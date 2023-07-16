Thor Ringler never pictured himself working for the Veterans Administration. He’d grown up in an anti-war family, earned a graduate degree in poetry, taught college writing classes, then became a web developer.
But when he went back to school to become a therapist, he took an internship counseling veterans at a VA Vet Center. “I knew after the internship that I wanted to work at the VA,” Ringler said in a May interview in his shared office in the basement of William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital.
So in 2013, when a friend told him that the VA was starting a three-person pilot program to interview hospitalized veterans, write their stories in their own words and add them to their medical records, he quit a full-time job to take it. I was like, “Oh, my God, this job is made for me,” Ringler recalled. “I kind of jumped off a cliff and trusted that I would be OK, just because I believed in the idea so strongly.”
The theory behind the program, now called “My Life, My Story,” was that health care providers would better remember and connect with their patients if they knew more than their vitals and medical history.
As soon as Ringler wrapped up his first interview with a veteran, he knew that the experiment would work.
“I was like, this is different than anything I've ever done,” Ringler said. “I knew that it would change people like it changed me.”
Ten years later, Ringler has personally interviewed over 400 veterans, and the program has spread to 70 veterans hospitals, with around 6,500 veterans’ stories written to date. Another 15 non-VA hospitals have implemented similar programs, and 89% of participating health care providers say reading the stories helps them provide better care.
Now 62, donning colorful custom Converse sneakers and a rainbow lanyard (“VA serves all who served”), Ringler spends less time interviewing veterans and more time doing the desk work that keeps the program running. Each month, he helps teach a two-day writing and interviewing workshop to train others.
Off the clock, he’s still writing poetry. He’s published poems here and there, and he’s now working on a book. On Aug. 26, he’ll read his work alongside two other local poets at a free 2 p.m. event at Communication, 2645 Milwaukee St.
Ringler spoke with the Cap Times about his favorite question, the similarities between poetry and therapy, and how interviewing hundreds of veterans has changed him.
What do you think your interest in poetry and your interest in therapy have in common?
For me, poetry was always about finding a voice for myself and realizing how important that was for my own survival, both psychologically and emotionally. And I would say that a lot of mental health is about people's stories, the story you tell yourself about who you are. The beautiful thing is that it can change over time.
How is it different to interview people for this kind of project than to do the kind of talking you do for therapy?
I thought about that a lot in the first two years I was here, when I was doing both things. It was very humbling. I’m a therapist, so I thought I was a good listener. But after a couple of weeks, I realized, whoa, wait. I've just been taught to listen one way. Doing these stories requires a different kind of listening.
You're not here to solve anyone's problems or to help them in any way other than just to witness their lives. That's a really different dynamic. I found it really difficult the first year or two to adjust to the stories that were coming in, because some of them were just so difficult to hear.
It was so world-shattering that there could be so much suffering in the world. Normally, as a therapist, you're protected. You can take the stories, even if they're really bad, and know that you're trying to help the person. In this role, I didn't feel that I was helping them. Over time, I think I’ve realized that I am, but just just in a different way.
You’re typically taking an hour-long interview and turning it into a story that’s a few pages long. How do you do that?
I love it for the challenge of it. If you're a writer, it's fun: How do we capture as much of this person (as possible) in this really tiny space? The deep-seated reason why these stories work is because they have an emotional effect on the doctors and other family members who read them, so I try to focus on the moments of heightened emotion, whether they're talking about something that happened in combat, losing a friend or being injured themselves. The same thing is also true with family: Certain people are very close to family members, and then some people have horrific experiences with those people.
You always read the stories back to the veterans for them to give feedback and make changes. What’s it like to read them back their own words?
It’s very moving and also very nerve-wracking. It’s really interesting how you have a story in your head about your life, and you can tell it to someone, and then they can take that story and give it back to you, and then you hear it differently.
In that way, I sometimes think of it like therapy. What therapy does is it takes the story of your life and you hear it back through somebody else's lens, through somebody else's experience. That's what's so transformative: It changes how you perceive yourself. I think these stories can do that for people.
We get so many people who say, “I wasn't in combat … I don't have a big story.” But whenever anybody says that, I'm like, “Obviously you do.” Inevitably, those people have great stories, because they're not people who like to talk about themselves.
The whole focus on veterans in the military is about celebrating the heroic, but most people serve here in the States. It's a small percentage who are in combat, and a really small percentage who get medals. Heroism is great, but there's also all these other people who are quietly heroic in their own lives in so many ways. I’m really moved by that.
What has this project taught you about military service?
It’s taught me a lot. I kind of get emotional when I talk about this. I never served and my family’s not a military family. My parents were anti-war people back in the 60s, so I grew up in that milieu. I was actually really scared of the military. I thought the people who were in there, all they wanted to do was go and fight.
That first year, when I was with the Vet Center counseling vets, that just totally blew up that idea for me. I realized, wow, these are just people like me, ordinary people who also made this decision to go serve in the military.
I don't know what it's like to serve, and I never will. But I learn more all the time about the experience from talking to people. Every interview gives me some new insight, not just into the military but into life in general. But (it’s also taught me) that veterans are as complicated and diverse and wonderful and difficult as everybody else.
But there's a unique quality there that I respect: the idea of sacrifice. They bear a burden for the whole country of doing things that other people wouldn't want to. I feel like we owe them at least listening to them and honoring what they did, even if we aren't supporters of the wars. You don't have to be a fan of conflict to respect veterans for what they do.
What's it been like for you to see this project grow from that nine-month pilot to this?
When I first heard about the project, I just felt so drawn to it. I really felt so strongly that it was something that is really badly needed, not just in the VA, but in health care in general.
Health care is such a big part of our lives. But when you enter the hospital and you stay overnight, you’re “patientized.” That’s the word I use. You become just a patient, and the rest of your life doesn't matter at all, because you're just something to be fixed. How can we make people, especially people who are there for a while, who have serious health issues going on — how can we make them feel like they're more than just their problems?
So I've just been really gratified that it's taken off and people have seen the value of it. It's just very inspiring to see that people care, that people really want to learn more about other people.