Center.
People will then need to indicate when they are available to come to the center, located at 214 Waubesa St., to pick up their basket on the weekend before Thanksgiving.
There will be a distribution line people drive through to receive their basket.
The baskets will include a turkey and everything needed to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal: a box of stuffing, fresh potatoes, carrots, onions, dinner rolls, fruits and vegetables, cranberry sauce, Mac and cheese, vegetable oil, milk, butter, pumpkin pie and, for the very first time, ice cream.
Hoag said the Goodman food pantry is seeing record usage.
Goodman Center’s food pantry averaged 1,455 served per month in 2021. In August of 2022, that number was 2,875.
“We’re on track to serve more people than we did during our peak in COVID,” Hoag said. “We have 500 unique households visiting our pantry every week. At the peak of COVID it was 300 households per week.”
The Goodman Center will need volunteers to help with the Thanksgiving operation. They need people to donate food, make financial contributions and help hand out baskets.
“Folks are struggling,” Hoag said. “People are coming in and saying they never thought they would need to use a food pantry. They never thought it would be them. But they can’t stretch their dollar any further.”