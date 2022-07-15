Dane County residents can see a soul icon this weekend. Or they can sponsor an older adult who otherwise couldn't afford it to go instead.
In a novel twist on benefit concerts, "An Evening With Gladys Knight" at Overture Hall at 6 p.m. Saturday is a benefit concert for Boys & Girls Club of Dane County where people can contribute either by buying tickets themselves, or sponsoring others to go. Tickets are $45-$510 through overture.org or at the club website.
Boys & Girls Club of Dane County President and CEO Michael Johnson said the creation of these types of donations was inspired by messages he began receiving from people in the community.
“I started getting letters from people saying, ‘I'm 71, I'm 80. I've never been to a concert in my life; I would love to hear her. Please give me this opportunity,” Johnson said. “I just felt compelled to share those stories on social media.”
The team has been able to subsidize hundreds of tickets for older adults through donations, making the event a multi-generational draw.
“I’ve just been amazed by the number of donors,” Johnson said. “I'm just thankful that so many donors are stepping up to help sponsor older adults in our community, and I'm actually quite surprised at the number of older adults who are telling me they've never in their lives been to a concert, this is gonna be the first one.”
The goal is to raise $700,000 at the events, which include not just the Knight concert but a "star-studded" White Party will follow the concert by Knight and opening act After7, open to high-level ticket holders. Guests are encouraged to wear all white and enjoy musical guests including group Dru Hill, a DJ and celebrity guests Omar Gooding, Golden Brooks and Pooch Hall.
The festivities kick off with MOVE4BGC on Saturday morning where community members are invited to move to support Boys and Girls Clubs by participating in a bikeathon, walkathon or yoga.
“We need people to contribute,” President and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County Michael Johnson said. “All of our expenses for this event have been covered by the corporate and philanthropic community, so every dollar we raise will benefit boys and girls in Dane County."
Johnson also said the night will be a historic one for Madison, bringing more culturally relevant entertainment to the isthmus.
“I think this is gonna be the first time in the history of the city that you're going to see thousands, hopefully 2000 plus people of color, including our white donors and supporters, in a venue like this,” Johnson said. “You never ever, ever see it. This is going to be a historic night.
“People have, for decades, have talked about how Madison doesn't have culturally relevant events that cater to the African American community,” Johnson said. “I'm hoping that we could demonstrate that you can bring entertainment to the city that's culturally relevant, and that people can come together and have a good time, while at the same time raise resources for kids.”