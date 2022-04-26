In Koll Christensen’s comic strip, “Mr. Terrible at Everything,” the Randall Elementary School fourth grader depicts a bumbling character who lives up to the comic’s title. He tries out for basketball, gives up and buries the ball instead. He goofs at Halloween, too — instead of “trick or treat,” he goes to “pick or meat,” and ends up with meat instead of candy.
Koll’s comic appears in the Neighborhood Kids’ Newsletter, a publication launched in October 2020 by Dan Pell and other local parents. They came together to create activities for their children to stave off isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community members on Lawrence and O’Sheridan streets near Franklin Elementary School receive comics and newsworthy contributions from the kids in the newsletter every month.
“It's a product of the pandemic,” Pell said. “When the kids were doing virtual instruction, they finished off the spring 2020 school year online. They were getting ready to go back online. It was really hard for them to be isolated from each other, and to miss their school friends.
“They were going back to another year of virtual instruction, so the parents got together and decided we should do some activities to get our kids out together, but plan to do it safely.”
The parents came up with many different ideas and activities for their children, but the one that stuck was the newsletter. Pell wanted the kids to have fun and also interact in a way that they weren’t doing in their virtual learning.
“I said, 'I would like to do a newsletter for the kids,'” he added. “I explained that there was a sort of signup sheet and I had this one-paragraph explanation of what it would be and people signed up and came for the first newsletter.
"One of my thoughts with it was that they’re learning a lot through virtual instruction, which was maybe not ideal. But they learned a lot still and they were also learning through their life experience of growing up during a pandemic. What I was worried about was that they might go for like a year-and-a-half without touching a pen.”
The writers and contributors to the NKN range from ages 6-12. They contribute in a plethora of ways through their drawings, comics, puzzles and stories. They have contributed to the newsletter since their first issue in October 2020, and worked throughout the winter months these past two years, gathering outside safely in gloves and snowsuits to make sure their newsletter is completed.
Alexandria Noot is a second grader at Franklin Elementary School who writes and created the fashion section in the NKN. She likes working for the newsletter because she gets to see her friends. Her big sister, 11-year old Karoline, also writes short stories and makes puzzles for the newsletter.
Ian Pell, 12, added that he enjoys writing for the paper, “because it also kind of helps us. It's kind of like a bit of extra learning. So we get to work and learn at the same time.”
Niko Sayu is a third grade student at Randall who contributes to the newsletter with his drawings, comics or stories. Koll’s sister Addie, 6, does artwork for the publication, like drawings of butterflies and houses.
Along with their dedicated work to their community newsletter, the kids also enjoy the NKN’s tradition of D&D, which stands for "distribution and doughnuts." The kids and parents walk around and distribute almost 80 copies of the newsletter to houses on three streets in their neighborhood. After they’re done, they meet at the Pells’ house to celebrate their work with doughnuts from Greenbush Bakery.
“At face value, it's a bunch of kids’ pictures and their names, and it's really sweet,” said Pell. “But there's a lot that has happened in all this time, and the kids are really aware of it, and it comes out.
"We're definitely a neighborhood that was rooting for Biden. And when we were able to print, ‘Biden wins election,’ that meant a lot to the kids, there was a sense of relief. But then the Capitol riots (January 2021) happened, and we covered it.”
Pell didn’t expect the newsletter to last almost two years. He said he’s publishing the newsletter because the kids enjoy it so much. Hsiao Mei Chou, parent and co-publisher of the NKN, added that Pell has driven lots of efforts to raise money for local charities, making everyone more aware that the kid’s newsletter can have an impact. Recently, the NKN hosted an art sale and raised $500. They donated the money to Save the Children to help children in Ukraine.
More children are signing up to contribute to the NKN and they are all excited to work and create newsletters in the future. Last Saturday, they passed out their April issue of the NKN to their neighborhood.
“As the kids keep showing up, I’ll keep showing up for the kids. These kids are already, at their age, thinking (they are) kids who can do something,” Pell added. “They've seen their work in print. It's going to have value to them sometime in the future and I can't even guess when or how. I'm just really excited to imagine what that might be.
“About 20 years from now, we're going to hear about somebody getting their degree in journalism or something and be like, ‘Wow.' And I don't think they'll forget it. So I love that.”