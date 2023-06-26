In the early morning hours of Feb. 24, 2022, Ivan Demianchuk couldn’t sleep — he had a bad feeling “something was happening” as he lay in bed on a trip to Lviv, Ukraine.
Demianchuk knew tensions had been building along the eastern border of his home country of Ukraine, where American and Ukrainian intelligence had detected a buildup of Russian military equipment, but he didn’t know when or if those tensions would escalate until missiles struck Lviv that day.
He woke up his fiancee, Yuliia Boiko, and told her they had to leave the country.
“I just remember he was waking me up early in the morning and said, ‘Yuliia, the war’s started,’” Boiko said. “I was shocked.”
Panicking, the two grabbed their belongings and searched for train tickets that could take them out of the country. They found just one train from Lviv to the small city of Przemyśl, Poland, just eight miles from the Ukrainian border.
They managed to grab the last two tickets. On the train ride, Demianchuk checked his phone again and saw Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had issued an order preventing men ages 18 to 60 from leaving the country. If the 26-year-old Demianchuk had remained in the country just a few hours longer, he would not have been allowed to leave.
“It was a miracle that we got those last two tickets,” Demianchuk said. “It’s like God (is) on our side.”
Boiko and Demianchuk crisscrossed Europe looking for a place to settle before reaching out to a pair of musicians from Land O’Lakes via a website that matches refugees with American hosts. The two arrived in Wisconsin in January with two-year visas and a small amount of money in savings, and they eventually moved to Madison to pursue better work opportunities.
They're also raising money to help their homeland fight back and recover from the Russian assaults.
'We didn't want to be a part of Russia'
At the Christ Presbyterian Church in Madison on Tuesday, Boiko and Demianchuk shared their story publicly to mark World Refugee Day, a United Nations-designated date that recognizes the struggles of refugees who have fled their countries due to conflicts.
“We didn't want to be a part of Russia,” Boiko said during the presentation, emphasizing that Ukrainians had a distinct national identity despite many Ukrainians’ close cultural and familial ties to Russia. “We felt ourselves (as) real Ukrainians.”
Boiko and Demianchuk were two of over 1 million Ukrainians who fled the country in the first week of Russia’s invasion. Like Boiko and Demianchuk, most escaped by crossing the country’s western border into Poland, where over 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees still reside.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, over 9,000 Ukrainian civilians were killed and another 15,000 were injured, according to a report published June 19 by the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.
According to Demianchuk, to end the war requires continued support for Ukrainian defense efforts.
“Some people will say that you just need to give them a piece of territory in the east and then everything will be OK,” he said. “It doesn't make sense to give them the east of Ukraine to make peace because this is not the goal. They want the whole of Ukraine.”
Meanwhile, family in Dnipro suffer
Boiko and Demianchuk were both born and raised in Dnipro, a city along the Dnieper River in eastern Ukraine. The two worked as information technology specialists and enjoyed traveling across the country. On the night of the invasion, they had been visiting Lviv, the main cultural center of Western Ukraine.
Since the invasion, Russia launched multiple missile strikes on Dnipro, killing at least 60 people and injuring over 130. During an attack on the city over the night of June 3-4, a missile hit a residential building, killing a 2-year-old girl.
When the two left, Demianchuk found himself separated from his parents and four brothers, unable to visit them for fear he would not be able to leave again. Boiko’s family is also still in Dnipro, and when she returned to see them over the fall and winter of 2022, Russian missile attacks on civilian infrastructure left them without basic utilities.
“It was awful to live without heating in winter, without light, without internet,” Boiko said. “I really wanted to leave my city because it felt so unsafe.”
However, in addition to the travel restrictions imposed on most men by the government, many Ukrainians are unable to leave because of the prohibitive cost of relocating to another country. For many, including in Boiko and Demianchuk’s families, finding a new job outside of Ukraine is too difficult and would separate them from male loved ones.
“They don’t have a choice,” Demianchuk said. “They can’t afford to live in Europe and they can’t relocate (to) the west of Ukraine because they will lose their jobs.”
‘We need to do something’
Even after Boiko and Demianchuk left Ukraine, they wanted to support Ukrainians fighting on the front.
“We didn't want just to sit in Poland and wait until the war was over,” Demianchuk said. “No, we should make this (war) finish faster.”
The couple raised over $5,000 from friends and family to provide Ukrainian soldiers with smaller equipment, including a drone. Contributing to humanitarian and defense efforts has become “a second job for every Ukrainian,” Demianchuk said, with civilians living abroad sending extra money from paychecks or fundraisers to the battlefront.
One of the reasons Boiko and Demianchuk sought to move to the United States was that they believed the U.S. provided them more opportunities to support their friends and families in Ukraine, Boiko said. Living in Madison allowed them to send more money back home than they were able to do in Poland, where wages were lower and rent had spiked due to the large influx of refugees seeking housing.
“We have a friend in Bakhmut” — one of the cities that has seen some of the most intense fighting — “and they really need drones, a lot of equipment,” Boiko said. “So we understood that we will be able to earn more money to help our families from here (in Madison).”
Boiko and Demianchuk have so far raised money through family and friends in Ukraine, but they have been exploring starting a website that allows Americans to send donations. For now, they promote established organizations that raise money from donations around the world, such as United24, a fundraising organization created by the Ukrainian government that has collected over $350 million since the war began.
“We can’t just be weak,” Boiko said during the presentation. “Our family’s there, a lot of people fight there, and we should do something.”
In addition to their fundraising efforts, they are trying to raise awareness in Madison about the war. Demianchuk is concerned that Russian propaganda has obscured the toll the war is taking on his home country and fellow Ukrainians.
“We have not just a weapons war, we have an information war,” he said.
Now planning a Wisconsin wedding
Boiko and Demianchuk said they are looking forward to visiting family in Ukraine more often when it is safer to do so, but they don’t see themselves living there permanently. The two hope to start a family, but Ukraine’s instability leaves them without the safety or financial stability to support that goal.
Even after the war ends, the sheer scale of destruction and loss will carry with the country’s population for years to come, Demianchuk said.
“Ukrainians are spending all their emotions on the Russians,” he said. “But the war will be over, they will feel empty inside because they lost a relative, they lost someone.”
The two are now searching for work in Madison, and they hope to live in the United States if they successfully apply for permanent residency. They currently live with a Madison family willing to host them while they look for jobs, but they plan to put down permanent roots.
Initially, Boiko and Demianchuk planned to get married in Ukraine, but the war forced them to change plans. Now, their wedding will be held at the home of their hosts in Land O’Lakes, which Boiko considered “very symbolic” of the support they received in the United States.
Despite their reticence to return to Ukraine permanently, the two want to continue helping their country even after the war ends.
“We will do everything to help to rebuild this country from any country where we will be,” Demianchuk said.