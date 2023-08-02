Less than 24 hours after the official swearing in of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz, the high court is already seeing a challenge of the state’s partisan election maps.
Law Forward, a liberal-leaning nonprofit law firm based in Madison, joined other legal groups Wednesday in challenging district maps they say are gerrymandered and give Republicans an edge in state elections.
“In the past 12 years, one political party captured the Legislature and has insulated itself from being answerable to the voters,” Jeff Mandell, partner at Stafford Rosenbaum and board president of Law Forward, said in a statement Wednesday morning. “Despite the fact that our legislative branch is meant to be the most directly representative of the people, the gerrymandered maps have divided our communities, preventing fair representation.
"This has eroded confidence in our political system, suppressed competitive elections, skewed policy outcomes, and undermined democratic representation.”
This move comes as little surprise. Law Forward told the Cap Times in April that it planned to file suit over the maps as soon as Protasiewicz took her place on the bench and created a 4-3 liberal majority on the court. Protasiewicz, during her campaign, said she believed Wisconsin's legislative district maps are "rigged."
The petition was filed directly with the Supreme Court — rather than introducing the issue to a lower court and letting it work its way up as other cases have operated — and alleges four counts of violations against the Wisconsin Constitution in addition to one count of “violation of Separation of Powers Doctrine.”
The case is “about ending the systematic silencing of voters across the state as punishment for daring to think, believe, and vote differently from a group of politicians who won a single election thirteen years ago and then set out to entrench themselves into power permanently, the state’s Constitution — and the rights of its residents — be damned,” according to the petition.
The petition goes on to call Wisconsin’s maps “among the most — if not the most — skewed in the nation.”
The legal teams have asked the court to rule on the matter by March 19, 2024, to fall in line with state election timelines, according to Doug Poland, co-founder of Law Forward and partner and co-chair of the Election and Political Law team at Stafford Rosenbaum, one of the firms filing the joint petition.
Part of the lawsuit calls for a special election to be held for state senators who aren’t automatically up for reelection during the 2024 election cycle. State senate seats come up for election every four years, with some Senate seats on an “odd-year” schedule, meaning these seats are decided in elections that don’t fall in line with national elections.
The special election the legal groups are calling for would be held in concert with the standard 2024 election. State senators who won seats in this special election would serve a shorter, two-year term until their standard Senate election takes place in 2026.
Politicians respond along party lines
The Wednesday morning filing has drawn predictable responses from elected officials in Wisconsin.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement shortly after the filing, calling the suit “great news for our democracy and for the people of our state whose demands for fair maps and a nonpartisan redistricting process have gone repeatedly ignored by their legislators for years.”
“For years, members of the Wisconsin State Legislature have consistently ignored the will of the people, and they’ve been able to do so comfortably and without facing any real accountability because they have gerrymandered themselves into safe, partisan districts. It’s time for that to change,” Evers said in a statement. “The people of Wisconsin deserve fair maps and a Legislature that listens, and this lawsuit brings us one step closer to ensuring Wisconsinites’ voices are heard.”
Senate Democratic Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said the lawsuit is “just the first step in restoring democracy and fairness in Wisconsin.”
“For far too long, Republicans in power gerrymandered Wisconsin’s legislative maps to retain control, rather than represent the will of the majority. It is shameful that for more than a decade, politicians in Wisconsin have chosen their voters, rather than voters choosing their representatives,” Agard said in a statement.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, defended the current maps as “valid and constitutional.”
“Instead of redefining their radical political platform to match the values of everyday Wisconsinites, liberal Democrats are counting on judicial fiat to help them gain power,” LeMahieu said in a statement. “The timing of this lawsuit questions the integrity of the court. It’s clear that liberal interest groups are coming to collect from Justice Protasiewicz after her campaign broke judicial code to earn their financial support earlier this year.”
Law Forward, representing 19 Wisconsin residents who say their voting rights have been violated, is joined in the petition by the Election Law Clinic at Harvard Law School, Campaign Legal Center, and Arnold & Porter.
This is a developing story and will be updated.