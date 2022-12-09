During the first substantial snowstorm of the season on Friday, Madison saw several inches of snow and slippery roads, with hundreds of traffic incidents reported.
Dane County Emergency Services had received 221 traffic-related calls as of 1:30 p.m. Friday, ranging from slide-offs to crashes. This did not include multiple callers for the same incident, which would put the number of actual calls at more than 600 between 7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Over 100 of those came from within Madison. Bryan Johnson with the city’s Streets Division said roads within Madison were “incredibly slick.”
“The snow is falling at around an inch an hour, plus with high pavement temperatures it is melting from underneath. It's making for a very greasy, slippery road surface,” Johnson said on Friday afternoon.
The Streets Division had crews out since 3 a.m. battling the storm, he added, and they were doing their best to keep up.
“With it snowing this hard, and the melting we're seeing, there isn't a treatment option that can prevent slippery conditions from forming while it is actively snowing,” Johnson said.
Johnson urged caution on the roads, especially during rush hour. There have been several incidents of people crashing into snowplow trucks, which only slows down response, he said.
All Madison streets will be plowed Friday, with operations beginning at 3 p.m., Charlie Romines, the Streets Division superintendent, said in a 1 p.m. update. It was expected to take approximately 12 to 14 hours before all city streets received an initial plowing.
To put it in perspective, Madison has nearly 1,800 miles of traffic lanes to clear, which “is like driving from our city all the way to the Mojave Desert in California,” Romines said. “It just takes time to clear the roads.”
This particular snow was also very dense and heavy, he said. When roads are plowed, snow is pushed out of the drive lanes and toward the curb, which can create a build-up of snow along driveways that is difficult to shovel out. It can create heavier and larger build-ups but is an “unavoidable byproduct of plowing streets with this kind of snowfall,” Romines said.
“Please be cautious not to over exert yourself while clearing out this snow,” he added.
Snow emergency parking rules will be in effect for the evenings of Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11.
Jerry Mandli, the commissioner of the Dane County Highway department, shared tips for drivers traveling in icy conditions:
- Give snowplow trucks plenty of room to operate as they are wider than one traffic lane. Stay 300 feet back from plow trucks
- Don’t follow plows too closely. Snowplow operators often have to stop, turn and back up if they’re clearing an intersection
- Drivers should reduce their speed when nearing a snowplow, since they only travel five to 35 miles per hour
- Allow lots of time to get to your destination
- Bridges have a tendency to get slippery so do not change lanes on a bridge
- Be very cautious or try to avoid using cruise control during winter events
“If you need to be on the roads please be slow, be patient and stay alert,” Romines said. “Remember to anticipate your turns, and to begin stopping sooner than you would in dry conditions. Allow more distance between you and the car in front of you so you do not slide into them.”