Dietram Scheufele, faculty researcher and chair in the Department of Life Sciences Communication at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, has spent decades studying the ways in which the public responds to new technologies.
Now, with the emergence of artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT, Scheufele says the landscape for disinformation and the ways he teaches his students about the future of AI are changing.
Scheufele’s work spans two broad areas of research exploring questions core to the role that emerging technologies play in our daily lives — how the public interacts with technologies like AI and what concerns arise; and how best to craft policies surrounding these emerging technologies, taking into consideration our abilities as members of a democracy to sift through information.
“How do different types of publics make sense of and use new technologies like AI? What are their concerns? And what happens when their concerns with what we should do as a society conflict with what science allows us to do,” Scheufele says. “And AI is a perfect example of that, pushing problems like misinformation and disinformation into whole new stratospheres and putting them on steroids with generative AI and the ability to create, from scratch, misinformation.”
The Cap Times spoke with Scheufele recently about his work and the ways in which the changing information and technology landscapes are shaping the way he approaches his research and teaching the next generation.
How would you describe AI to the general public?
We now have the ability to collect pretty much any piece of data that’s coming our way. So, we have much more storage space than we ever have had in the past.
And number two, we have computational capacity to sort through those data at a rate and complexity that exceeds the ability of humans. That’s where the term ‘artificial’ comes from. The idea of replicating human intelligence but at a (larger) scale both in terms of the data that can be taken into account and the ability to sort through those data quickly.
What role do you see AI playing in the spread of disinformation?
AI is part of every single component of the problem of misinformation and of the solution. What do I mean by that? Where does misinformation come from and how is it created? I think ChatGPT a lot of people think of as synonymous with AI. ChatGPT is just one example, but it’s an example that highlights its potential. Because I can download an app on my phone and create art from scratch, images from scratch that don’t exist. We have technologies now that allow a person to speak in real time and the computer will generate, for example, a video of Donald Trump and my voice. And the video will speak in the voice of Donald Trump with the face of Donald Trump, it looks like a real video, but it's actually me speaking, behind the scenes, and those are getting to the point where they're pretty indistinguishable from reality.
The pluses … to this is the ability to make much more efficient certain types of actual good-faith journalism. When we report on the stock market, we have for a long time used intelligent algorithms to write short news stories. Did the Airbnb stock today outperform the Dow? That could easily be written by AI. But, of course, push that further and all of a sudden a story is being written that sounds pretty credible with a visual that also looks pretty credible, let’s say, of a drone explosion in Moscow, and I can’t tell if that’s real or not.
What role do you see journalism playing in helping to fight disinformation?
Journalism is interesting, because they're both an actor in that larger information system, but also kind of a guardian of democracy, if you will. Those are two roles that I think don’t always complement each other in an AI environment.
California is trying to pass a law that’s trying to get Facebook and other platforms to pay for journalistic content. Canada has done this before. Australia has tried this before. And Facebook pretty quickly said ‘If you make us pay for, say, carrying a Cap Times story, we’re just going to block media companies.’ At the moment we’re in a space where neither media companies, who are already operating on pretty thin margins, nor the government have a really good answer to that. We’re definitely in a David and Goliath kind of situation where a few large tech companies really hold all the power and the government has been really slow to catch up.
So that’s one part with journalism just being one actor in a rapidly changing information ecology.
But the second one that’s really important and one I think democracies need to rediscover for themselves is the importance of carefully curated information. It is naive to assume individual news consumers will be able or willing to sort through all the signal and noise that comes their way and figure out what’s true or not. We don’t have the bandwidth to do this. That’s why journalism has traditionally played such an important role, too, because they not only help us separate signal from noise, but they also tell us why the signal matters for our daily lives.
How can news consumers educate themselves on how to identify disinformation, and in particular disinformation produced using AI?
I’ll be a little optimistic. During COVID, we complained a lot about social media and misinformation. But, of course, during COVID, I used my lists on Twitter to curate a list of journalists who I know have covered this for a long time; people from The New York Times or more local journalism who I know have done research and have written about infectious diseases for the last 20 years. And all of a sudden, yes, I have billions of Tweets coming my way that spread misinformation, but I also have one column on my Tweet deck that was carefully curated journalistic information.
So that’s one good piece of advice, to curate a list of journalists who will be reliable sources when things get overly political or politicized or when misinformation runs rampant. I think that’s maybe the silver lining that social media gives us access to those journalists in a pretty direct way.
What is one of the central messages that you are sharing with your students about the shifting information environment these days?
I teach a 300-student freshman class on science, media and society. So it deals with exactly those questions. The class always ends up being almost like an exercise in what’s happening in the world around us.
This last fall, when I taught it, towards the end students started coming in and saying ‘Hey have you heard of this new thing?’ We had talked about AI, but then ChatGPT emerged and everybody wanted to talk about it. It’s actually a great time to teach a class and I think UW in particular has great students who I think we prepare extremely well for this new world, but also have already come in with lots of interest in that topic.
I think there’s maybe two key lessons. One is, at UW we’re preparing students for jobs that don’t exist yet. Change is fundamental. Five months ago, there was no such job as a product manager for generative AI or ChatGPT. Now they’re being posted left, right and center, when of course those jobs will go away again because eventually AI will help us write the best prompts for ChatGPT. I think that’s an exciting time for students because you basically go into a world where your career is not going to be predetermined but you will probably change careers with the world changing around you.
