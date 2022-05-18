A proposed redevelopment of the vacant Gardner Bakery site at 3401 E. Washington Ave. would bring affordable housing density to Madison’s east side.
Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corp, which provides affordable housing units throughout the state, is proposing to demolish the current Gardner Bakery building (which has been vacant since January 2019) and construct multiple affordable housing buildings.
Under the proposal, which was formally submitted to the city of Madison on Monday, WHPC would construct:
- A two-story, 12-unit building with three-bedroom townhomes
- A five-story, 77-unit building with a mixture of 1-3 bedroom units, a community room and 3,500 square feet of commercial space
- A three-story, 46-unit building
- A five-story, 110-unit building that would include a rooftop plaza.
The units would support people with income levels between 50% and 70% of the area median income. A family that makes 50% of the area median income would generally bring in around $46,000 per year.
“With the continuing population growth of Madison, the need for affordable housing in Dane County is even greater,” said Mike Slavish, chief operating officer of WHPC. “This project, given the size of the site and its location near so many amenities like Madison College and Hawthorne Elementary School, we just thought it was an ideal site for an affordable housing development.”
According to Slavish, the project would be designed in such a way that the tallest five-story buildings would be closest to East Washington Avenue and gradually decline in height to the two-story buildings, which would be closest to the Hawthorne neighborhood.
“We’re excited about the design,” Slavish said. “We had one preliminary Urban Design Commission presentation and we have tweaked our plans based on feedback from them, but we are trying to pick color and brick elements that were part of the Gardner Bakery site.
“And the buildings will vary from five stories down to two stories as we transition from East Wash into the Hawthorne neighborhood.”
WHPC had multiple neighborhood meetings and Slavish was optimistic about the overall support from the neighborhood, but pointed out that much of the feedback was around the future arrival of the F-35s to Truax Field.
Residents continue to be wary of the noise the F-35s are expected to generate and there has been a debate at past City Council meetings about whether or not to have housing projects move forward if they would be in the direct path of the jets.
Slavish said that WHPC will install sound mitigation measures into every unit of each building to combat the noise from the F-35s.
“We are incorporating sound mitigation in all the units to lower the decibel level within all units,” Slavish said. “This will give people who live in that neighborhood a chance to live in a new facility and to have sound mitigation people don’t currently have in their homes.
“We can’t stop the F-35s from coming, but what we can do is install sound mitigation measures,” he said.
WHPC hopes to go through the general city approval process (Urban Design Commission and Plan Commission would review the proposal) by the end of the summer. They would demolish the Gardner Bakery later this year or in early 2023 and then begin construction.
“We’re super excited about the ability to bring much-needed affordable housing to a neighborhood… and the chance to put in these beautiful buildings,” Slavish said.