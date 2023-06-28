Across Wisconsin, smoky, unhealthy air from Canadian wildfires has led to canceled events and calls for better protections for vulnerable people in Madison.
Tuesday’s smoke conditions were among the worst Wisconsin has seen so far this season, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. Officials expect conditions to worsen through Wednesday.
The band Garbage, which formed in Madison, announced Wednesday that its show scheduled for Breese Stevens Field tonight with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds was cancelled due to "dangerous air conditions." Refunds will be honored at point of purchase, and ticket holders will receive an email with full refund instructions.
"So gutted," the band wrote on its social media accounts Wednesday morning.
Madison Metropolitan School District also announced Wednesday that it was cancelling all classes and activities Wednesday, including summer semester classes, athletic practices and programming, and virtual programming.
Concerts on the Square, meant to have its first performance of the season on Wednesday night, has already been postponed to Thursday. Organizers made the call a day sooner than they would have for a normal rain call, citing concerns about staff who spend all day outside setting up, as well as the brass, woodwinds and concertgoers.
“Hopefully this is the only concert we have to make a decision (about) based on air quality,” said orchestra CEO Joe Loehnis, noting that the WCO consulted the DNR as well as Public Health Madison & Dane County. “But if you read some of the experts, you know air quality might become more and more of a consideration.”
The current wildfire smoke advisory is in effect through noon on Thursday. The most significant air quality and health effects are anticipated between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday. The DNR anticipates conditions could reach “very unhealthy” levels. The air quality in Dane County was rated "unhealthy" Monday and Tuesday.
“This is a dynamic situation, and conditions may change rapidly over the next few days,” the DNR said in a press release Tuesday morning. “It is important to pay close attention to the air quality in your area and take action, especially if you don’t feel well.”
Madison's Freedom Inc. calls for 'rapid response'
During the air quality advisory, the DNR, the state health department and Public Health Madison & Dane County recommend that everyone keep outdoor activities light and short.
Sensitive groups, which include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, those who are pregnant and those who work outdoors, should consider moving all events inside. If being outside is necessary, especially for sensitive groups, N95 masks can help filter out smoke particulates. Cloth masks aren't as effective, according to Craig Czarnecki, the outreach coordinator for the DNR’s air management program.
On Tuesday, Freedom Inc., a Madison nonprofit dedicated to social justice, said in a statement it will “mobilize over $50,000 in rapid response mutual aid over the next few days.”
Residents “are wondering why the mayor or county hasn't said or done anything,” the release said. “We are wondering the same thing. Where are our leaders in this impending public health and safety crisis?”
Freedom Inc. said it has received an outpouring of requests from elderly residents and families with young children for masks and air purifiers. The group called on officials to issue an emergency “shelter-at-home” order anytime the air quality index rises above 151 (“unhealthy” is 151-200) and provide protective equipment to essential workers. It also suggested government buildings should be open to people experiencing homelessness.
Dane County Farmers’ Market, APT still on
The Madison Ultimate Frisbee Association canceled games on Tuesday night “to ensure player safety,” according to league directors.
Madison School & Community Recreation staffers are “reviewing outdoor air quality closely and will adjust programming as needed,” according to a Tuesday afternoon email from Executive Director Janet Dyer.
“For students and adults in our summer programming (summer semester, MSCR, athletics), time spent outdoors will be monitored and limited … strenuous outdoor programming will be shifting to lower impact activities, and moving indoors where possible. Inside our schools and buildings, measures are being taken to circulate indoor air.”
At American Players Theatre in Spring Green, rehearsals moved indoors on Tuesday due to air quality. No decision has yet been made about Wednesday’s performance of “The Liar” in the outdoor Hill Theatre.
If air quality remains bad enough, the theater will make the decision to cancel four hours before the show, so by 3:30 p.m. Anyone with tickets and health concerns should contact the box office.
“We’ve seen other theaters go through similar circumstances with smoke and air quality,” said Jessica Amend, American Players’ marketing director. But in Sauk County, “what’s happening right now is pretty unprecedented.”
“This is a little working model we’ve got for now, and we’ll see what happens tomorrow,” she added. “Before we have a permanent policy we’ll have to do more research. We will be as clear as possible with our audience. We want to make sure we get to them before they leave their house and decide they want to picnic.”
The Dane County Farmers’ Market, held downtown on Wednesdays and Saturdays during the summer, has a contingency plan for lightning and thunder, but not for poor air quality.
“We do not have any plans to cancel or move indoors tomorrow,” said Rachel Figueroa, assistant market manager. “Logistically it would be difficult for us to find an indoor location with such short notice. This is an unfortunate situation, that we have to plan for this now.”
Figueroa said she is “stocking up on N95 masks” as her primary preparation for the Wednesday market. Farmers always have the option not to vend, and they don’t have to inform managers if they’re not going to show up. Still, Figueroa said, she hasn’t heard from anyone that they can’t, or won’t, come.
“Mostly what we have been hearing from our farmers is the drought they’ve been experiencing,” she said. “That’s been more hurtful this growing season.”
Olbrich Botanical Gardens announced Tuesday that due to air quality, it was canceling the concert that night featuring the gospel choir from Madison’s Greater Mount Sinai Church of God in Christ. That concert may be rescheduled at a later date.
The DNR is constantly updating its air quality conditions map online. Those wanting air quality updates can sign up for text and email advisory notices from the DNR.